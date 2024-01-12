

How to Share Facebook Story to Instagram 2023: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, social media platforms have become an integral part of our lives. Among the leading platforms are Facebook and Instagram, both offering unique features and a vast user base. To enhance user experience, Facebook introduced the “Stories” feature, allowing users to share ephemeral content. However, many users are unaware of how to share their Facebook Stories to Instagram. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to do so in 2023, along with five unique facts about these platforms.

Step 1: Create a Facebook Story

Before sharing your Facebook Story to Instagram, you need to create one. Open the Facebook app and tap on “Add to Story” at the top of your News Feed or your profile. Capture a photo or record a video and customize it using filters, text, or stickers. Once you are satisfied with your creation, tap on “Your Story” to publish it.

Step 2: Save Your Facebook Story

To share your Facebook Story on Instagram, you need to save it first. Open your Facebook Story and tap on the three dots (more options) at the bottom right corner of your screen. Select “Save Photo” or “Save Video” to save it to your device’s gallery.

Step 3: Share on Instagram

Now it’s time to share your Facebook Story on Instagram. Open the Instagram app and tap on the “+” icon at the bottom of your screen to create a new post. Choose the saved Facebook Story from your gallery by tapping on “Gallery” or “Library.” Select the story you want to share and proceed to edit it using Instagram’s filters, stickers, or text options. Once you are satisfied, tap on “Next.”

Step 4: Customize Your Instagram Story

Instagram allows you to customize your shared Facebook Story further. You can add captions, location tags, or mention other users by using the respective options available. Take advantage of Instagram’s creative tools to make your story more engaging.

Step 5: Share Your Instagram Story

After customizing your Instagram Story, it’s time to share it with your followers. Tap on “Your Story” to publish it to your Instagram profile. Your Facebook Story is now successfully shared on Instagram for your followers to enjoy.

Now that you know how to share your Facebook Story to Instagram, here are five unique facts about these platforms:

1. Facebook Stories vs. Instagram Stories: While both platforms offer Stories, their user base and demographics differ. Facebook has a wider age range, with users from various generations, while Instagram has a younger user base, primarily attracting Millennials and Gen Z.

2. Story Viewing Preferences: Facebook Stories are generally viewed by people who are already connected to you, such as friends and family. In contrast, Instagram Stories can be viewed by a more extensive network, including followers and even strangers through the Explore feature.

3. Features and Filters: Instagram offers a more extensive range of filters and editing tools for Stories compared to Facebook. Instagram’s creative tools make it easier to enhance the visual appeal of your shared content.

4. Privacy Settings: On Facebook, you have the option to customize who can view your Stories, such as friends, friends of friends, or the public. In contrast, Instagram Stories are primarily based on your account’s privacy settings, whether public or private.

5. Cross-Platform Integration: Both Facebook and Instagram are owned by the same company, enabling seamless integration of features. This integration allows users to share content between the two platforms effortlessly.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to sharing Facebook Stories on Instagram:

1. Can I share someone else’s Facebook Story on my Instagram account?

No, you can only share Facebook Stories that you have created or are tagged in.

2. Can I edit my Facebook Story after sharing it on Instagram?

No, once you have shared your Facebook Story on Instagram, you cannot make any changes to it.

3. How can I ensure my Facebook Story is saved to my device’s gallery?

Before sharing your Facebook Story to Instagram, make sure to save it from the Facebook app to your device’s gallery.

4. Can I share my Instagram Story on Facebook?

Yes, you can share your Instagram Story on Facebook by linking your accounts and enabling cross-posting.

5. Can I share my Facebook Story directly on Instagram without saving it to my device?

No, you need to save your Facebook Story to your device’s gallery before sharing it on Instagram.

6. Are Instagram Stories visible to my Facebook friends?

No, Instagram Stories are only visible to your Instagram followers, not your Facebook friends.

7. Can I share a Facebook Story as an Instagram post instead of a Story?

No, Facebook Stories can only be shared as Instagram Stories, not as regular posts.

8. Can I view my Facebook Story on Instagram after sharing it?

Yes, you can view your shared Facebook Story on your Instagram profile.

9. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram if my Instagram account is private?

Yes, you can share your Facebook Story on Instagram, regardless of your account’s privacy settings. However, only your approved followers will be able to view it.

10. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram from a desktop computer?

No, currently, both Facebook and Instagram Stories can only be shared from their respective mobile apps.

11. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram if I have a business account?

Yes, you can share your Facebook Story on Instagram, whether you have a personal or business account.

12. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram if I don’t have an Instagram account?

No, you need to have an active Instagram account to share your Facebook Story on the platform.

13. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram and edit it later?

Once your Facebook Story is shared on Instagram, you cannot edit it. However, you can delete it and share a new one.

14. Can I share a Facebook Story on Instagram if my Facebook account is linked to multiple Instagram accounts?

Yes, you can select the Instagram account you want to share your Facebook Story with during the sharing process.

Now that you have a thorough understanding of how to share your Facebook Story on Instagram and have gained insights into these two platforms, go ahead and start sharing your favorite moments with your Instagram followers. Enjoy the seamless integration and creative possibilities offered by these social media giants in 2023!





