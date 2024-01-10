

How to Share YouTube Video on Facebook Story: Step-by-Step Guide

Facebook Stories have become increasingly popular, offering users a way to share moments with their friends and followers in a more transient and engaging manner. While Facebook Stories primarily consist of photos and videos captured through the Facebook app, users can also share YouTube videos on their Stories. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to share a YouTube video on Facebook Story, along with five unique facts about this feature.

Step 1: Open the YouTube video you want to share on your Facebook Story.

Step 2: Tap on the “Share” button located below the video.

Step 3: Select the “Facebook” option from the list of sharing options.

Step 4: A new window will open, displaying a preview of your video. You can add a caption or customize the privacy settings for your Story.

Step 5: Once you are satisfied with the caption and privacy settings, tap on the “Share to Story” button.

Step 6: Your YouTube video will now be shared on your Facebook Story for your friends and followers to view and interact with.

Now that you know how to share YouTube videos on your Facebook Story, let’s delve into five unique facts about this feature:

1. Increased visibility: Sharing YouTube videos on your Facebook Story provides an additional avenue for your content to be seen and engaged with by your Facebook friends and followers. This can help you reach a wider audience and potentially increase traffic to your YouTube channel.

2. Interactive elements: When you share a YouTube video on your Facebook Story, viewers can swipe up to watch the video in its entirety directly within the Facebook app. This eliminates the need for them to switch between apps and enhances the user experience.

3. Real-time engagement: Just like any other Facebook Story, viewers can react to and comment on your shared YouTube video. This allows for real-time engagement and conversations around the content, fostering a sense of community.

4. Analytics integration: Facebook provides analytics for your Stories, allowing you to track the performance of your shared YouTube videos. You can gain insights into how many people viewed your video, the engagement it received, and other valuable metrics.

5. Cross-promotion opportunities: By sharing YouTube videos on your Facebook Story, you can cross-promote your content across platforms. This can help boost your YouTube channel’s visibility and attract new subscribers.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding sharing YouTube videos on Facebook Story:

1. Can I share any YouTube video on my Facebook Story?

Yes, you can share any YouTube video on your Facebook Story as long as it adheres to Facebook’s community guidelines.

2. Can I share live YouTube videos on my Facebook Story?

No, currently, you can only share pre-recorded YouTube videos on your Facebook Story.

3. Can I share YouTube videos on Facebook Stories from the YouTube mobile app?

No, you can only share YouTube videos on Facebook Stories through the Facebook app.

4. Can I customize the privacy settings for my shared YouTube video on Facebook Story?

Yes, you can choose to share your YouTube video on your Facebook Story with everyone, only your friends, or a specific custom audience.

5. Can I add stickers or text overlays to my shared YouTube video on Facebook Story?

Yes, you can customize your shared YouTube video on Facebook Story by adding stickers, text overlays, and other creative elements using the Facebook app’s editing tools.

6. Will my YouTube video views count when shared on Facebook Story?

No, the views of your shared YouTube video on Facebook Story will not contribute to the view count on YouTube itself.

7. Can I share YouTube videos on my Facebook Page’s Story?

Yes, if you manage a Facebook Page, you can share YouTube videos on its Story just like you would on your personal account.

8. Can I reshare a YouTube video on my Facebook Story from someone else’s Story?

No, currently, you can only share YouTube videos on Facebook Story directly from the YouTube app or website.

9. Will my shared YouTube video on Facebook Story disappear after 24 hours?

Yes, just like any other Facebook Story, your shared YouTube video will disappear after 24 hours, unless you save it as a Highlight.

10. Can I reshare my shared YouTube video on Facebook Story after it has expired?

No, once your shared YouTube video on Facebook Story expires, you cannot reshare it. You would need to repeat the sharing process.

11. Can I share a specific timestamp of a YouTube video on my Facebook Story?

Yes, when you share a YouTube video on your Facebook Story, you can choose to start the video from a specific timestamp by adjusting the slider.

12. Can I share a private or unlisted YouTube video on my Facebook Story?

No, you can only share public YouTube videos on your Facebook Story.

13. Can I edit the caption or privacy settings of my shared YouTube video on Facebook Story after posting?

No, once you have shared a YouTube video on your Facebook Story, you cannot edit the caption or privacy settings. You would need to delete the story and reshare the video with the desired changes.

14. Can I share YouTube Live videos on my Facebook Story?

No, you can only share pre-recorded YouTube videos on your Facebook Story. YouTube Live videos cannot be directly shared.

In conclusion, sharing YouTube videos on your Facebook Story allows for increased visibility, interactive engagement, and cross-promotion opportunities. By following the step-by-step guide provided and considering these unique facts, you can effectively share your YouTube content with your Facebook friends and followers.





