How To Start A New Game In Pokemon Shield

Pokemon Shield is a popular role-playing video game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch console. The game offers an immersive experience where players can catch, battle, and train various creatures known as Pokemon. If you’re new to Pokemon Shield or simply want to start a fresh game, this article will guide you through the process. Additionally, we will share some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about the game.

Starting a New Game:

To start a new game in Pokemon Shield, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Ensure that your Nintendo Switch console is powered on and ready to play.

Step 2: Insert the Pokemon Shield game cartridge into the console or select the game from your digital library if purchased digitally.

Step 3: Launch the game by selecting the Pokemon Shield icon on the home screen.

Step 4: Once the game is launched, you will be presented with the option to choose your preferred language. Select your desired language and proceed.

Step 5: The game will then prompt you to choose your character’s appearance, gender, and name. Customize these options to your liking.

Step 6: After customizing your character, the game will introduce you to the world of Pokemon and provide some initial instructions. Pay attention to these instructions as they will help you navigate through the game.

Step 7: Once the introductory sequence is over, you will officially begin your journey as a Pokemon Trainer in the Galar region.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Gigantamax Pokemon: Pokemon Shield introduces a new feature called Gigantamaxing, where certain species of Pokemon can transform into giant and more powerful forms during battles. Keep an eye out for these unique Pokemon and make sure to utilize their Gigantamax forms strategically.

2. Max Raid Battles: In Pokemon Shield, you can team up with other players locally or online to take on powerful Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Raid Battles. These battles provide an opportunity to catch rare and powerful Pokemon not found in the wild.

3. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast open-world environment in Pokemon Shield where you can encounter a wide variety of Pokemon. The Pokemon you encounter in the Wild Area will vary depending on the weather and time of day, so explore this area often to catch a diverse range of Pokemon.

4. Trading Pokemon: Trading Pokemon with other players is a fantastic way to expand your collection and obtain Pokemon that may be exclusive to the opposite version of the game, Pokemon Sword. Use the Y-Comm feature to connect with other players and initiate trades.

5. Evolutionary Stones: Some Pokemon can only evolve when exposed to specific evolutionary stones. These stones, such as the Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, and Water Stone, can be found in various locations throughout the game. Keep an eye out for them to evolve your Pokemon.

6. Breeding Pokemon: Breeding Pokemon allows you to obtain offspring with specific moves, abilities, or characteristics. To breed Pokemon, you’ll need to visit the Pokemon Nursery and leave two compatible Pokemon to interact. Experiment with different combinations to obtain powerful offspring.

7. Battle Tower: Once you’ve completed the main storyline, you can challenge the Battle Tower, a location where you can battle against powerful trainers and earn Battle Points (BP). These points can be exchanged for rare items, including powerful held items for your Pokemon.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Shield?

Unfortunately, Pokemon Shield only allows for a single save file at a time. If you want to start a new game, you will need to overwrite your existing save file.

2. Can I transfer my Pokemon from previous Pokemon games?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous games through the Pokemon Home app. However, there may be limitations on which Pokemon can be transferred, so check for compatibility before attempting the transfer.

3. Are there any version-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, Pokemon Shield has its own exclusive Pokemon that cannot be caught in Pokemon Sword. Some examples include Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch’d. However, you can still obtain these Pokemon by trading with players who own Pokemon Sword.

4. How do I access the Gigantamax forms of Pokemon?

To access the Gigantamax forms of Pokemon, you’ll need to catch or receive a Pokemon with the Gigantamax factor. Then, during battles, use the Dynamax feature to transform your Pokemon into its Gigantamax form.

5. Can I change my character’s appearance later in the game?

Unfortunately, you cannot change your character’s appearance once you’ve customized it at the beginning of the game. Make sure to choose your desired appearance carefully.

6. Is it possible to catch every Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

While Pokemon Shield offers a wide variety of Pokemon to catch, it is not possible to catch every Pokemon within the game alone. Trading with other players who own Pokemon Sword is necessary to complete your Pokedex.

7. How do I switch Pokemon in battle?

During battles, you can switch Pokemon by selecting the “Fight” command and then choosing the “Switch” option. This allows you to swap out your active Pokemon for another one in your party.

8. What are TMs and TRs?

TMs (Technical Machines) and TRs (Technical Records) are items that teach Pokemon new moves. TMs can be used multiple times, while TRs are one-time-use items. You can find TMs and TRs throughout the game or purchase them in certain locations.

9. How do I evolve Pokemon that require trading?

Some Pokemon, like Machoke and Haunter, evolve by trading them with another player. If you don’t have someone to trade with, you can use the Surprise Trade feature in the Y-Comm to trade your Pokemon with a random player online.

10. Can I change the nickname of my Pokemon?

Yes, you can change the nickname of your Pokemon by visiting a Name Rater in one of the major cities. The Name Rater allows you to rename your Pokemon as many times as you like.

11. How do I use the Pokemon Box System?

The Pokemon Box System is a storage system that allows you to store and manage your Pokemon. Access it by visiting a Pokemon Center and speaking to the staff at the counter.

12. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, Pokemon Shield offers several post-game activities to keep you engaged. These include the Battle Tower, Max Raid Battles, completing the Pokedex, and participating in various online competitions.

13. Can I play Pokemon Shield without an internet connection?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Shield in offline mode without an internet connection. However, certain features like trading, Max Raid Battles with other players, and online competitions will not be accessible.

14. Can I change the difficulty level of the game?

Pokemon Shield does not have an official difficulty setting. However, you can make the game more challenging by imposing your own rules, such as using specific types of Pokemon or limiting your team size.

15. How do I obtain rare and legendary Pokemon?

Rare and legendary Pokemon can be obtained through various methods such as Max Raid Battles, events, or by trading with other players. Keep an eye out for special promotions or limited-time events to catch these unique Pokemon.

16. Can I transfer my Pokemon from Pokemon Shield to future Pokemon games?

The ability to transfer Pokemon from one game to another depends on the compatibility between the games. While it is not guaranteed, Game Freak often provides methods to transfer Pokemon between generations of games. Keep an eye out for announcements regarding compatibility and transfer methods.

Final Thoughts:

Starting a new game in Pokemon Shield is an exciting experience that allows you to embark on a new Pokemon journey. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or a newcomer to the series, the game offers a vast world to explore, unique Pokemon to catch, and thrilling battles to engage in. By following the steps outlined in this article and utilizing the interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions provided, you’ll be well-equipped to dive into the world of Pokemon Shield and create your own unforgettable adventure.