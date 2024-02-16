How To Start A New Game On Pokemon Sword

How to Start a New Game on Pokémon Sword: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokémon Sword is an exciting role-playing game that takes players on a journey through the Galar region, where they can catch, train, and battle various Pokémon. If you’re eager to dive into this captivating world and start a new game, this guide will walk you through the process step by step. Additionally, we’ll share some interesting facts and tricks about the game, as well as answer common questions that players often have. So, let’s get started!

Starting a New Game on Pokémon Sword

1. Launch the Game: Power on your Nintendo Switch console and select the Pokémon Sword game from the home screen. Wait for the game to load, and you’ll be greeted with the title screen.

2. Main Menu: Once you reach the title screen, press the A button to proceed to the main menu. Here, you’ll find various options, including “Continue,” “New Game,” “Options,” and “Mystery Gift.”

3. Select “New Game”: Highlight the “New Game” option and press the A button to start a new game. You’ll be prompted to confirm your decision, as starting a new game will overwrite any existing save data. Make sure you’re certain before proceeding.

4. Customize Your Character: Next, you’ll be taken to the character customization screen. Here, you can choose your character’s gender, hairstyle, eye color, and clothing. Take your time to create a unique character that represents you.

5. Set Your Name: After customizing your character’s appearance, you’ll be asked to set your character’s name. Use the on-screen keyboard to type your desired name, and confirm once you’re satisfied.

6. Meet Your Rival: Once you’ve set your name, the game will introduce you to your rival, Hop, who is also the Champion’s younger brother. You’ll learn more about Hop as you progress through the game.

7. Begin Your Adventure: After meeting your rival, you’ll be transported to your home in the Galar region. Follow the prompts and explore your surroundings to kickstart your Pokémon journey.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast, open-world area in the Galar region where you can encounter a wide variety of Pokémon. It is an excellent place to level up your Pokémon and find rare species.

2. Gigantamax Pokémon: Some Pokémon have the ability to Gigantamax, which allows them to grow in size and change their appearance during battles. These forms often have unique moves and abilities.

3. Max Raid Battles: In the Wild Area, you can participate in Max Raid Battles, where you team up with other players or NPCs to battle and catch powerful Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon.

4. Poké Jobs: You can send your Pokémon on Poké Jobs to earn experience points, rare items, and even EV (Effort Value) training. Poké Jobs can be accessed through the Rotomi terminal in Pokémon Centers.

5. Evolution Methods: Some Pokémon have specific evolution methods that differ from the traditional leveling up. For example, Galarian Farfetch’d evolves into Sirfetch’d after landing three critical hits in a battle.

6. Type Advantages: Understanding type advantages is crucial for successful battles. Each Pokémon has one or two types, and certain types are strong or weak against others. Utilize this knowledge to gain the upper hand in battles.

7. Breeding Pokémon: Breeding allows you to obtain Pokémon with specific moves, abilities, and IV (Individual Values). By leaving two compatible Pokémon in a nursery, you can hatch a new Pokémon egg.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokémon Sword? No, Pokémon Sword only allows one save file per game cartridge or digital copy.

2. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting a new game? Unfortunately, you cannot change your character’s appearance once you’ve started a new game. Make sure you’re satisfied with your choices during the initial customization.

3. Can I transfer Pokémon from older Pokémon games to Pokémon Sword? Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from older games to Pokémon Sword using the Pokémon Home app. However, not all Pokémon can be transferred due to the limited number of species available in Pokémon Sword.

4. How can I evolve my Pokémon into their final forms? Most Pokémon evolve by leveling up, but some require specific conditions, such as using a certain item, trading, or friendship. Check online resources or in-game guides for specific evolution methods.

5. Are there any post-game activities in Pokémon Sword? Yes, there are several post-game activities, including battling the Battle Tower, participating in the Galarian Star Tournament, and completing the Pokédex by catching all available Pokémon.

6. Can I play Pokémon Sword online with friends? Yes, you can play Pokémon Sword online with friends by connecting to the internet and using the Y-Comm feature. You can trade Pokémon, battle, or participate in Max Raid Battles together.

7. How do I save my progress in Pokémon Sword? Pokémon Sword automatically saves your progress periodically. However, you can also manually save by accessing the menu and selecting the “Save” option.

8. Are there any legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Sword? Yes, Pokémon Sword features several legendary Pokémon, including Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus. These Pokémon play a significant role in the game’s storyline.

9. Can I change my Pokémon’s nickname? Yes, you can change your Pokémon’s nickname by visiting the Name Rater in Hammerlocke City. He can help you rename your Pokémon as long as you’re the original trainer.

10. Can I catch all Pokémon in Pokémon Sword? No, it is not possible to catch all Pokémon in Pokémon Sword alone. Some Pokémon are exclusive to Pokémon Shield, and trading with other players or using Pokémon Home is necessary to complete the Pokédex.

11. Can I reset my game and start a new save file? Yes, you can reset your game and start a new save file by accessing the Nintendo Switch system settings. However, be aware that this will delete all existing save data.

12. How do I evolve my Galarian Yamask into Runerigus? To evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus, you need to take damage from an opponent’s attack that would cause Yamask to faint, while it has the “Wandering Spirit” ability. Then, travel under a specific stone arch in Dusty Bowl to trigger the evolution.

13. Can I change the difficulty setting in Pokémon Sword? Pokémon Sword does not have a difficulty setting. However, you can challenge yourself by limiting your team or using specific battle strategies.

14. How can I obtain a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sword? Shiny Pokémon have an alternate coloration and are extremely rare. You can increase your chances of encountering one by participating in Max Raid Battles or breeding Pokémon with the Masuda Method (using two Pokémon from different language games).

15. Can I play Pokémon Sword without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription? Yes, you can play Pokémon Sword without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. However, certain online features, such as trading and battling with friends, require an active subscription.

16. How can I reset my Pokédex in Pokémon Sword? Unfortunately, there is no in-game option to reset your Pokédex progress. To start fresh, you would need to reset your entire game and start a new save file.

Final Thoughts

Starting a new game on Pokémon Sword is an exciting endeavor that allows you to embark on a thrilling Pokémon journey. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well on your way to exploring the Galar region, battling powerful Pokémon, and creating unforgettable memories. Remember to utilize the interesting facts, tricks, and answers provided to enhance your gameplay experience. So, grab your Poké Ball, choose your starter Pokémon, and let the adventure begin!