How To Start A New Game Pokemon Sword

How to Start a New Game in Pokemon Sword: Tips, Tricks, and Common Questions Answered

Pokemon Sword is an exciting and immersive game that takes players on an epic journey filled with battles, exploration, and the quest to become the ultimate Pokemon trainer. Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword allows you to experience the adventure all over again, exploring the Galar region and capturing new Pokemon. In this article, we will guide you through the process of starting a new game, share interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions to help you get the most out of your Pokemon Sword experience.

Part 1: Starting a New Game

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword is a simple process. Follow these steps to begin your journey:

1. Launch the game: Insert your Pokemon Sword game cartridge into your Nintendo Switch or launch the game from your digital library.

2. Navigate the main menu: Once the game has loaded, you will be greeted with the main menu. Use the Joy-Con controller or the buttons on your Nintendo Switch to navigate the menu.

3. Select “New Game”: Choose the “New Game” option from the main menu. This will prompt you to confirm starting a new game, as all previous save data will be erased. Make sure to save any important progress before proceeding.

4. Customize your character: After confirming your decision to start a new game, you will be taken to the character customization screen. Here, you can select your character’s gender, appearance, and clothing style.

5. Choose your starter Pokemon: Professor Magnolia will introduce you to three starter Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Choose the one that resonates with you the most, as your starter Pokemon will be your faithful companion throughout your journey.

6. Begin your adventure: With your character customized and starter Pokemon chosen, your new game will officially begin. Follow the on-screen prompts and embark on your quest to become the Champion of the Galar region.

Part 2: Interesting Facts and Tricks

Now that you know how to start a new game in Pokemon Sword, let’s explore some interesting facts and tricks that can enhance your gameplay experience:

1. Gigantamax Pokemon: In Pokemon Sword, certain Pokemon have the ability to Gigantamax, which allows them to undergo a special transformation during battles. These Gigantamax Pokemon have unique appearances and powerful moves, making them highly sought after by trainers.

2. Max Raid Battles: Max Raid Battles are cooperative battles where up to four players can team up to take down a powerful Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon. These battles provide an excellent opportunity to capture rare and powerful Pokemon, so be sure to participate whenever you can.

3. Pokemon Camp: Pokemon Camp allows you to interact with your Pokemon, play with them, and even cook curry dishes to boost their stats. Spending time in Pokemon Camp can strengthen your bond with your Pokemon and provide a much-needed break from your adventures.

4. The Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast, open-world section of the Galar region where you can encounter a wide variety of Pokemon. The Pokemon you encounter in the Wild Area will vary depending on the weather and the section of the area you are exploring, so be sure to revisit it often to capture new Pokemon.

5. Trading Pokemon: Pokemon Sword offers various trading options, including trading with friends locally or online. Trading Pokemon can help you complete your Pokedex by obtaining Pokemon that are exclusive to the opposite version of the game or by acquiring rare Pokemon from other players.

6. Evolutionary Stones: Evolutionary stones are items that can be used to evolve certain Pokemon. Keep an eye out for these stones throughout your journey, as they can help you evolve your Pokemon into stronger forms.

7. Shiny Pokemon: Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare, alternate-colored versions of regular Pokemon. While they are difficult to encounter, finding and capturing a shiny Pokemon is a thrilling achievement. Keep an eye out for any Pokemon with different coloration and increased sparkle effects, as they may be shiny.

Part 3: Common Questions Answered

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword can raise several common questions. Let’s address some of these questions to provide clarity:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sword?

No, Pokemon Sword only allows for one save file per game cartridge or digital copy. Starting a new game will overwrite any previous progress.

2. Can I transfer my Pokemon from a previous game?

Yes, you can transfer your Pokemon from previous Pokemon games using the Pokemon Home app. However, there are certain limitations and compatibility requirements, so be sure to check the official Pokemon Home website for more information.

3. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting a new game?

No, once you have customized your character at the beginning of the game, there is no option to change their appearance later. Make sure to choose your character’s gender, appearance, and clothing style carefully.

4. Can I catch all Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

No, Pokemon Sword has its own exclusive Pokemon, meaning you won’t be able to capture every Pokemon in the game. However, you can trade with other players to obtain Pokemon exclusive to the opposite version.

5. Can I change my starter Pokemon after starting a new game?

No, your starter Pokemon is a permanent choice that cannot be changed once you have made your selection. Choose wisely, as your starter Pokemon will be with you throughout your entire adventure.

6. Can I play Pokemon Sword on Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, Pokemon Sword is fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite. You can enjoy the game on this handheld-only device.

7. Can I transfer items between different save files?

No, items cannot be transferred between different save files. Each save file in Pokemon Sword is independent, and items obtained in one save file cannot be accessed in another.

8. How can I level up my Pokemon quickly?

To level up your Pokemon quickly, participate in battles, especially against trainers with higher-level Pokemon. Additionally, using Exp. Candy items obtained throughout your journey can give your Pokemon an instant level boost.

9. How can I evolve my Pokemon?

Most Pokemon evolve by leveling up, but there are also other methods such as using evolutionary stones, trading, friendship, or specific conditions like leveling up in a specific area or during a certain time of day.

10. How can I catch legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Catching legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword requires completing certain story events and reaching specific locations. Follow the main storyline, and you will eventually encounter legendary Pokemon that you can battle and attempt to capture.

11. How do I access the Pokemon Day Care in Pokemon Sword?

The Pokemon Day Care is located on Route 5 in Pokemon Sword. You can leave your Pokemon at the Day Care to level up and potentially breed with other compatible Pokemon, obtaining eggs in the process.

12. Can I change my Pokemon’s moves after they have learned them?

Yes, you can teach your Pokemon new moves by using Technical Machines (TMs) or by visiting Move Tutors found in various locations throughout the game. Additionally, some Pokemon can learn new moves by leveling up or evolving.

13. How can I increase my chances of encountering shiny Pokemon?

The chances of encountering a shiny Pokemon are extremely low, but you can increase your odds by using items like the Shiny Charm, which is obtained by completing the Pokedex. Additionally, participating in Max Raid Battles or encountering a large number of Pokemon in the same species increases the chance of finding a shiny Pokemon.

14. Can I play Pokemon Sword offline?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword offline. However, certain features like online trading and Max Raid Battles require an internet connection.

15. How do I evolve my Eevee into different forms?

Eevee can evolve into various forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. The method of evolution differs for each form. For example, to evolve Eevee into Espeon, you need to raise its friendship level and level it up during the day.

16. How long does it take to complete Pokemon Sword?

The time it takes to complete Pokemon Sword varies depending on your playstyle, exploration, and the time you invest in various activities. On average, it can take around 30 to 40 hours to complete the main storyline, but there are countless post-game activities and online battles to keep you engaged for much longer.

Part 4: Final Thoughts

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword opens up a world of adventure and excitement. The game offers countless opportunities to explore, battle, and capture new Pokemon. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can begin your journey with confidence. Remember to utilize the interesting facts and tricks provided to enhance your gameplay experience, and refer back to the common questions answered section if any doubts arise along the way. Now, it’s time to embark on your new Pokemon Sword adventure and become the ultimate Pokemon trainer of the Galar region!