How To Start A New Save In Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Sword is a highly popular role-playing video game developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokemon Company for the Nintendo Switch. With its immersive world, captivating storyline, and vast array of Pokemon to catch and train, it’s no wonder that many players find themselves wanting to start a new save in Pokemon Sword. In this article, we will discuss the steps to begin a new save, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Starting a new save in Pokemon Sword is a fairly simple process. Just follow these steps:

1. Access the main menu: Turn on your Nintendo Switch and launch Pokemon Sword. From the main menu, select “Options” to access the game settings.

2. Backup your current save (optional): If you wish to preserve your current progress, it is advisable to create a backup of your save file. This will allow you to revert back to your previous save if needed. To do this, go to “Options” and select “Data Management.” Choose “Save Data Cloud” and follow the prompts to back up your save file to the Nintendo Switch Online cloud service.

3. Delete your current save: Return to the main menu and select “New Game.” The game will prompt you with a warning that starting a new game will overwrite your current save file. Confirm your decision, and your previous progress will be erased.

4. Customize your character: After starting a new game, you will be prompted to customize your character’s appearance. Choose your gender, hairstyle, eye color, and clothing to create a unique avatar.

5. Begin your adventure: Once your character customization is complete, the game will introduce you to the Galar region and its main storyline. Follow the on-screen instructions to start your Pokemon journey anew!

Now that we’ve covered the steps to start a new save in Pokemon Sword, let’s explore some interesting facts and tricks that can enhance your gaming experience:

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Galar region: Pokemon Sword is set in the Galar region, which is inspired by the United Kingdom. The game features various towns, cities, and landmarks that resemble real-life locations in Britain.

2. New Pokemon: Pokemon Sword introduces a whole new generation of Pokemon to catch and train. With over 80 new species, players can discover unique and powerful creatures that were previously unknown.

3. Legendary Pokemon: The game features two legendary Pokemon, Zacian and Zamazenta, depending on the version you play. These majestic creatures play an integral part in the game’s storyline and can be caught during the main quest.

4. Dynamaxing: A new battle mechanic called Dynamaxing allows Pokemon to grow in size and gain powerful new abilities. During certain battles, players can activate Dynamaxing to turn the tide in their favor.

5. Max Raid Battles: Pokemon Sword introduces Max Raid Battles, where players team up with friends or computer-controlled trainers to take on powerful Dynamax Pokemon. These battles offer unique rewards and are an excellent way to test your skills.

6. Gigantamax Forms: Some Pokemon have special Gigantamax forms, which not only change their appearance but also grant them exclusive moves and abilities. Finding and capturing these Gigantamax Pokemon adds another layer of depth to your team-building strategy.

7. Online Features: Pokemon Sword offers various online features, such as trading Pokemon, battling with friends, and participating in online competitions. These features allow players to connect and interact with trainers from around the world, fostering a vibrant gaming community.

Now let’s address some common questions that players often have when starting a new save in Pokemon Sword:

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sword?

Unfortunately, Pokemon Sword only allows for one save file per game. If you want to start a new save, you will need to overwrite your previous progress.

2. Can I transfer my Pokemon from my old save to the new one?

Yes, it is possible to transfer Pokemon from your old save to the new one using the Pokemon Home app. However, keep in mind that not all Pokemon can be transferred, as there are certain restrictions and limitations.

3. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting a new save?

No, once you have customized your character at the beginning of the game, there is no way to change their appearance. Make sure to choose your desired features carefully.

4. Can I skip the tutorial section when starting a new save?

Unfortunately, the tutorial section of the game cannot be skipped. It is designed to introduce new players to the mechanics and features of Pokemon Sword.

5. Can I play Pokemon Sword on multiple Nintendo Switch consoles with the same save file?

No, the save file of Pokemon Sword is tied to the specific Nintendo Switch console it was created on. You cannot transfer your save file to another console.

6. Can I choose which version of the game to play when starting a new save?

Yes, when starting a new save, you can choose between Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. Each version offers exclusive Pokemon and minor differences in the storyline.

7. Can I restart my save file without losing my purchased downloadable content (DLC)?

Yes, if you have purchased any DLC for Pokemon Sword, it will remain accessible even after starting a new save. The DLC content is tied to your Nintendo Switch account.

8. Can I transfer my Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword?

Yes, with the Pokemon Home app, you can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Sword. However, not all Pokemon can be transferred, and there are specific requirements and limitations.

9. Can I change the difficulty level in Pokemon Sword?

No, Pokemon Sword does not offer different difficulty levels. The game is designed to be accessible to players of all ages and skill levels.

10. Can I have multiple save slots for different playthroughs?

No, Pokemon Sword only allows for one save file at a time. If you want to start a new playthrough, you will need to overwrite your previous save.

11. Can I transfer my Pokemon from previous Pokemon games to Pokemon Sword?

Yes, with the Pokemon Home app, you can transfer Pokemon from previous Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!, as well as Pokemon Bank.

12. Can I change my character’s name after starting a new save?

No, once you have chosen your character’s name at the beginning of the game, it cannot be changed. Make sure to pick a name you’re happy with.

13. Can I transfer my items from my old save to the new one?

No, items cannot be transferred between save files. You will need to acquire items again through gameplay.

14. Can I have multiple profiles on my Nintendo Switch to have multiple saves for Pokemon Sword?

While the Nintendo Switch allows for multiple user profiles, Pokemon Sword only allows for one save file per game, regardless of the user profile.

15. Can I change the language settings in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can change the language settings in Pokemon Sword. From the main menu, go to “Options” and select “Language” to choose your desired language.

16. Can I start a new save without deleting my previous save?

No, starting a new save in Pokemon Sword requires overwriting your previous save file. If you wish to keep your previous progress, it is advisable to create a backup before starting a new save.

In conclusion, starting a new save in Pokemon Sword is a straightforward process that involves accessing the main menu, deleting your current save, customizing your character, and beginning your new adventure. Along the way, you will encounter captivating features, such as Dynamaxing, Max Raid Battles, and the chance to catch new Pokemon. Remember to back up your previous save if you wish to preserve your progress, and explore the online features to connect with other trainers worldwide. Enjoy your journey through the Galar region and may you become the ultimate Pokemon Champion!