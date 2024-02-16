How To Start New Game In Pokemon Sword

How To Start a New Game in Pokemon Sword: A Guide for Trainers

Pokemon Sword is an exciting and immersive game that allows players to embark on a journey as a Pokemon Trainer in the Galar region. If you are new to the game or simply want to start fresh, this article will guide you through the process of starting a new game in Pokemon Sword. We will also explore some interesting facts and tricks to enhance your gameplay experience.

Starting a New Game:

1. Launch the Game: Insert your Pokemon Sword game cartridge into your Nintendo Switch console and launch the game from the home screen.

2. Main Menu: After the game loads, you will be presented with the main menu. Select “New Game” to begin your new adventure.

3. Choose Your Character: Pokemon Sword offers a range of customization options for your character’s appearance. Select your gender, hairstyle, eye color, and other features to personalize your Trainer.

4. Name Your Character: Next, choose a name for your Trainer. This is how you will be identified throughout your journey in the Galar region.

5. Select Your Starter Pokemon: Professor Magnolia will introduce you to the world of Pokemon and offer you a choice between three starter Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Each has its own unique abilities and evolutionary paths, so choose wisely!

6. Begin Your Adventure: Once you have selected your starter Pokemon, your journey as a Pokemon Trainer in the Galar region begins. Follow the on-screen instructions to navigate through the game and explore the vast world of Pokemon.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Hidden Abilities: Some Pokemon have hidden abilities that are not immediately apparent. These abilities can be unlocked through certain in-game events or by breeding Pokemon with specific characteristics.

2. Max Raid Battles: Engage in Max Raid Battles, where you team up with other players or NPCs to take down powerful Dynamax Pokemon. These battles offer a chance to catch rare and powerful Pokemon.

3. Gigantamax Forms: Certain Pokemon have the ability to Gigantamax, which not only increases their size but also changes their appearance and grants them unique moves. Look out for Gigantamax Pokemon during your journey!

4. Pokemon Camp: Set up a Pokemon Camp to interact with your Pokemon, play mini-games, and even cook curry for them. This feature helps you build a stronger bond with your team and may even boost their performance in battles.

5. Trading Pokemon: Connect with other players locally or online to trade Pokemon. This is a great way to complete your Pokedex or obtain rare Pokemon that are not available in your version of the game.

6. Evolution Techniques: Some Pokemon require specific conditions to evolve. For example, Eevee can evolve into different forms based on the use of evolution stones or happiness levels. Experiment with different techniques to discover unique evolutions.

7. Shiny Pokemon: Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants with different colorations. They have a very low encounter rate, so encountering one is considered a significant achievement. Keep an eye out for these elusive creatures during your journey!

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sword?

No, Pokemon Sword only allows one save file per game cartridge. However, you can have multiple save files if you own multiple game cartridges or play on different Nintendo Switch profiles.

2. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting the game?

Unfortunately, you cannot change your character’s appearance once you have started the game. However, you can change your hairstyle and clothing later in the game.

3. Are there any missable Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

While there are some version-exclusive Pokemon and certain Pokemon that can only be obtained through specific events, there are no permanently missable Pokemon in Pokemon Sword. You can always trade with other players to complete your Pokedex.

4. Can I transfer Pokemon from previous generations to Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous generations using the Pokemon Home app. However, not all Pokemon can be transferred, as some may not be available in the Galar region.

5. Can I play Pokemon Sword without a Nintendo Switch Online membership?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword without a Nintendo Switch Online membership. However, some features like online trading, battling, and participating in Max Raid Battles will require a membership.

6. How do I evolve my Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Most Pokemon evolve by reaching a certain level or by using an evolution stone. Some Pokemon require other conditions, such as friendship, time of day, or specific moves. Check the Pokedex or online resources for specific evolution methods.

7. Can I catch all Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

While you can catch a large number of Pokemon in Pokemon Sword, there are certain Pokemon that are exclusive to Pokemon Shield. To catch them all, you will need to trade with players who own the opposite version.

8. How do I save my progress in Pokemon Sword?

Pokemon Sword automatically saves your progress periodically. However, you can also manually save your game by accessing the menu and selecting the “Save” option.

9. Can I rename my Pokemon?

Yes, you can rename your Pokemon at any time by accessing the Pokemon summary page and selecting the name option. However, some traded Pokemon may be locked from renaming.

10. How do I access the online features in Pokemon Sword?

To access online features, you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Once you have a membership, you can connect to the internet within the game and access features like trading, battling, and participating in Max Raid Battles.

11. Can I play Pokemon Sword on Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, Pokemon Sword is compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite. You can play the game on either the original Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite.

12. Are there any legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, there are legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword. Zamazenta is the legendary Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Sword, while Zacian is exclusive to Pokemon Shield.

13. How long does it take to complete Pokemon Sword?

The time it takes to complete Pokemon Sword varies depending on gameplay style and personal preferences. On average, it can take anywhere from 30 to 50 hours to complete the main storyline, but there are plenty of post-game activities to extend your playtime.

14. Can I change the difficulty level in Pokemon Sword?

No, Pokemon Sword does not have adjustable difficulty levels. The game offers a balanced experience suitable for players of different skill levels.

15. Can I play Pokemon Sword offline?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword in offline mode. However, some features like trading and battling with other players will require an internet connection.

16. How do I access the DLC content in Pokemon Sword?

To access the downloadable content (DLC) in Pokemon Sword, you need to purchase the Expansion Pass. This pass unlocks additional areas, storylines, and new Pokemon to discover in the game.

Final Thoughts:

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword is an exciting opportunity to embark on a fresh journey as a Pokemon Trainer in the Galar region. With a range of customization options, unique Pokemon, and thrilling battles, the game offers endless hours of fun and adventure. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you will be well-prepared to dive into the world of Pokemon Sword and become the ultimate Pokemon Champion. So grab your Joy-Con, choose your starter Pokemon, and get ready to catch ’em all!