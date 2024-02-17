How To Start New Game Pokemon Shield



Pokemon Shield is one of the latest additions to the popular Pokemon franchise, released in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch. The game takes players on a new adventure in the Galar region, where they can explore new Pokemon, battle gym leaders, and compete in the Galar region’s Pokemon League. Starting a new game in Pokemon Shield can be an exciting experience, but it’s important to know some tips and tricks to get the most out of your gameplay. In this article, we will discuss how to start a new game in Pokemon Shield, as well as provide some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions and answers to help you on your journey.

How to Start a New Game in Pokemon Shield

Starting a new game in Pokemon Shield is a simple process, but there are a few things to keep in mind before you begin. Here’s a step-by-step guide to starting a new game in Pokemon Shield:

1. Ensure you have a Nintendo Switch console and a copy of Pokemon Shield. If you don’t already have the game, you can purchase it from a retail store or download it from the Nintendo eShop.

2. Turn on your Nintendo Switch console and insert the Pokemon Shield game card into the console’s game card slot, or select the game from your digital library if you downloaded it.

3. Once the game has loaded, you will be prompted to select a language. Choose your preferred language and press the A button to confirm.

4. Next, you will be asked to choose a save file to overwrite with your new game. If you have previously played Pokemon Shield and want to start a new game, select the save file you wish to overwrite and confirm your selection.

5. You will then be taken to the game’s main menu, where you can select “New Game” to begin your new adventure in the Galar region.

6. Follow the on-screen prompts to customize your character, choose your starter Pokemon, and set off on your journey to become the Pokemon Champion of the Galar region.

7. Enjoy exploring the Galar region, battling wild Pokemon, and challenging gym leaders as you progress through the game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Dynamaxing: One of the new features introduced in Pokemon Shield is Dynamaxing, which allows Pokemon to grow to giant size and unleash powerful Max Moves in battle. To Dynamax a Pokemon, you must use a Dynamax Band in battle and select the Dynamax option for your Pokemon.

2. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast open-world area in the Galar region where players can encounter a wide variety of Pokemon, including some rare and powerful species. Explore the Wild Area to find new Pokemon, participate in Max Raid Battles, and earn valuable items.

3. Gigantamax Pokemon: Some Pokemon in Pokemon Shield have the ability to Gigantamax, which allows them to change their appearance and gain access to unique G-Max Moves in battle. Look out for Gigantamax Pokemon in Max Raid Battles and special events.

4. Pokemon Camp: In Pokemon Shield, players can set up a Pokemon Camp to rest, play with their Pokemon, and cook curry dishes to boost their Pokemon’s stats. Use the Pokemon Camp to bond with your Pokemon and strengthen your team.

5. Max Raid Battles: Max Raid Battles are cooperative multiplayer battles in which players team up to battle and capture Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon. Join forces with other players online or locally to take on powerful Pokemon and earn rewards.

6. Evolution: Pokemon in Pokemon Shield can evolve into stronger forms by leveling up, using evolution stones, or meeting certain conditions. Keep an eye on your Pokemon’s level and evolution requirements to help them reach their full potential.

7. Trading and Battling: Connect with other players through the Nintendo Switch’s online features to trade Pokemon, battle in online competitions, and participate in special events. Trading and battling with other players can help you complete your Pokedex and test your skills against other trainers.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Can I transfer Pokemon from previous games to Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous Pokemon games to Pokemon Shield using the Pokemon Home app and the Pokemon Bank service. Follow the instructions provided by the apps to transfer your Pokemon to the Galar region.

2. How do I evolve my Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

Pokemon in Pokemon Shield can evolve by leveling up, using evolution stones, or meeting specific conditions. Check your Pokemon’s evolution requirements in the Pokedex to help them evolve into stronger forms.

3. What are the differences between Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield?

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are two versions of the same game with some exclusive Pokemon, gym leaders, and features. Players can trade with each other to collect all the Pokemon and complete their Pokedex.

4. How can I level up my Pokemon quickly in Pokemon Shield?

To level up your Pokemon quickly in Pokemon Shield, participate in battles, use Exp. Candies, and take advantage of the Exp. Share item. Focus on battling strong Pokemon and trainers to earn more experience points.

5. What are Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Shield?

Max Raid Battles are cooperative multiplayer battles in which players team up to battle and capture Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon. Join forces with other players to take on powerful Pokemon and earn rewards.

6. Can I play Pokemon Shield on the Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, you can play Pokemon Shield on the Nintendo Switch Lite, but you will need a separate set of Joy-Con controllers to access certain features, such as multiplayer battles and trading.

7. How do I catch rare Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

To catch rare Pokemon in Pokemon Shield, explore the Wild Area, participate in Max Raid Battles, and use specialized Poke Balls to increase your chances of capturing rare and powerful Pokemon.

8. What are some tips for building a strong Pokemon team in Pokemon Shield?

To build a strong Pokemon team in Pokemon Shield, consider the types, abilities, and moves of your Pokemon, as well as their synergy in battle. Train your Pokemon, use held items, and plan your strategy to maximize your team’s potential.

9. Can I change my character’s appearance in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can change your character’s appearance in Pokemon Shield by visiting a boutique in one of the game’s cities and purchasing new clothes, accessories, and hairstyles for your character.

10. How do I earn money in Pokemon Shield?

To earn money in Pokemon Shield, participate in battles, sell items at Poke Marts, and complete side quests and challenges. Use your earnings to buy items, healing supplies, and Poke Balls to support your journey.

11. What are the benefits of using Pokemon Camp in Pokemon Shield?

Pokemon Camp allows players to rest, play with their Pokemon, and cook curry dishes to boost their Pokemon’s stats and happiness. Use Pokemon Camp to bond with your Pokemon, heal them, and strengthen your team.

12. How do I access the Galar region’s Pokemon League in Pokemon Shield?

To access the Galar region’s Pokemon League in Pokemon Shield, you must defeat all eight gym leaders, earn their badges, and qualify to compete in the Champion Cup. Prepare your team for challenging battles and prove your skills as a trainer.

13. Can I trade Pokemon with other players in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can trade Pokemon with other players in Pokemon Shield using the Link Trade or Surprise Trade features. Connect with friends, strangers, or players online to trade Pokemon, complete your Pokedex, and expand your collection.

14. What are the benefits of Dynamaxing in Pokemon Shield?

Dynamaxing allows Pokemon to grow to giant size, increase their stats, and unleash powerful Max Moves in battle. Use Dynamaxing strategically to turn the tide of a battle and overwhelm your opponents with your giant Pokemon.

15. How do I unlock Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

Gigantamax Pokemon can be found in Max Raid Battles, special events, and through online competitions in Pokemon Shield. Look out for Gigantamax Pokemon to add them to your team and use their unique G-Max Moves in battle.

16. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Shield?

After completing the main story in Pokemon Shield, players can participate in the Battle Tower, complete the Pokedex, compete in online battles and competitions, and challenge the Galar region’s strongest trainers. Keep exploring the Galar region to discover new challenges and adventures.

Final Thoughts

Starting a new game in Pokemon Shield is a thrilling experience that offers endless possibilities for exploration, battle, and adventure. By following the steps outlined in this article and using the tips, tricks, and common questions and answers provided, you can embark on your journey to become the Pokemon Champion of the Galar region. Take your time to explore the Galar region, bond with your Pokemon, and test your skills against other trainers to become the ultimate Pokemon Master in Pokemon Shield. Good luck on your adventure, and may your Pokemon journey be filled with excitement, challenges, and unforgettable moments!



