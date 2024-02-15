How To Start New Game Pokemon Sword



How to Start a New Game in Pokémon Sword: A Beginner’s Guide

Pokémon Sword is an exciting and immersive game that allows players to embark on a journey as a Pokémon Trainer in the Galar region. Whether you’re new to the Pokémon franchise or a seasoned player, starting a new game in Pokémon Sword can be a daunting task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of starting a new game and provide you with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions that will help you make the most out of your Pokémon Sword experience.

1. Interesting Fact: Pokémon Sword introduces the concept of Gigantamax Pokémon, which are unique and powerful forms of certain Pokémon. These Gigantamax Pokémon have the ability to change their appearance and gain access to exclusive G-Max Moves, making battles even more intense and strategic.

2. Interesting Fact: The Galar region in Pokémon Sword is based on the United Kingdom, offering a charming and diverse landscape that includes bustling cities, picturesque countryside, and even a snowy area. Exploring the Galar region is an adventure in itself.

3. Interesting Trick: To catch Pokémon more efficiently, try using different types of Poké Balls. Each type of Poké Ball has its own catch rate and specialty. For example, the Quick Ball has a higher catch rate when used at the start of a battle, while the Timer Ball becomes more effective as the battle drags on.

4. Interesting Trick: In Pokémon Sword, there are various ways to train and level up your Pokémon. One effective method is to participate in Max Raid Battles, which not only provide valuable experience points but also give you a chance to catch powerful Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokémon.

5. Interesting Fact: Pokémon Sword features a new battle format called the Battle Tower. Here, you can test your skills against powerful Trainers and their Pokémon. By defeating them, you can earn Battle Points (BP) that can be exchanged for rare items and valuable Pokémon.

6. Interesting Fact: The Wild Area is a vast open world in Pokémon Sword where you can encounter a wide variety of Pokémon with different levels and rarities. Exploring the Wild Area is not only a great way to catch new Pokémon but also an opportunity to participate in Max Raid Battles and interact with other players online.

7. Interesting Trick: To quickly raise your Pokémon’s friendship level, use the Soothe Bell item and participate in battles with them. You can also cook curry in Pokémon Camp and feed it to your Pokémon, which will boost their friendship. High friendship levels can unlock unique evolutions and increase the effectiveness of certain moves.

Now let’s move on to some common questions you might have about starting a new game in Pokémon Sword:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokémon Sword?

Unfortunately, Pokémon Sword only allows for a single save file. If you want to start a new game, you will need to overwrite your existing save file.

2. Can I transfer my Pokémon from previous Pokémon games to Pokémon Sword?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from previous games using the Pokémon Home app. However, not all Pokémon are available in Pokémon Sword, so some may not be transferable.

3. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting a new game?

No, once you’ve created your character at the beginning of the game, there is no way to change their appearance. However, you can change your hairstyle, makeup, and clothing throughout the game.

4. Can I change my Pokémon’s nickname?

Yes, you can give nicknames to your Pokémon at any Pokémon Center. Simply speak to the NPC behind the counter and select the Pokémon you wish to nickname.

5. Can I catch all Pokémon in Pokémon Sword?

While you can catch a large number of Pokémon in Pokémon Sword, not all Pokémon from previous generations are available. To complete your Pokédex, you may need to trade with players who have Pokémon from the opposite version or use Pokémon Home to transfer Pokémon from other games.

6. Can I play Pokémon Sword without an internet connection?

Yes, you can play Pokémon Sword in offline mode. However, you will miss out on certain features like Max Raid Battles with other players and online trading.

7. Can I change my Pokémon’s nature?

Unfortunately, you cannot change your Pokémon’s nature once it is caught. Natures determine the growth rate of a Pokémon’s stats and can have a significant impact on its battle performance.

8. Can I breed Pokémon in Pokémon Sword?

Yes, you can breed Pokémon in Pokémon Sword. By leaving two compatible Pokémon at the Pokémon Nursery, you can obtain Pokémon Eggs that will hatch into new Pokémon.

9. Can I evolve my Pokémon in Pokémon Sword?

Yes, most Pokémon can evolve in Pokémon Sword. Some Pokémon have specific requirements, such as reaching a certain level or using special evolution items.

10. Can I change my team of Pokémon during the game?

Absolutely! You can catch and train a wide variety of Pokémon throughout your journey. Feel free to switch up your team as you encounter new Pokémon that align with your battle strategy.

11. Can I reset my game to obtain a different starter Pokémon?

Yes, if you want to start the game with a different starter Pokémon, you can reset your game before selecting your initial Pokémon. Keep in mind that this will delete your progress up until that point.

12. Can I play Pokémon Sword on Nintendo Switch Lite?

Yes, Pokémon Sword is compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. You can enjoy the game on either console.

13. Can I play Pokémon Sword with my friends?

Yes, you can play Pokémon Sword with your friends both locally and online. You can trade Pokémon, battle, and even participate in Max Raid Battles together.

14. Can I change the difficulty level in Pokémon Sword?

No, Pokémon Sword does not have adjustable difficulty settings. However, you can challenge yourself by participating in battles with stronger opponents or implementing specific battle strategies.

15. Can I catch legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Sword?

Yes, you can catch legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Sword. Throughout your journey, you will encounter legendary Pokémon that you can battle and attempt to catch.

16. Can I continue playing after beating the main story in Pokémon Sword?

Yes, after completing the main story, there are still plenty of post-game activities to enjoy. You can complete the Pokédex, participate in Battle Tower challenges, and even take on the Battle Tower’s champion, Leon.

In conclusion, starting a new game in Pokémon Sword is an exciting adventure that offers a myriad of possibilities. By following the steps outlined in this guide and utilizing the interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions, you’ll be well-prepared to dive into the world of Pokémon Sword and make the most out of your journey as a Pokémon Trainer in the Galar region. Good luck and have fun catching them all!



