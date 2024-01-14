

How to Stop Instagram From Following Random Accounts

Instagram is a popular social media platform where users can share photos and videos with their followers. However, sometimes users may find that their account starts following random accounts without their permission. This can be frustrating and may lead to unwanted content appearing in your feed. In this article, we will discuss some ways to stop Instagram from following random accounts and provide you with 5 unique facts about the platform. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions related to this topic.

1. Update your privacy settings: One of the main reasons why your Instagram account may be following random accounts is due to privacy settings. Make sure your account is set to private to prevent unwanted followers.

2. Remove suspicious apps: Some third-party apps may have access to your Instagram account, which can lead to unwanted following. Go to your Instagram settings and revoke access from any suspicious apps.

3. Change your password: If you suspect that your account has been compromised, change your password immediately. This will help secure your account and prevent any further unauthorized activity.

4. Be cautious of third-party websites: Avoid entering your Instagram credentials on unknown websites, as they may be phishing sites that could compromise your account.

5. Report spam accounts: If you come across random accounts that are following you, report them as spam. This will not only prevent them from following you but also help Instagram identify and take action against such accounts.

Unique Facts about Instagram:

1. Instagram Stories: Instagram Stories was introduced in 2016 and has become immensely popular. More than 500 million people use Instagram Stories every day.

2. Hashtags galore: Instagram allows users to include up to 30 hashtags in a single post. This feature helps users reach a wider audience and increase their visibility on the platform.

3. Filters: Instagram offers a wide range of filters to enhance your photos. The most popular filter is “Clarendon.”

4. Most-liked photo: As of now, the most-liked photo on Instagram is a picture of an egg, with over 54 million likes. This record-breaking photo was posted with the intention of surpassing Kylie Jenner’s record.

5. Instagram influencers: Instagram has given rise to a new breed of digital celebrities known as influencers. These individuals have a large following and collaborate with brands for sponsored content.

Common Questions about Stopping Instagram from Following Random Accounts:

1. Why is my Instagram account following random accounts?

There could be several reasons, including compromised account security or third-party apps with access to your account.

2. Can I block random accounts from following me?

Yes, you can block unwanted accounts from following you. Go to their profile, tap the three dots, and select “Block.”

3. How do I make my Instagram account private?

Go to your Instagram settings, tap “Privacy,” and enable the “Private Account” option.

4. Are there any apps to prevent random account following?

While there are apps that claim to prevent random account following, it is recommended to rely on Instagram’s built-in security measures.

5. Can I report multiple accounts at once?

No, you need to report each account individually by going to their profile, tapping the three dots, and selecting “Report.”

6. How can I check if my account has been compromised?

Look for any suspicious activity, such as unexpected posts, messages, or following random accounts. If you suspect a compromise, change your password immediately.

7. Can I limit who can follow me on Instagram?

By setting your account to private, only approved followers can see your posts and stories.

8. What should I do if a random account starts sending me inappropriate messages?

Block the account immediately and report it to Instagram for further action.

9. Why are random accounts liking my posts?

Random accounts may like your posts to gain attention or attract followers. You can choose to ignore or block such accounts.

10. Is it possible to prevent my account from appearing in suggested users’ lists?

Instagram’s algorithm determines which accounts are suggested to users. There is no way to manually prevent your account from appearing in these suggestions.

11. Can I remove followers from my account?

Yes, you can remove followers by going to their profile, tapping the three dots, and selecting “Remove Follower.”

12. Will blocking an account prevent them from seeing my posts?

Yes, blocking an account will prevent them from seeing your posts, stories, and engaging with your content.

13. Can I prevent Instagram from suggesting similar accounts to follow?

Instagram’s algorithm suggests similar accounts based on your activity and interests. While you cannot prevent these suggestions, you can choose not to follow the recommended accounts.

14. How can I regain control of my account if it has been hacked?

If your account has been hacked, you should report it to Instagram immediately and follow their instructions for account recovery.

In conclusion, if you find that your Instagram account is following random accounts, take immediate action by updating your privacy settings, removing suspicious apps, and changing your password. Additionally, make use of the reporting and blocking features to prevent unwanted followers. Remember to stay cautious while using third-party websites and protect your account from potential compromises.





