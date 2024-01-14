How To Super Jump As Mercy Overwatch 2



How to Super Jump as Mercy in Overwatch 2: Tips and Tricks

Mercy, the guardian angel of Overwatch, is a versatile support hero known for her healing abilities and damage boosting. One of her most powerful techniques is the super jump, which allows her to reach high vantage points and better position herself for healing or escaping. In this article, we will explore how to execute the super jump technique as Mercy in Overwatch 2, along with six interesting facts about this hero. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players may have regarding Mercy and provide detailed answers to help you master this powerful support hero.

Part 1: How to Super Jump as Mercy in Overwatch 2

To execute the super jump technique as Mercy, follow these steps:

1. Find a teammate or an object to fly to: Look for a teammate in your line of sight or a static object, such as a lamppost or ledge, to fly towards.

2. Guardian Angel: Activate your Guardian Angel ability (default key: Shift) to fly towards the teammate or object you’ve selected.

3. Cancel Guardian Angel: Before reaching your target, quickly press the jump button (default key: Space) to cancel the Guardian Angel ability.

4. Aim downward: While mid-air, aim your reticle downwards to gain momentum.

5. Angelic Descent: Activate your Angelic Descent ability (default key: Space) to slow your descent.

6. Glide: Maintain your downward aim while holding the jump button to glide upwards, propelling yourself higher into the air.

Mastering the timing and coordination of these steps may take some practice, but once you’ve got it down, Mercy’s super jump can be a game-changer.

Part 2: Six Interesting Facts about Mercy

1. The Guardian Angel: Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability allows her to quickly fly towards her allies, making her an excellent support hero for mobile and aggressive team compositions.

2. Damage Boost: Mercy’s damage boost increases the damage output of her targeted ally, making her a valuable asset during team fights and critical moments.

3. Resurrect: Mercy’s ultimate ability, Resurrect, allows her to revive fallen teammates, turning the tide of battle when used strategically.

4. Valkyrie: Mercy’s ultimate ability transforms her into a powerful Valkyrie, enhancing her healing and damage boost abilities while also granting her the ability to fly.

5. Super Jump Origins: The super jump technique was initially discovered by Mercy players as an unintended side effect of canceling Guardian Angel. However, it has since become a staple technique for Mercy players seeking to gain high ground advantage.

6. The Winged Savior: Mercy’s iconic wings not only symbolize her ability to fly and save lives but also reflect her angelic nature and her role as Overwatch’s guardian angel.

Part 3: 15 Common Questions about Mercy in Overwatch 2

1. Can Mercy super jump on any map?

Yes, Mercy can super jump on any map as long as there is a teammate or static object to fly towards.

2. How high can Mercy super jump?

With proper execution, Mercy’s super jump can propel her to great heights, allowing her to reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

3. Can Mercy super jump without a teammate?

Yes, Mercy can super jump without a teammate by using static objects such as lampposts or ledges as her target.

4. Can Mercy super jump while in Valkyrie mode?

Yes, Mercy can super jump while in Valkyrie mode, further enhancing her mobility and positioning capabilities.

5. Can Mercy super jump to escape danger?

Absolutely! The super jump technique can help Mercy quickly reach high vantage points, allowing her to escape dangerous situations.

6. Is the super jump technique difficult to master?

While mastering the super jump may take some practice, it’s an essential technique for any aspiring Mercy player and is well worth the effort.

7. Can Mercy super jump while damage boosting or healing?

Yes, Mercy can super jump while performing her damage boost or healing abilities, allowing her to maintain her supportive role while gaining better positioning.

8. Are there any risks to super jumping as Mercy?

Like any movement ability, there are risks associated with super jumping, such as leaving yourself vulnerable mid-air. It’s important to assess the situation before executing the technique.

9. Can Mercy super jump on console platforms?

Yes, the super jump technique can be executed on console platforms, using the same button combinations as on PC.

10. Can super jumping be used to surprise enemies?

Absolutely! The ability to quickly reach unexpected high ground positions can catch enemies off guard and provide a strategic advantage.

11. Can Mercy super jump while using her ultimate ability?

While Mercy cannot super jump during her ultimate ability, Valkyrie, she can use her enhanced mobility and flight to gain advantageous positions.

12. Can Mercy super jump to reach snipers or Bastion?

Yes, the super jump can be an effective technique to reach snipers or Bastion, allowing Mercy to heal or damage boost teammates while staying out of the line of fire.

13. Can super jumping be used to gain environmental kills?

While rare, it is possible to use the super jump technique to gain environmental kills by positioning yourself above an enemy and gliding downwards.

14. Can Mercy super jump to reach health packs?

Yes, Mercy can super jump to reach health packs or to quickly reposition herself for healing teammates.

15. Can super jumping be used to contest objectives?

Yes, the super jump technique can be employed to contest objectives, providing Mercy with increased mobility and the ability to quickly reach critical areas.

In conclusion, mastering the super jump technique as Mercy in Overwatch 2 can significantly enhance your gameplay and provide new strategic possibilities. By following the steps outlined in this article and understanding the intricacies of Mercy’s abilities, you’ll be soaring through the skies and supporting your team more effectively in no time.





