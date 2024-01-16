How To Throw Sentinel Shield Destiny 2 Pc



How To Throw Sentinel Shield in Destiny 2 PC: A Comprehensive Guide

Destiny 2, the popular multiplayer first-person shooter, offers players a wide range of abilities and weapons to master. One such ability is the Sentinel Shield, a powerful tool in the arsenal of the Titan class. In this article, we will guide you through the process of throwing the Sentinel Shield in Destiny 2 PC. Additionally, we will share six interesting facts about this ability and answer fifteen common questions related to it.

Throwing the Sentinel Shield:

1. Activate your Super: To access the Sentinel Shield ability, you need to activate your Super. Each subclass has its own unique Super ability, and the Sentinel Shield is exclusive to the Titan’s Sentinel subclass.

2. Hold the activation button: Once your Super is charged, hold the activation button (default key “F” on PC) to unleash the Sentinel Shield.

3. Aim and throw: After activating the Sentinel Shield, you can aim its direction using your mouse. Once you have determined the desired trajectory, release the activation button to throw the shield.

4. Utilize the shield’s defensive capabilities: While the Sentinel Shield is primarily used as an offensive tool, it can also provide defense against enemy attacks. Holding the activation button will allow you to guard against incoming projectiles, making it a versatile ability.

5. Retrieve the shield: Once you’ve thrown the Sentinel Shield, it will ricochet off surfaces and enemies, dealing damage in its path. To retrieve the shield, approach it and press the activation button again. This will instantly return the shield to your hand, allowing you to throw it once more.

Interesting Facts about the Sentinel Shield:

1. Bouncing Off Enemies: The Sentinel Shield can bounce off multiple enemies, making it an excellent crowd-control tool. Skilled players can chain multiple kills by accurately aiming their throws.

2. Damage Output: The damage dealt by the Sentinel Shield depends on various factors, such as the number of bounces and the strength of your character. The more enemies you hit, the more damage you inflict.

3. One-hit Kill Potential: When thrown correctly, the Sentinel Shield can eliminate enemies with a single hit, making it a devastating offensive option.

4. Ability Synergies: The Sentinel Shield ability can be enhanced by various Titan subclass trees and exotic armor pieces, allowing for unique playstyles and increased effectiveness.

5. Duration and Consumed Energy: The duration of the Sentinel Shield is limited, so use it strategically. Additionally, throwing the shield consumes a portion of your Super energy, so be mindful of your remaining charge.

6. Multiple Shield Throws: With certain upgrades and abilities, players can throw the Sentinel Shield multiple times before it returns to their hand. This can be particularly useful in challenging encounters.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I change the direction of the Sentinel Shield mid-throw?

No, once the Sentinel Shield is thrown, its trajectory cannot be altered.

2. Can I cancel the Sentinel Shield ability?

Yes, you can cancel the Sentinel Shield ability by pressing the activation button again.

3. Can I use the Sentinel Shield against bosses and tougher enemies?

Absolutely! The Sentinel Shield is effective against bosses and high-health enemies, allowing you to deal significant damage.

4. Can I block incoming damage while holding the Sentinel Shield?

Yes, holding the activation button will activate a defensive stance, blocking incoming projectiles.

5. Can I throw the Sentinel Shield in mid-air?

Yes, you can throw the Sentinel Shield while airborne, giving you an advantage in certain situations.

6. Does the Sentinel Shield have any elemental damage types?

No, the Sentinel Shield’s damage is kinetic, meaning it does not have an elemental affinity.

7. Can I use the Sentinel Shield in PvP (Player versus Player) matches?

Yes, the Sentinel Shield can be used in both PvE (Player versus Environment) and PvP game modes.

8. Can I customize the appearance of the Sentinel Shield?

No, the appearance of the Sentinel Shield is fixed and cannot be altered.

9. Can I throw the Sentinel Shield indefinitely?

No, the duration of the Sentinel Shield is limited, and it will eventually return to your hand.

10. Can I use the Sentinel Shield while using other abilities?

No, the Sentinel Shield ability replaces your current abilities while active.

11. Can I throw the Sentinel Shield through walls?

No, the Sentinel Shield will collide with walls and other solid objects.

12. Can I use the Sentinel Shield while in a fireteam?

Yes, the Sentinel Shield is available for use in fireteams and can be coordinated with other players’ abilities.

13. Can I throw the Sentinel Shield in different ways?

No, the Sentinel Shield is thrown in a straight line, but you can adjust the angle and elevation of your throw.

14. Can I throw the Sentinel Shield while sprinting?

No, you need to be stationary or moving at a walking pace to throw the Sentinel Shield.

15. Can I use the Sentinel Shield on all Titan subclasses?

No, the Sentinel Shield is exclusive to the Titan’s Sentinel subclass and cannot be used with other subclasses.

Mastering the Sentinel Shield ability in Destiny 2 PC requires practice and understanding of its mechanics. With proper execution, this ability can turn the tide of battle in your favor, whether in PvE or PvP encounters. So, grab your shield and unleash its power in the fight against the forces of darkness!





