

How To Transfer GTA 5 Character From PS3 to PS4 2017: A Comprehensive Guide

Since its launch in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) has garnered a massive following with its captivating storyline and engaging gameplay. With the release of the PlayStation 4, many players sought to transfer their GTA 5 characters from the previous generation console to the new one. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your GTA 5 character from PS3 to PS4 in 2017. Additionally, we will also share six interesting facts about the game and answer some common questions.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Transfer GTA 5 Character from PS3 to PS4 in 2017

1. Ensure you have both your PS3 and PS4 consoles connected to the internet.

2. Launch GTA 5 on your PS3 console and enter the game.

3. Access the main menu and select the “Online” tab.

4. From the online menu, choose the “Character Transfer” option.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions for creating a PlayStation Network account or logging in with your existing account.

6. Once logged in, select the character you wish to transfer and confirm your selection.

7. Exit GTA 5 on your PS3 console and launch it on your PS4.

8. On the PS4, log in to your PlayStation Network account.

9. Access the main menu and select the “Online” tab.

10. Choose the “Character Transfer” option.

11. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transfer process.

12. Once the transfer is complete, you will be able to access your GTA 5 character on your PS4 console.

Interesting Facts about GTA 5:

1. Sales Records: As of 2021, GTA 5 has sold over 110 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

2. Budget and Revenue: The game had a production budget of approximately $265 million, but it went on to generate over $6 billion in revenue.

3. Multiple Endings: GTA 5 offers players the ability to choose between three different endings, allowing for a unique gaming experience.

4. Guinness World Records: The game holds multiple Guinness World Records, including “Best-selling video game in 24 hours” and “Highest-grossing video game in 24 hours.”

5. Constant Updates: Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 5, regularly releases updates that introduce new features, missions, and content to keep players engaged.

6. Cultural Impact: GTA 5 has had a significant impact on popular culture, with its characters, catchphrases, and references often being quoted in movies, TV shows, and music.

15 Common Questions about Transferring GTA 5 Characters from PS3 to PS4:

1. Can I transfer my GTA 5 character from PS3 to PS4?

Yes, you can transfer your GTA 5 character from PS3 to PS4.

2. Is there a fee for transferring my character?

No, transferring your character is free of charge.

3. Can I transfer my character multiple times?

No, you can only transfer your character once, so ensure you have selected the correct character to transfer.

4. Will my progress be saved after the transfer?

Yes, all your progress, including money, properties, and vehicles, will be carried over to the new console.

5. Can I transfer my character between different PlayStation Network accounts?

No, character transfers can only be done between the same PlayStation Network account.

6. Can I transfer my character to other platforms like Xbox or PC?

No, character transfers are limited to the same console family (PS3 to PS4).

7. Can I transfer my character if I no longer have access to my PS3 console?

Yes, as long as you have previously transferred your character to the PlayStation Network, you can still access it on your PS4.

8. Can I transfer my character if I didn’t play the game on PS3 for a long time?

Yes, you can transfer your character regardless of how long it has been since you last played on PS3.

9. Will my character appearance be transferred as well?

Yes, your character’s appearance, including clothing and customizations, will be transferred.

10. Can I transfer my character if I have modded or hacked it on PS3?

No, characters with modded or hacked stats cannot be transferred.

11. Can I transfer my online rank and statistics?

Yes, your online rank and statistics will be transferred along with your character.

12. Can I transfer my single-player progress?

No, character transfers only apply to the online mode of the game.

13. Can I transfer my character if I have already started a new character on PS4?

Yes, you can transfer your character even if you have already started a new one on PS4.

14. Can I transfer my character if I have already purchased Shark Cards?

Yes, any Shark Cards you have purchased will also be transferred.

15. Can I continue playing on my PS3 after transferring my character to PS4?

Yes, transferring your character does not affect your ability to play on your PS3 console.

In conclusion, transferring your GTA 5 character from PS3 to PS4 in 2017 is a straightforward process that allows you to continue your gaming experience on the new console. With the step-by-step guide provided, you can ensure a smooth transition. Furthermore, the six interesting facts shared about GTA 5 highlight the game’s immense success and enduring popularity. Finally, the answers to common questions address any concerns or uncertainties you may have had regarding the character transfer process. Enjoy your GTA 5 adventure on the PlayStation 4!





