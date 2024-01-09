How To Transfer Pokemon From Oras To Sun



How to Transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokémon enthusiasts often find themselves invested in multiple games from the franchise. With the release of Pokémon Sun and Moon, many players who were previously engrossed in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (ORAS) may be wondering how to transfer their beloved Pokémon to the new games. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun, along with six interesting facts about the games. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions regarding this process, providing answers to help you make a smooth transition.

Transferring Pokémon from ORAS to Sun is a relatively straightforward process, but it requires the use of the Pokémon Bank application, which is a paid service. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to transfer your Pokémon:

Step 1: Ensure that you have both Pokémon Bank and Pokémon Transporter installed on your Nintendo 3DS system.

Step 2: Launch Pokémon Transporter and select the game you wish to transfer Pokémon from (in this case, ORAS).

Step 3: Choose the Pokémon you want to transfer and move them to Pokémon Bank. Note that items held by Pokémon cannot be transferred.

Step 4: Save your progress and exit Pokémon Transporter.

Step 5: Launch Pokémon Bank and select the game you wish to transfer Pokémon to (in this case, Pokémon Sun).

Step 6: Move the Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to your Pokémon Sun game. Ensure that the Pokémon Bank is linked to your Nintendo Network ID.

Step 7: Start playing Pokémon Sun and enjoy your transferred Pokémon!

Now that you know how to transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun, let’s delve into some interesting facts about these games:

1. Dual release: Pokémon Sun and Moon were released simultaneously on November 18, 2016, for the Nintendo 3DS, making them the first main series Pokémon games to have a simultaneous worldwide release.

2. Alola Region: Pokémon Sun and Moon are set in the tropical Alola Region, which draws inspiration from the beautiful Hawaiian Islands.

3. New Pokémon: The games introduce a variety of new Pokémon species, including the starter Pokémon Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio, along with the legendary Pokémon Solgaleo and Lunala.

4. Removal of Gym Leaders: In a significant departure from previous games, Pokémon Sun and Moon replace the traditional Gym Leader battles with Trials, which involve completing challenges unique to each island of the Alola Region.

5. Ultra Beasts: Pokémon Sun and Moon introduce a new type of creature called “Ultra Beasts,” extradimensional Pokémon that pose a threat to the Alola Region.

6. Z-Moves: Z-Moves are powerful moves that can be used once per battle, providing players with an opportunity to unleash devastating attacks.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about transferring Pokémon from ORAS to Sun:

1. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun without Pokémon Bank?

No, Pokémon Bank is required to transfer Pokémon between different games.

2. Can I transfer items along with the Pokémon?

No, items held by Pokémon cannot be transferred and will be lost in the process.

3. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun to ORAS?

Yes, the transfer process works in both directions, allowing you to transfer Pokémon between games.

4. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Pokémon Moon?

Yes, the process is the same as transferring Pokémon to Pokémon Sun.

5. Can I transfer Pokémon from multiple ORAS games to one Pokémon Sun game?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from multiple copies of ORAS into one Pokémon Sun game.

6. Can I transfer Pokémon from older Pokémon games to Sun?

Yes, Pokémon Bank supports transferring Pokémon from various previous Pokémon games.

7. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun to a different Nintendo 3DS system?

Yes, as long as you have Pokémon Bank installed on the new system and are logged in with your Nintendo Network ID.

8. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun if I don’t have access to both games simultaneously?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon even if you don’t have both games on hand at the same time.

9. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun to ORAS if I already transferred them from ORAS to Sun?

No, once you have transferred Pokémon from ORAS to Sun, you cannot transfer them back.

10. Can I transfer Pokémon to Pokémon Sword and Shield?

Yes, Pokémon Bank is compatible with Pokémon Sword and Shield, allowing you to transfer Pokémon from previous games to the latest generation.

11. Can I transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to multiple games?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Bank to multiple compatible games.

12. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun to another player’s game?

No, Pokémon Bank only allows you to transfer Pokémon between your own games.

13. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun if I have already started playing Sun?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon at any point during your Pokémon Sun gameplay.

14. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun to multiple ORAS games?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Sun to multiple copies of ORAS.

15. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun without completing the main story?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon before or after completing the main story of both games.

Transferring Pokémon from ORAS to Sun opens up new possibilities for your Pokémon adventures. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can seamlessly transition your Pokémon from one game to the other, allowing you to continue your journey with your favorite companions in the Alola Region.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.