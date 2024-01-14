

Title: How to Transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction:

Pokemon X and Y were the first mainline Pokemon games released for the Nintendo 3DS, offering players a brand-new region and Pokemon to catch and train. However, with the release of Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (ORAS), many trainers sought a way to transfer their beloved Pokemon from X and Y to the new games. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transferring Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS, along with some interesting facts about the games.

Transferring Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS:

1. Start by ensuring you have both Pokemon X or Y and Pokemon Omega Ruby or Alpha Sapphire games, along with two Nintendo 3DS systems.

2. In Pokemon X or Y, access the Poke Bank application, which allows you to store and transfer Pokemon between games.

3. If you do not have the Poke Bank application, download it from the Nintendo eShop and purchase an annual subscription.

4. Once you have the Poke Bank application, open it and select the option to transfer Pokemon from X or Y to the Pokemon Bank.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Pokemon X or Y game to the Poke Bank and choose the Pokemon you wish to transfer.

6. After selecting the Pokemon, save the changes and exit the Poke Bank application.

7. Now, switch to your Pokemon Omega Ruby or Alpha Sapphire game and open the Poke Bank application.

8. Select the option to transfer Pokemon from the Pokemon Bank to ORAS.

9. Follow the instructions to connect your ORAS game to the Poke Bank and choose the Pokemon you want to transfer.

10. Save the changes, exit the Poke Bank, and voila! Your Pokemon from X or Y will now be in your ORAS game.

Interesting Facts about Pokemon X, Y, ORAS:

1. Mega Evolution: Pokemon X and Y introduced Mega Evolution, a temporary power-up that allows certain Pokemon to reach new forms and gain boosted stats during battles.

2. Fairy Type: These games introduced the Fairy type, the first new Pokemon type since the introduction of Dark and Steel types in Generation II.

3. The Kalos Region: Pokemon X and Y are set in the Kalos region, inspired by France, featuring iconic locations like Lumiose City and the glittering Prism Tower.

4. Hoenn Remakes: Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire are enhanced remakes of the original Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire games from the Game Boy Advance era.

5. Delta Episode: ORAS introduces an additional storyline called the Delta Episode, featuring new characters and events that delve deeper into the lore of the Hoenn region.

6. Soaring in the Sky: ORAS allows players to soar the skies on the backs of Latios (Alpha Sapphire) or Latias (Omega Ruby) to discover hidden locations and encounter legendary Pokemon.

15 Common Questions about Transferring Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS:

1. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if I only have one Nintendo 3DS?

Yes, you can, but you will need to use a friend’s Nintendo 3DS to complete the transfer process.

2. Can I transfer Pokemon from ORAS back to X and Y?

No, once you transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS, you cannot send them back.

3. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS without the Poke Bank?

No, the Poke Bank is required to transfer Pokemon between games.

4. Do I need an internet connection to transfer Pokemon?

Yes, a stable internet connection is necessary to connect to the Poke Bank servers.

5. Can I transfer items held by Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS?

No, only the Pokemon themselves can be transferred, not the items they are holding.

6. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if I have completed the main story?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon at any point in the game.

7. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if I have not started a new game in ORAS?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon even if you have not started a new game in ORAS.

8. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if I have already caught the same Pokemon in ORAS?

Yes, duplicate Pokemon can be transferred if desired.

9. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y that have been nicknamed?

Yes, nicknamed Pokemon can be transferred without any issues.

10. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they are holding HM moves?

Yes, HM moves will be transferred along with the Pokemon.

11. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they have been traded from a different game?

Yes, traded Pokemon can be transferred as long as they originated in X or Y.

12. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they are stored in my PC boxes?

Yes, all Pokemon in your PC boxes can be transferred.

13. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they are infected with Pokerus?

Yes, Pokerus-infected Pokemon can be transferred without losing the infection.

14. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they have been bred from an egg?

Yes, bred Pokemon can be transferred as long as they originated in X or Y.

15. Can I transfer Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS if they are shiny?

Yes, shiny Pokemon can be transferred without any issues.

Conclusion:

Transferring Pokemon from X and Y to ORAS allows trainers to continue their journey with their beloved Pokemon in the new Hoenn region. By following our comprehensive guide, you can easily transfer your Pokemon and embark on new adventures in Pokemon Omega Ruby or Alpha Sapphire. Happy transferring!





