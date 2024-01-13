

How to Unblock Someone on Instagram on a Computer

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to connect with friends, family, and even celebrities. However, there may be times when you decide to block someone on Instagram for various reasons. Fortunately, Instagram also provides an option to unblock someone if you change your mind or want to reconnect. In this article, we will guide you on how to unblock someone on Instagram on a computer.

Step 1: Launch Instagram on your computer

To get started, open your preferred web browser and visit the Instagram website. Alternatively, you can directly type www.instagram.com in your browser’s address bar and hit enter.

Step 2: Sign in to your account

Once the Instagram website is loaded, you will see the login page. Enter your Instagram username and password in the respective fields and click on the “Log In” button.

Step 3: Access your profile settings

After logging in, you will be redirected to your Instagram feed. Now, click on your profile picture located at the top right corner of the page. This action will take you to your Instagram profile.

Step 4: Navigate to your blocked users list

On your profile page, click on the gear icon next to the “Edit Profile” button. A drop-down menu will appear. Scroll down and click on “Settings.”

Step 5: Unblock the desired user

In the settings menu, locate and click on the “Privacy” tab on the left-hand side. Scroll down until you find the “Blocked Accounts” section. Here, you will see a list of all the accounts you have blocked. Find the user you want to unblock and click on the “Unblock” button next to their name.

Step 6: Confirm the unblock

A confirmation message will pop up, asking you to confirm the unblock action. Click on “Unblock” to proceed. The user will now be unblocked, and they will be able to interact with you on Instagram again.

Now that you know how to unblock someone on Instagram on a computer, here are five unique facts about the platform:

1. Instagram was initially launched as an iOS-only app in October 2010. It gained immense popularity and was later made available for Android users in April 2012.

2. Instagram Stories, a feature that allows users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours, was introduced in August 2016. This feature was inspired by Snapchat’s disappearing content.

3. The most liked photo on Instagram is currently a picture of an egg. The photo, posted in January 2019, garnered over 54 million likes, surpassing the previous record held by Kylie Jenner.

4. Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users as of 2021, making it one of the most widely used social media platforms globally.

5. The most followed account on Instagram is currently @instagram, the official Instagram account. It has over 390 million followers.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding unblocking someone on Instagram:

1. Can I unblock someone on Instagram without them knowing?

No, when you unblock someone on Instagram, they will receive a notification informing them that you have unblocked them.

2. Will unblocking someone restore our previous conversations?

No, unblocking someone on Instagram does not restore any previous messages or conversations. They will be able to interact with you again, but any previous conversations will not be restored.

3. Can I block and unblock someone multiple times?

Yes, you can block and unblock someone on Instagram multiple times if desired.

4. Can I unblock someone who has blocked me?

No, you cannot unblock someone who has blocked you. Each user has control over their own block list.

5. What happens if I accidentally unblock someone?

If you accidentally unblock someone on Instagram, they will be able to see your profile and interact with you again. However, you can always choose to block them again if necessary.

6. Can I unblock someone from the Instagram mobile app?

Yes, the process of unblocking someone on Instagram is similar on both the computer and mobile app versions.

7. How can I prevent someone from reappearing on my blocked list after unblocking them?

To prevent someone from reappearing on your blocked list after unblocking them, ensure that you do not follow or interact with their account.

8. What happens if I block and unblock someone repeatedly?

Repeatedly blocking and unblocking someone may lead to restrictions on your Instagram account, as it can be seen as suspicious activity.

9. How long does a block on Instagram last?

A block on Instagram lasts until you manually unblock the user.

10. Can I see the posts I liked from a user I unblocked?

Yes, once you unblock someone on Instagram, you will be able to see their posts and engage with their content as usual.

11. Can a blocked user reactivate their account and still be blocked?

Yes, if a blocked user reactivates their account, they will still be blocked on your end.

12. Can I unblock multiple users at once?

No, you have to unblock users individually on Instagram.

13. Will unblocking someone affect my followers or following count?

No, unblocking someone on Instagram does not affect your followers or following count.

14. Can I report someone after unblocking them?

Yes, you can report someone on Instagram even after unblocking them if you believe they violate Instagram’s community guidelines.

In conclusion, unblocking someone on Instagram on a computer is a straightforward process. Simply follow the steps provided, and you’ll be able to reconnect with the desired user. Remember to consider the unique facts and consult the common questions for a better understanding of the platform’s functionalities.





