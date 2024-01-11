

How To Unlock Trevor In GTA 5 Story Mode: Plus 6 Interesting Facts

GTA 5 is a highly popular open-world action-adventure game that offers players the chance to explore a vast virtual world and undertake various missions. One of the most beloved characters in the game is Trevor Philips, a bold and unpredictable character with a fascinating backstory. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unlocking Trevor in GTA 5 Story Mode, along with some interesting facts about the character.

Unlocking Trevor in GTA 5 Story Mode:

To unlock Trevor in GTA 5 Story Mode, you need to progress through the game’s main storyline. Trevor becomes available after completing the mission titled “Nervous Ron”. This mission is triggered by playing as Michael and completing the “Friends Reunited” mission. Once you complete “Nervous Ron,” Trevor will become a playable character, allowing you to switch between him, Michael, and Franklin at will.

Interesting Facts about Trevor in GTA 5:

1. Trevor’s Backstory: Trevor Philips is an ex-military pilot and a career criminal. He was born and raised in Canada and later moved to the United States. Trevor has a troubled past, which contributes to his reckless and unpredictable behavior.

2. Partnership with Michael: Trevor and Michael, another main character in GTA 5, have a complex relationship. They were partners in crime before Michael faked his death and entered witness protection. Trevor believes Michael betrayed him, and their reunion in the game is filled with tension and conflict.

3. Trevor’s Business Ventures: In GTA 5, Trevor establishes a variety of illegal businesses, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and operating a strip club. These ventures play a significant role in the game’s storyline and offer lucrative opportunities for players.

4. Violent and Unpredictable Nature: Trevor is known for his explosive personality and violent tendencies. He often resorts to extreme measures, making him a feared and dangerous character. However, his unpredictability adds an exciting element to the gameplay and story.

5. Voice Actor: Trevor Philips is voiced by actor Steven Ogg, who brought the character to life with his exceptional voice acting skills. Ogg’s portrayal of Trevor received critical acclaim and contributed to the character’s popularity among players.

6. Trevor’s Special Ability: Each protagonist in GTA 5 has a unique special ability, and Trevor’s is no exception. Trevor’s ability, called “Red Mist,” allows him to take less damage while dealing more damage to enemies during combat. This ability can be crucial during intense missions and gunfights.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about unlocking Trevor in GTA 5 Story Mode:

1. Can Trevor be unlocked in GTA 5 Online?

No, Trevor is not available as a playable character in GTA 5 Online. He is exclusive to the game’s Story Mode.

2. How many missions do I need to complete to unlock Trevor?

Trevor becomes available after completing the mission “Nervous Ron,” which is triggered by playing as Michael and completing the “Friends Reunited” mission.

3. Can I switch between characters immediately after unlocking Trevor?

Yes, once Trevor is unlocked, you can switch between him, Michael, and Franklin at any time by using the character selection wheel.

4. Are there any benefits to playing as Trevor?

Playing as Trevor offers unique gameplay experiences and access to his special ability, “Red Mist.” Additionally, Trevor has his own set of missions and business ventures.

5. Can I replay missions with Trevor after unlocking him?

Yes, once Trevor is unlocked, you can replay missions involving him by accessing the mission replay option in the game’s menu.

6. Is Trevor a good character to play as in GTA 5?

Trevor’s character offers a refreshing change of pace due to his unpredictable nature. Playing as him can provide unique and exciting gameplay moments.

7. Can Trevor form relationships with other characters in the game?

Trevor’s relationships with other characters are primarily defined by the game’s story. However, players can interact with various non-playable characters through missions and activities.

8. Can I customize Trevor’s appearance?

Yes, you can customize Trevor’s appearance by visiting any of the in-game clothing stores or barbershops. You can change his hairstyle, facial hair, clothing, and accessories.

9. Can Trevor own properties in GTA 5?

Yes, Trevor can purchase properties in the game, such as the Vanilla Unicorn strip club and the McKenzie Field Hangar. These properties generate income and provide additional opportunities for missions.

10. Can I complete the game solely playing as Trevor?

Yes, it is possible to complete the game playing solely as Trevor. However, the game’s story requires players to switch between the three main characters to progress.

11. Are there any unique missions for Trevor?

Yes, Trevor has his own set of unique missions that contribute to the game’s overall storyline. These missions often involve his criminal enterprises and personal vendettas.

12. Can Trevor interact with other players in GTA 5 Online?

Yes, in GTA 5 Online, players can interact with each other regardless of the character they choose. However, Trevor is not available as a playable character online.

13. Can Trevor modify vehicles in GTA 5?

Yes, Trevor can modify vehicles just like the other characters. You can visit Los Santos Customs or other vehicle customization shops to personalize Trevor’s vehicles.

14. Can Trevor participate in side activities and hobbies?

Yes, Trevor can participate in various side activities and hobbies available in the game, such as golfing, cycling, and hunting. Engaging in these activities can provide a break from the main storyline.

15. Can I complete the game without unlocking Trevor?

No, Trevor is an essential character in GTA 5 Story Mode, and his involvement is necessary to progress through the game’s main storyline.

In conclusion, unlocking Trevor in GTA 5 Story Mode requires progressing through the main storyline and completing specific missions. Trevor is a beloved character with a fascinating backstory and unique gameplay opportunities. Playing as him adds excitement and unpredictability to the game, making it a thrilling experience for players.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.