

How To Unlock Woods In Black Ops 4: A Legendary Character

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is a highly popular first-person shooter game that offers a thrilling multiplayer experience. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the ability to unlock unique characters to enhance your gameplay. Among the most coveted characters is Woods, a legendary soldier known for his bravery and combat skills. In this article, we will guide you on how to unlock Woods in Black Ops 4, along with six interesting facts about the character. Additionally, we will provide answers to 15 common questions related to Woods and his gameplay. So, let’s dive into the world of Woods and discover the secrets behind this iconic character.

How to Unlock Woods in Black Ops 4:

To unlock Woods, you need to complete a specific set of challenges known as the Specialist HQ missions. Follow the steps below to successfully unlock this legendary character:

1. Launch Black Ops 4 and select “Specialist HQ” from the main menu.

2. Complete all the Specialist tutorials provided in the Specialist HQ.

3. After completing the tutorials, you will unlock the Specialist HQ missions.

4. Scroll down to the “Reserves” tab in the Specialist HQ menu.

5. Look for the mission titled “The Numbers” and select it to start the mission.

6. Follow the objectives given to you during the mission, which includes eliminating enemies, completing objectives, and surviving intense combat scenarios.

7. Once you complete the mission, you will unlock Woods as a playable character, ready to dominate the battlefield.

Interesting Facts About Woods:

1. Woods, whose full name is Frank Woods, first appeared in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops game released in 2010. He quickly became a fan-favorite due to his charismatic personality and memorable quotes.

2. Woods is known for his involvement in significant historical events, such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Vietnam War. He is portrayed as a skilled and fearless soldier who always puts the mission first.

3. The voice actor behind Woods’ character is James C. Burns, who brought the character to life with his exceptional voice acting skills.

4. Woods’ signature weapon is an M16 assault rifle, which he wields with precision and accuracy.

5. In Black Ops 4, Woods’ specialist ability is called “Grav Slam,” which allows him to slam his weapon into the ground, creating a shockwave that eliminates enemies in close proximity.

6. Woods’ character is widely recognized for his iconic line, “Give me a name, a name that’s gonna stick,” which he says during a critical mission in the original Black Ops game.

Common Questions about Woods in Black Ops 4:

Q1: What are the benefits of unlocking Woods in Black Ops 4?

A1: Unlocking Woods allows you to play as this legendary character, bringing his unique personality and combat skills to the game. Additionally, Woods offers a distinct specialist ability, the Grav Slam, which can be a game-changer in intense combat situations.

Q2: Can I use Woods in all game modes?

A2: Yes, once unlocked, Woods can be used in all multiplayer game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search and Destroy.

Q3: Is Woods available in the Blackout battle royale mode?

A3: Yes, Woods can be unlocked and used in the Blackout mode, providing you with a legendary character to dominate the battlefield.

Q4: Can I customize Woods’ appearance?

A4: Yes, you can customize Woods’ appearance by equipping different skins and cosmetic items that are available through the Black Market or by completing in-game challenges.

Q5: Can I level up Woods and unlock additional abilities?

A5: No, Woods’ abilities and gameplay remain consistent throughout the game. However, you can enhance his performance by equipping different weapons and attachments.

Q6: Are there any other characters similar to Woods?

A6: While there are several unique characters to unlock in Black Ops 4, Woods stands out due to his rich history, charismatic personality, and exceptional combat skills.

Q7: Can I use Woods in the Zombies mode?

A7: No, Woods is not available as a playable character in the Zombies mode. However, there are other unique characters specific to the Zombies mode that you can unlock and play as.

Q8: Can I play as Woods in split-screen multiplayer?

A8: Yes, Woods can be selected as a playable character in split-screen multiplayer, allowing you to team up with your friends and experience the game together.

Q9: Is Woods available in the single-player campaign mode?

A9: No, Black Ops 4 does not feature a traditional single-player campaign mode. However, Woods’ character is prominently featured in the Specialist HQ missions.

Q10: Can I unlock Woods through microtransactions?

A10: No, Woods can only be unlocked by completing the specific Specialist HQ missions. Microtransactions do not offer a direct way to unlock this character.

Q11: Can I use Woods’ Grav Slam ability repeatedly?

A11: No, like other specialist abilities in Black Ops 4, Woods’ Grav Slam ability has a cooldown period. After using it, you will need to wait for a certain duration before it becomes available again.

Q12: Can I prestige Woods to unlock additional cosmetic items?

A12: No, Woods cannot be prestiged or leveled up like other characters in the game. However, you can earn cosmetic items for Woods through the Black Market or by completing specific challenges.

Q13: Can I use Woods’ M16 assault rifle in other loadouts?

A13: Yes, once unlocked, the M16 assault rifle can be used in other loadouts for different characters, allowing you to experience its power and versatility.

Q14: Does Woods’ character have any unique emotes or taunts?

A14: Yes, Woods has a range of unique emotes and taunts that can be unlocked and equipped, allowing you to express yourself in the game.

Q15: Can I change Woods’ weapon attachments?

A15: Yes, you can customize Woods’ weapon attachments to suit your playstyle. Experiment with different attachments to optimize his performance on the battlefield.

Unlocking Woods in Black Ops 4 is a rewarding experience that allows you to embody the legendary soldier and dominate your opponents. With his unique specialist ability and charismatic personality, Woods is a character that stands out among the rest. So, complete the challenges, unlock Woods, and experience the thrill of playing as one of the most iconic characters in Call of Duty history. Good luck, soldier!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.