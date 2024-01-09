

How to Unsend Video Call On Instagram: A Step-by-Step Guide

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, allowing users to connect through images, videos, and live video calls. While video calls can be a great way to stay connected with friends and family, there may be instances where you want to unsend a video call. In this article, we will guide you through the process of unsending video calls on Instagram. Additionally, we will share five unique facts about Instagram and answer 14 common questions related to video calls on the platform.

How to Unsend Video Call On Instagram:

1. Open the Instagram app on your mobile device.

2. Tap on the direct messages (DMs) icon at the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select the conversation with the person you want to unsend the video call.

4. Locate the video call message you want to unsend and tap and hold on it.

5. A menu will appear with various options; select “Unsend” from the list.

6. Confirm your action by tapping on “Unsend” again when prompted.

Unique Facts About Instagram:

1. Instagram Stories: Instagram introduced Stories in 2016, allowing users to share photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. This feature quickly gained popularity and now has over 500 million daily active users.

2. Boomerang: Boomerang is a feature on Instagram that captures a burst of photos and stitches them together into a short video loop. It adds a fun twist to regular videos and has become a favorite among Instagram users.

3. IGTV: Instagram TV, or IGTV, was launched in 2018 as a standalone app for long-form vertical videos. It was later integrated into the main Instagram app, allowing users to upload and watch longer videos directly on the platform.

4. Most-Liked Photo: The most-liked photo on Instagram is currently a picture of an egg. This simple picture, posted by the account @world_record_egg, surpassed 55 million likes, breaking the previous record held by Kylie Jenner.

5. Instagram Filters: Instagram offers a wide range of filters that can enhance and transform your photos. From vintage-inspired filters to face-altering effects, these filters allow users to get creative with their posts.

Common Questions About Video Calls on Instagram:

1. Can you video call multiple people at once on Instagram?

No, Instagram currently only supports one-on-one video calls.

2. Can you record video calls on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not have a built-in feature to record video calls.

3. Can you see who viewed your video call on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not provide the option to see who viewed your video call.

4. Can you video call someone who doesn’t follow you on Instagram?

Yes, as long as the person has allowed direct messages from non-followers, you can video call them.

5. Can you make video calls on Instagram from a computer?

No, video calls on Instagram can only be made from the mobile app.

6. Can you mute the microphone or turn off the camera during a video call on Instagram?

Yes, you can mute the microphone or turn off the camera by tapping the respective icons during a video call.

7. Can you use video effects during a video call on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not currently offer video effects for video calls.

8. Can you share your screen during a video call on Instagram?

No, screen sharing is not available for video calls on Instagram.

9. Can you use Instagram’s video call feature without a Wi-Fi connection?

Yes, you can use Instagram’s video call feature using mobile data or Wi-Fi, depending on your internet connection.

10. Can you have a group video call on Instagram?

No, Instagram currently only supports one-on-one video calls.

11. Can you make video calls on Instagram internationally?

Yes, you can make video calls on Instagram to anyone around the world as long as you both have an internet connection.

12. Can you send messages during a video call on Instagram?

No, you cannot send messages during a video call on Instagram.

13. Can you block someone from video calling you on Instagram?

Yes, you can block someone from video calling you by going to their profile, tapping the three dots, and selecting “Block.”

14. Can you receive video calls on Instagram if your account is private?

Yes, you can receive video calls on Instagram even if your account is private, as long as the person calling you is following you.

Now that you know how to unsend a video call on Instagram and have gained some interesting facts about the platform, you can make the most out of your Instagram experience and stay connected with your loved ones seamlessly.





