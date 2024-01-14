

How to Update Feature Video on YouTube Channel Play Automatically

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for sharing videos with millions of users worldwide. As a content creator, it is essential to keep your channel updated and engaging for your audience. One way to do this is by updating the feature video on your YouTube channel to play automatically. This article will guide you through the process of updating your feature video and provide you with some interesting facts about YouTube.

Updating the feature video on your YouTube channel to play automatically can help attract more viewers and increase engagement. It allows you to showcase your best content as soon as someone visits your channel. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Sign in to your YouTube account and click on your channel icon in the top right corner.

2. From the dropdown menu, select “YouTube Studio.”

3. In YouTube Studio, click on “Customization” in the left sidebar.

4. Under “Layout,” click on “Featured video.”

5. Toggle on the option that says “Feature a video or playlist on your channel.”

6. Select the video you want to feature from your uploads or playlists.

7. Click on “Save” to update the feature video.

Now, whenever someone visits your YouTube channel, the featured video will play automatically, capturing their attention and showcasing your best content. This can be a powerful tool for promoting your channel and gaining more subscribers.

Interesting Facts about YouTube:

1. YouTube was created by three former PayPal employees – Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim – in 2005. The first video ever uploaded on the platform was titled “Me at the zoo” by Jawed Karim.

2. The most-watched video on YouTube is “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong, with over 11 billion views as of 2021.

3. YouTube is available in over 100 countries and supports more than 80 different languages.

4. The average YouTube viewing session on mobile is more than 40 minutes.

5. The YouTube Play Button awards are given to content creators for reaching specific milestones. The highest award is the Diamond Play Button, awarded to channels with 10 million subscribers.

Common Questions about Updating the Feature Video on YouTube:

1. Can I change the feature video on my YouTube channel?

Yes, you can change the feature video on your YouTube channel at any time by following the steps mentioned above.

2. Can I feature a playlist instead of a single video?

Yes, you can feature a playlist on your YouTube channel instead of a single video. Simply select the playlist you want to feature during the customization process.

3. Will the feature video play automatically on mobile devices?

Yes, the feature video will also play automatically on mobile devices, ensuring a consistent viewing experience across different platforms.

4. Can I feature a video from another YouTube channel?

No, you can only feature videos from your own YouTube channel. However, you can collaborate with other creators by featuring their videos in your playlists.

5. How often should I update the feature video on my YouTube channel?

It is recommended to update the feature video on your YouTube channel periodically to keep your content fresh and engage your viewers.

6. Can I disable the autoplay feature for the feature video?

Yes, you can disable the autoplay feature for the feature video by toggling it off in the customization settings.

7. Will the feature video play on embedded YouTube players?

Yes, the feature video will play automatically on embedded YouTube players, providing a seamless viewing experience for your audience.

8. Can I feature a video that is set as private on my YouTube channel?

No, you can only feature videos that are set as public or unlisted on your YouTube channel.

9. How can I track the performance of the feature video on my YouTube channel?

You can track the performance of the feature video on your YouTube channel through YouTube Analytics, which provides insights on views, watch time, and engagement.

10. Is there a limit to the length of the feature video on my YouTube channel?

No, there is no specific limit to the length of the feature video on your YouTube channel. However, it is recommended to keep it concise and engaging to maintain viewer interest.

11. Can I monetize the feature video on my YouTube channel?

Yes, you can monetize the feature video on your YouTube channel by enabling ads and joining the YouTube Partner Program.

12. Can I feature a live stream as the video on my YouTube channel?

No, you cannot feature a live stream as the video on your YouTube channel. The feature video can only be a pre-recorded video or a playlist.

13. Can I customize the appearance of the feature video on my YouTube channel?

Yes, you can customize the appearance of the feature video on your YouTube channel by adding a custom thumbnail and optimizing the title and description.

14. Can I feature multiple videos on my YouTube channel at the same time?

No, you can only feature one video or playlist at a time on your YouTube channel. However, you can create multiple playlists and switch them as the feature video whenever you want.

In conclusion, updating the feature video on your YouTube channel to play automatically can enhance your channel’s appeal and engage your audience. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can showcase your best content and attract more viewers. Remember to keep your feature video fresh and periodically update it to maintain viewer interest.





