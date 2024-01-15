

How to Update YouTube on a Vizio Smart TV

Vizio Smart TVs offer a wide range of entertainment options, including access to popular streaming platforms like YouTube. However, like any other software, YouTube on Vizio Smart TVs requires periodic updates to ensure optimal performance and access to the latest features. In this article, we will guide you through the process of updating YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV, along with some interesting facts about YouTube and Vizio Smart TVs.

Updating YouTube on a Vizio Smart TV:

1. Turn on your Vizio Smart TV and ensure it is connected to the internet.

2. Navigate to the SmartCast home screen by pressing the “V” button on your remote.

3. Scroll down and select the “YouTube” app from the list of available apps.

4. Press the “OK” button to launch the YouTube app.

5. Once the YouTube app is open, press the “V” button again to open the options menu.

6. Select “Check for Updates” from the options menu and wait for the TV to check for any available updates.

7. If an update is available, follow the on-screen prompts to download and install the update.

8. Once the update is complete, you can enjoy the latest version of YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV.

Unique Facts about YouTube:

1. YouTube was founded by three former PayPal employees—Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim—in February 2005.

2. The first-ever YouTube video, titled “Me at the zoo,” was uploaded by Jawed Karim on April 23, 2005, and now has over 161 million views.

3. YouTube has more than 2 billion logged-in monthly active users, making it the second most visited website globally.

4. The average YouTube session on mobile lasts more than 40 minutes.

5. YouTube is available in over 100 countries and supports more than 80 different languages.

Common Questions about Updating YouTube on Vizio Smart TVs:

1. Why should I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV?

Updating YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV ensures access to the latest features, improvements, and bug fixes.

2. How often should I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV?

You should check for updates regularly, ideally once a month, to ensure you have the latest version of YouTube.

3. Can I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV if it is not connected to the internet?

No, your Vizio Smart TV needs an active internet connection to check for and download updates.

4. What if I don’t have the YouTube app on my Vizio Smart TV?

You can download the YouTube app from the Vizio SmartCast store. Follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

5. Can I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV using a USB drive?

No, Vizio Smart TVs do not support updating apps via USB drives. You need an internet connection for updates.

6. Will updating YouTube delete my saved playlists and subscriptions?

No, updating YouTube does not affect your saved playlists, subscriptions, or personal settings.

7. Why is my Vizio Smart TV not finding any updates for YouTube?

If your TV is not finding any updates, it might already have the latest version of YouTube installed.

8. Can I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV using my smartphone?

No, you can only update YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV through the TV’s settings or the SmartCast home screen.

9. Do I need a Google account to update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV?

No, a Google account is not required to update YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV.

10. Can I update YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV during streaming?

It is not recommended to update YouTube while streaming, as it may interrupt your viewing experience. It’s best to update during a time when you are not actively using the app.

11. Will updating YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV affect other apps?

No, updating YouTube will only affect the YouTube app itself and will not interfere with other apps on your Vizio Smart TV.

12. Why does YouTube update take so long on my Vizio Smart TV?

The duration of the update process depends on the size of the update and the speed of your internet connection.

13. What should I do if YouTube is not working even after updating on my Vizio Smart TV?

Try restarting your Vizio Smart TV and checking your internet connection. If the issue persists, contact Vizio customer support for further assistance.

14. Can I revert to an older version of YouTube on my Vizio Smart TV?

No, it is not possible to revert to an older version of YouTube once you have updated it on your Vizio Smart TV.

In conclusion, keeping YouTube updated on your Vizio Smart TV ensures an enhanced viewing experience and access to the latest features. By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can easily update YouTube on your Vizio Smart TV and continue enjoying your favorite videos seamlessly.





