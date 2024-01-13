

How To Upgrade Year 1 Exotics To Year 2: A Comprehensive Guide

Year 1 exotics in Destiny 2 hold a special place in the hearts of many Guardians. These powerful weapons and armor pieces have accompanied us on countless adventures, but with the arrival of Year 2, it’s time to upgrade and make way for even greater potential. In this article, we will dive into the process of upgrading Year 1 exotics to Year 2 and provide some interesting facts about these sought-after treasures. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions regarding this upgrade process.

Upgrading Year 1 Exotics to Year 2:

1. Acquire Forsaken: To access Year 2 upgrades for your exotics, you must own the Forsaken expansion.

2. Complete the Campaign: Finish the Forsaken campaign to unlock the Dreaming City, where you’ll find the necessary resources for upgrading.

The Process:

1. Visit Spider: Head to the Tangled Shore and speak with Spider. He will offer a weekly bounty called “A Scrap of Paper” that rewards you with an Exotic Cipher, a vital component for upgrading exotics.

2. Decrypt Exotic Ciphers: Take the Exotic Cipher to the Cryptarch in the Tower. He will decrypt it into an Exotic Engram.

3. Upgrade at the Exotic Kiosk: Visit the Monument to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower, located near the Vault. Here, you can exchange your Year 1 exotic and the Exotic Engram for the Year 2 version of the weapon or armor piece.

Interesting Facts about Year 1 Exotics:

1. Rarity: Year 1 exotics are classified as “Exotic Rarity” items, with unique abilities and perks that set them apart from other gear.

2. Exotic Catalysts: Many Year 1 exotics have catalysts that can be obtained through various activities. These catalysts enhance the weapon’s performance and unlock additional perks.

3. Collection Triumphs: Upgrading Year 1 exotics contributes to your Collections Triumphs, allowing you to track and showcase your progress in obtaining and upgrading these valuable items.

4. Infusion Cap: Year 1 exotics can only be infused up to a certain power level, limiting their effectiveness in higher-level activities. Upgrading to Year 2 removes this limitation.

5. Aesthetic Changes: Year 2 versions of exotics may feature slight visual changes, giving them a fresh look while maintaining their original essence.

6. New Perks: Year 2 upgrades often introduce new perks or enhance existing ones, further increasing the power and versatility of the exotics.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I upgrade all Year 1 exotics to Year 2?

Yes, you can upgrade almost all Year 1 exotics, except for a few that are currently unavailable for upgrading.

2. Do I need to own Forsaken to upgrade Year 1 exotics?

Yes, the Forsaken expansion is required to access Year 2 upgrades for your exotics.

3. How many Exotic Ciphers can I obtain per week?

You can obtain one Exotic Cipher per week by completing Spider’s bounty, “A Scrap of Paper.”

4. Can I upgrade multiple Year 1 exotics at once?

Yes, you can upgrade multiple Year 1 exotics simultaneously by acquiring multiple Exotic Ciphers.

5. Can I reacquire Year 1 exotics from my Collections and upgrade them?

No, you need to possess the original Year 1 exotic in your inventory or vault to upgrade it.

6. Will my Year 1 exotic lose its masterwork progress when upgrading?

No, upgrading to Year 2 does not reset the masterwork progress on your exotics.

7. Can I upgrade armor pieces as well as weapons?

Yes, the upgrade process applies to both weapons and armor pieces.

8. Can I use Year 1 exotics in Year 2 activities without upgrading?

Yes, you can still use Year 1 exotics in Year 2 activities, but their power level will be capped and less effective.

9. Are Year 2 exotics more powerful than Year 1 exotics?

Year 2 exotics have the potential to be more powerful due to their increased infusion cap and additional perks.

10. Do I need to spend any additional materials to upgrade Year 1 exotics?

No, the only requirement for upgrading is the Exotic Cipher obtained from Spider’s bounty.

11. Can I upgrade exotics from other expansions, such as Beyond Light or Shadowkeep?

No, the upgrade process is specifically for Year 1 exotics from the base game and the expansions before Forsaken.

12. Can I dismantle my Year 1 exotics after upgrading them to Year 2?

Yes, once upgraded, you can safely dismantle your Year 1 exotics without losing the Year 2 version.

13. Can I reacquire my Year 1 exotics after upgrading them?

Yes, you can reacquire the Year 1 version of the exotic from your Collections if you desire.

14. Can I upgrade exotic weapons or armor pieces acquired from Xur?

Yes, any Year 1 exotic can be upgraded, regardless of how it was acquired.

15. Can I upgrade my Year 1 exotics on multiple characters?

Yes, the upgrade process is account-wide, allowing you to upgrade your exotics on any character.

Now armed with this knowledge, you can embark on the journey to upgrade your Year 1 exotics to Year 2 and unleash their full potential in Destiny 2’s ever-evolving world. Embrace the new perks, increased power, and the fresh look of these upgraded treasures as you continue your epic adventures as a Guardian.





