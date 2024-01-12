

How to Upload Full Screen Video on YouTube: A Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube has become the go-to platform for video sharing, and with the increasing popularity of mobile devices, full-screen videos have become a preferred choice for content creators and viewers alike. Uploading a full-screen video on YouTube may seem like a daunting task, but with the right technique, it can be easily accomplished. In this article, we will guide you through the process of uploading a full-screen video on YouTube, along with some unique facts about the platform.

Step 1: Prepare your video

Before uploading your video, ensure that it is in a compatible format and resolution for full-screen viewing. YouTube recommends using a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of at least 1920×1080 pixels for optimal full-screen playback.

Step 2: Sign in to YouTube

Visit the YouTube website and sign in to your account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one for free.

Step 3: Click on the upload button

Click on the upload button, usually located in the top-right corner of the YouTube homepage. This will take you to the upload page.

Step 4: Select your video file

Click on the “Select files to upload” button and choose the video file you want to upload from your computer. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the video file into the upload area.

Step 5: Start the upload

Once you have selected your video file, the upload process will begin automatically. You can track the progress of the upload on the screen.

Step 6: Edit video details

While your video is uploading, you can provide additional details such as the title, description, tags, and privacy settings. Make sure to add relevant information to help viewers find your video easily.

Step 7: Set video thumbnail

YouTube automatically generates thumbnail options for your video, but you can also upload a custom thumbnail if you prefer. A captivating thumbnail can increase the chances of attracting viewers.

Step 8: Choose full-screen playback

Under the “Visibility” section, make sure to select the “Public” option to allow your video to be viewed by everyone. Additionally, ensure that the video is set to play in full-screen mode by default. You can find this option under the “Advanced settings” tab.

Unique Facts about YouTube:

1. YouTube was founded by three former PayPal employees in February 2005 and was later acquired by Google in November 2006.

2. The first video ever uploaded to YouTube was titled “Me at the zoo” and was uploaded by one of the platform’s co-founders, Jawed Karim, on April 23, 2005.

3. YouTube has over 2 billion logged-in monthly users, making it the second most visited website after Google.

4. The total number of hours people spend watching videos on YouTube each month is over 1 billion.

5. YouTube is available in over 100 countries and supports more than 80 languages.

Common Questions about Uploading Full-Screen Videos on YouTube:

1. Can I upload full-screen videos from any device?

Yes, you can upload full-screen videos from any device that supports YouTube’s upload functionality, such as computers, smartphones, and tablets.

2. Does YouTube compress full-screen videos?

Yes, YouTube compresses videos during the upload process to optimize streaming and storage. However, it strives to maintain the quality of the uploaded videos.

3. Can I change the aspect ratio of my video after uploading?

No, you cannot change the aspect ratio of a video on YouTube after uploading. It is recommended to set the correct aspect ratio before uploading.

4. Can I upload full-screen videos in 4K resolution?

Yes, YouTube supports full-screen videos in 4K resolution. However, ensure that your video meets the recommended format and resolution requirements.

5. How long does it take to upload a full-screen video on YouTube?

The duration of the upload process depends on various factors such as file size, internet speed, and congestion. Larger videos may take longer to upload.

6. Can I monetize my full-screen videos on YouTube?

Yes, you can monetize your full-screen videos on YouTube by joining the YouTube Partner Program and meeting the eligibility criteria.

7. Are there any copyright restrictions for full-screen videos on YouTube?

Yes, YouTube has strict copyright policies. Ensure that you have the necessary rights or permissions for any copyrighted content in your videos to avoid copyright strikes.

8. Can I schedule the release of my full-screen videos on YouTube?

Yes, YouTube allows you to schedule the release of your videos. You can set a specific date and time for your video to go live.

9. How can I track the performance of my full-screen videos on YouTube?

YouTube provides detailed analytics to track the performance of your videos, including views, watch time, audience demographics, and more.

10. Can I edit my full-screen videos after uploading them to YouTube?

Yes, you can edit certain aspects of your uploaded videos on YouTube using the video editor. However, some edits may result in loss of quality.

11. How can I promote my full-screen videos on YouTube?

You can promote your videos by sharing them on social media, optimizing the video title and description for search engines, and engaging with your audience through comments and community features.

12. Can I make my full-screen videos private or unlisted?

Yes, you can change the privacy settings of your videos to private or unlisted, limiting their visibility to specific users or only those with the video link.

13. Can I upload full-screen videos longer than 15 minutes?

Yes, you can upload full-screen videos longer than 15 minutes if your account is verified or if you have joined the YouTube Partner Program.

14. How can I ensure my full-screen videos reach a wide audience?

To reach a wider audience, consider optimizing your video’s metadata, using relevant tags, creating compelling thumbnails, and promoting your videos through various channels.

In conclusion, uploading full-screen videos on YouTube is a straightforward process. By following the steps mentioned above and taking advantage of YouTube’s features and guidelines, you can effectively share your content in full-screen mode and engage with a global audience.





