How To Use Finishing Move In Mw2



Title: Mastering the Art of Finishing Moves in MW2: Unleashing Tactical Brilliance

Introduction:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) revolutionized the first-person shooter genre when it was released in 2009. Among its many features, the inclusion of finishing moves added an exciting and tactical dimension to gameplay. Mastering the art of executing these moves can turn the tide of battle in your favor. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of using finishing moves in MW2, providing you with five interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions, along with some final thoughts on this captivating gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Strategic Advantages:

– Finishing moves offer a tactical advantage by silently eliminating enemies without alerting nearby foes.

– Executing a finishing move grants the player additional experience points, enhancing their progression and unlocking perks.

2. Unlocking Finishing Moves:

– In MW2, finishing moves are unlocked by achieving specific challenges or leveling up your character.

– Each weapon has unique finishing moves associated with it, encouraging players to experiment with different loadouts.

3. Executing a Finishing Move:

– To initiate a finishing move, players must approach an unsuspecting enemy from behind and press the melee button.

– Timing is crucial; wait for the perfect moment when the enemy is vulnerable and unaware of your presence.

4. Avoiding Detection:

– Utilize stealth perks like Cold-Blooded or Ninja to reduce your visibility on enemy radar, increasing the element of surprise.

– Crouch-walking and maintaining a low profile can help you remain undetected while approaching your target.

5. Countering Finishing Moves:

– Be vigilant and maintain situational awareness to detect enemies attempting to execute a finishing move on you.

– Quickly react by using your melee button or shooting the attacker, disrupting their attempt and saving yourself from certain doom.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can finishing moves be performed on enemies who are aware of my presence?

– No, finishing moves can only be executed on enemies who are unaware of your approach.

2. What happens if I fail to execute a finishing move?

– Failing to execute a finishing move leaves you vulnerable to counterattacks, potentially resulting in your demise.

3. Can I perform finishing moves on players in multiplayer mode?

– Finishing moves are exclusive to the single-player campaign and cannot be executed in multiplayer matches.

4. Do finishing moves provide any gameplay advantages apart from experience points?

– While executing a finishing move doesn’t confer any direct in-game benefits, it can be a morale booster for your team and demoralize your opponents.

5. Can finishing moves be canceled or interrupted?

– Once initiated, finishing moves cannot be canceled or interrupted, making it crucial to choose your targets wisely.

6. Are there any challenges associated with unlocking finishing moves?

– Yes, specific challenges related to each weapon class must be completed to unlock their corresponding finishing moves.

7. Are finishing moves always lethal?

– Yes, finishing moves always result in an instant kill, making them an effective and efficient way to eliminate enemies.

8. Can I use finishing moves on enemies who are using Riot Shields?

– Unfortunately, finishing moves cannot be performed on enemies equipped with Riot Shields, as they provide protection from melee attacks.

9. Do finishing moves work differently in different game modes?

– Finishing moves function identically across various game modes, including Campaign, Spec Ops, and Missions.

10. Can finishing moves be used on enemy AI-controlled dogs?

– No, finishing moves cannot be executed on enemy AI-controlled dogs, as they are considered a separate entity from human enemies.

11. Are finishing moves affected by the character’s movement speed?

– While movement speed does not directly affect the execution of finishing moves, it is crucial for approaching enemies undetected.

12. Are finishing moves affected by the weapon attachments or perks I have equipped?

– No, finishing moves are not influenced by weapon attachments or perks; they solely depend on the weapon being used.

13. Can I perform finishing moves from any direction?

– Finishing moves can only be executed from behind an enemy, ensuring a stealthy and unsuspected attack.

14. Do finishing moves make noise?

– No, finishing moves are silent, allowing you to eliminate enemies without alerting nearby opponents.

15. Can I perform finishing moves on enemies who are in prone position?

– Yes, finishing moves can be executed on enemies regardless of their stance, including those in prone position.

Final Thoughts:

Mastering the art of finishing moves in MW2 requires a perfect blend of patience, timing, and tactical awareness. These moves provide a thrilling and immersive experience, adding depth to the gameplay and offering a rewarding way to dispatch enemies silently. By utilizing stealth, understanding the mechanics, and unlocking various finishing moves, players can unleash their tactical brilliance and dominate the battlefield in MW2. So, gear up, strategize, and embark on your journey to become a finishing move aficionado in this iconic game.



