

How To Use Support Items In Smash Ultimate: A Comprehensive Guide

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings together a massive roster of characters from various gaming franchises, offering players an exhilarating experience filled with intense battles. While mastering the characters’ moves and techniques is crucial, understanding how to effectively use support items can greatly enhance your gameplay. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using support items in Smash Ultimate and provide you with some interesting facts about these items. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions related to support items, ensuring you have all the necessary information to excel in the game.

Using Support Items in Smash Ultimate:

1. Acquiring Support Items:

Support items can be obtained by breaking open crates and capsules that appear during battles. Keep an eye out for these containers and swiftly break them to gain access to a wide range of support items.

2. Activating Support Items:

Once you have acquired a support item, press the shield button (L or R) to activate it. This will summon the support item, which will either aid you or hinder your opponents.

3. Types of Support Items:

There are numerous support items in Smash Ultimate, each offering unique effects. Some items provide healing, while others increase your attack or defense. Experiment with different items to find the ones that best complement your playstyle.

4. Temporary Effects:

Most support items have a limited duration, so make sure to make the most of their effects while they are active. Keep an eye on the item’s timer, displayed on the character’s icon, to know how much time you have left.

5. Item Priority:

Support items have a priority system, which means that certain items take precedence over others. For instance, a Smash Ball will always take priority over other support items. Be strategic when deciding which items to use and when.

6. Strategic Placement:

When activating a support item, consider its placement on the battlefield. Some items, like the Healing Field, have an area-of-effect effect, so placing them strategically can benefit you and your teammates.

Interesting Facts About Support Items in Smash Ultimate:

1. Hidden Support Items:

Smash Ultimate features several hidden support items, such as the Golden Hammer and Black Hole. These items are exceptionally rare but can turn the tide of battle in your favor.

2. Poke Ball Pokémon Support:

When activating a Poke Ball support item, you can summon various Pokémon to aid you. From Pikachu to Charizard, these Pokémon can unleash devastating attacks against your opponents.

3. Assist Trophies:

Similar to Poké Balls, Assist Trophies summon various characters from different game franchises. These characters will fight alongside you, providing additional firepower.

4. Master Ball Exclusivity:

The Master Ball is a rare support item that exclusively summons legendary Pokémon, making it highly sought after by players.

5. Transformation Items:

Certain support items, like the Metal Box or Super Mushroom, can temporarily transform your character, altering their size and abilities. Exploit these transformations to gain an advantage over your opponents.

6. The Healing Field:

The Healing Field creates an area where characters can stand to regain health gradually. Utilize this item strategically to heal yourself or your teammates during intense battles.

Common Questions about Support Items in Smash Ultimate:

1. Can I carry multiple support items simultaneously?

No, you can only carry one support item at a time.

2. Can I activate a support item while in mid-air?

Yes, you can activate support items at any time, including while in mid-air.

3. Can my opponents steal the support item I break open?

No, once you break open a crate or capsule, the support item is exclusively yours.

4. Can I throw support items at my opponents?

No, support items cannot be thrown at opponents. Their effects are automatically activated when you press the shield button.

5. Can I deactivate a support item before its duration ends?

No, support items will remain active until their effects naturally expire.

6. Are support items available in online multiplayer matches?

Yes, support items can be enabled in online multiplayer matches, adding an extra layer of excitement to your battles.

7. Can support items be used in competitive tournaments?

The use of support items in competitive tournaments varies. Some tournaments disable support items to maintain a balanced playing field.

8. Can I know which support item I will receive before breaking open a crate or capsule?

No, the item you obtain from a crate or capsule is random, adding an element of surprise to each battle.

9. Can support items be used in Adventure Mode?

Yes, support items can be used in Adventure Mode, providing additional assistance during challenging battles.

10. Can support items be transferred between characters?

No, support items are exclusive to the character who picks them up and cannot be transferred to other characters.

11. Can support items be used in Training Mode?

Yes, you can enable support items in Training Mode to practice using them effectively.

12. Can support items be used in Classic Mode?

Yes, support items can be used in Classic Mode, allowing you to enjoy their effects during the battles.

13. Can support items be used in Spirit Battles?

Yes, support items can be utilized in Spirit Battles, offering you an advantage against tough opponents.

14. Can support items be used in Squad Strike?

Yes, support items can be used in Squad Strike, adding an extra layer of strategy to your team battles.

15. Can support items be turned off?

Yes, if you prefer not to use support items, you can disable them in the game settings.

Mastering the use of support items in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can significantly enhance your gameplay experience. By understanding their effects, strategically employing them, and keeping an eye out for hidden items, you can gain a competitive edge over your opponents. So, grab that controller, break open some crates, and unleash the power of support items in your next Smash Ultimate battle!





