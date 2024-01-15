

How To Use Turtle Beach Stealth 400 On PC: A Comprehensive Guide

Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is a popular wireless gaming headset that offers excellent audio quality and comfort. While it is primarily designed for gaming consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox, it is also compatible with PC. In this article, we will guide you on how to use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 on your PC, along with six interesting facts about this headset. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions with detailed answers at the end of the article.

Using Turtle Beach Stealth 400 on PC:

1. Connect the USB transmitter: Start by plugging the USB transmitter into an available USB port on your PC. Ensure that the transmitter is turned on and that it has a clear line of sight with the headset.

2. Power on the headset: Press and hold the Power button on the headset until you hear a tone. The headset will automatically connect to the USB transmitter.

3. Adjust audio settings: Open the Sound settings on your PC and select the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 as the default playback and communication device. You can access these settings by right-clicking on the speaker icon in the system tray and selecting “Sounds.”

4. Customize audio settings (optional): To further enhance your audio experience, you can install the Turtle Beach Audio Hub software. This software allows you to access features such as Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring, and custom EQ presets.

5. Enjoy your gaming experience: Once the headset is connected and audio settings are configured, you can start gaming with the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 on your PC. The headset offers immersive sound quality, crystal-clear chat, and long-lasting comfort, ensuring an enjoyable gaming session.

Interesting Facts about Turtle Beach Stealth 400:

1. Wireless technology: The Turtle Beach Stealth 400 utilizes advanced wireless technology that provides a reliable and lag-free connection, allowing you to enjoy your games without any interruptions.

2. Removable microphone: The headset features a removable microphone, giving you the flexibility to use it for gaming or as a regular pair of headphones.

3. Extended battery life: With up to 15 hours of battery life, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 ensures that you can game for extended periods without worrying about recharging.

4. Surround sound: The headset supports virtual surround sound, providing an immersive audio experience that enhances your gaming performance.

5. Comfortable design: The Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is designed with comfort in mind. It features breathable mesh ear cushions and a lightweight headband, allowing you to wear it for hours without discomfort.

6. Mobile compatibility: In addition to PC and gaming consoles, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is also compatible with mobile devices, making it a versatile headset for all your audio needs.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 on my Mac?

Yes, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is compatible with both PC and Mac.

2. Does the headset require any additional drivers?

No, the headset does not require any additional drivers. It is plug-and-play, making it easy to set up and use.

3. Can I use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 for voice chat on PC?

Yes, the headset has a built-in microphone that allows you to communicate with other players during online gaming sessions.

4. Can I use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 with my smartphone?

Yes, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is compatible with smartphones. You can connect it to your phone using the 3.5mm audio jack.

5. How do I charge the headset?

The Turtle Beach Stealth 400 comes with a USB charging cable. Simply connect the cable to the headset and a USB power source, such as your PC or a wall adapter.

6. Can I use the headset while it is charging?

Yes, you can use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 while it is charging. However, keep in mind that charging may take longer if the headset is in use.

7. How do I mute the microphone?

To mute the microphone, simply flip it up, and it will automatically mute. To unmute, flip it back down.

8. Can I adjust the volume directly from the headset?

Yes, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 features volume controls on the earcup, allowing you to easily adjust the audio levels while gaming.

9. Can I use the Turtle Beach Audio Hub software on PC?

Yes, the Turtle Beach Audio Hub software is compatible with PC and allows you to customize various audio settings.

10. Is the headset compatible with Xbox One?

Yes, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 is compatible with Xbox One. However, you will need to use the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter for voice chat.

11. Does the headset support Dolby Atmos?

No, the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 does not support Dolby Atmos. It utilizes virtual surround sound technology to provide an immersive audio experience.

12. Can I connect multiple headsets to one USB transmitter?

No, each Turtle Beach Stealth 400 headset requires its own USB transmitter for wireless connectivity.

13. Can I use the headset with my smart TV?

If your smart TV has a USB port, you may be able to connect the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 using the USB transmitter. However, it is primarily designed for gaming consoles and PCs.

14. How far is the wireless range of the headset?

The Turtle Beach Stealth 400 has a wireless range of approximately 30 feet (9 meters), allowing you to move around freely while gaming.

15. Can I use the Turtle Beach Stealth 400 for music and movies?

Absolutely! The headset offers excellent audio quality, making it suitable for listening to music and watching movies on your PC.





