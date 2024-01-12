

How to Use Your PS4 Controller on Origin: A Comprehensive Guide

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) controller is a widely popular choice among gamers due to its ergonomic design and advanced features. While it is primarily intended for use with the PS4 console, many PC gamers also prefer using it for a more immersive gaming experience. Origin, the digital distribution platform developed by Electronic Arts, is one such platform that allows you to use your PS4 controller. In this article, we will guide you on how to connect and use your PS4 controller on Origin, and also provide you with some interesting facts about the PS4 controller.

Using Your PS4 Controller on Origin

Connecting your PS4 controller to Origin requires a few simple steps. Follow the instructions below to get started:

Step 1: Install DS4Windows

To begin, you will need to install DS4Windows, a third-party software that allows your PS4 controller to work with games and applications on Windows. Download the latest version of DS4Windows from their official website and follow the installation instructions.

Step 2: Connect Your PS4 Controller to your PC

Once DS4Windows is installed, connect your PS4 controller to your PC using a USB cable. The controller should automatically be detected by DS4Windows and will show up as connected in the program.

Step 3: Configure DS4Windows settings

Open DS4Windows and click on the “Settings” tab. Here, you can customize the button mapping, sensitivity, and other settings according to your preferences. Make sure to save your changes before proceeding.

Step 4: Launch Origin and start gaming

With your PS4 controller connected and DS4Windows running, launch Origin and navigate to your desired game. The game should now recognize your PS4 controller, and you can start playing with it.

Interesting Facts about the PS4 Controller

1. Touchpad Functionality: The PS4 controller features a touchpad on the front, which can be used for various in-game actions, such as navigating menus or controlling certain game mechanics.

2. Built-in Speaker: The controller includes a built-in speaker that can produce in-game audio, providing a more immersive gaming experience.

3. Light Bar: The light bar on the front of the controller can change colors based on in-game events or player actions, adding an extra visual element to gameplay.

4. Motion Controls: The PS4 controller incorporates motion-sensing technology, allowing players to control games by moving the controller itself.

5. Share Button: The controller features a dedicated share button, which enables players to easily capture and share screenshots or video clips of their gameplay.

6. Wireless Connectivity: In addition to USB connectivity, the PS4 controller also supports wireless connections, allowing for greater freedom of movement while gaming.

Common Questions about Using PS4 Controller on Origin

1. Can I connect my PS4 controller to Origin wirelessly?

No, Origin does not support wireless connections for the PS4 controller. You need to connect it to your PC using a USB cable.

2. Can I use the PS4 controller on any game in Origin?

Most games in Origin are compatible with the PS4 controller, but it’s always a good idea to check the game’s system requirements or support documentation to confirm.

3. Do I need to install any additional software to use my PS4 controller on Origin?

Yes, you need to install DS4Windows to enable your PS4 controller to work with Origin games.

4. Can I use the PS4 controller’s touchpad on Origin?

Yes, the touchpad on the PS4 controller can be used for various in-game actions on supported games in Origin.

5. Can I use multiple PS4 controllers simultaneously on Origin?

Yes, you can connect multiple PS4 controllers to your PC and use them simultaneously on Origin.

6. Do I need to configure my PS4 controller every time I play a different game on Origin?

No, once you have configured DS4Windows for your PS4 controller, the settings should be saved and automatically applied when you launch any game on Origin.

7. Can I use the PS4 controller’s motion controls on Origin?

Yes, if a game in Origin supports motion controls, you can use the PS4 controller’s motion-sensing capabilities.

8. Can I use the PS4 controller’s built-in speaker on Origin?

Yes, the PS4 controller’s built-in speaker will function on supported games in Origin.

9. Can I use the PS4 controller’s share button to capture screenshots or video clips on Origin?

Yes, you can use the PS4 controller’s share button to capture and share gameplay content on supported games in Origin.

10. Can I use the PS4 controller’s light bar on Origin?

Yes, the PS4 controller’s light bar will function on supported games in Origin, enhancing the visual experience.

11. Can I customize the button mapping on my PS4 controller for Origin games?

Yes, using DS4Windows, you can customize the button mapping and sensitivity of your PS4 controller according to your preferences.

12. Can I use the PS4 controller on other platforms besides Origin?

Yes, the PS4 controller can be used with various other gaming platforms, including Steam and Epic Games Store.

13. Can I use the PS4 controller wirelessly with my PC on other platforms?

Yes, some platforms, like Steam, support wireless connectivity for the PS4 controller on PC.

14. Can I use the PS4 controller for non-gaming applications on my PC?

Yes, the PS4 controller can be used with various non-gaming applications on your PC, such as media players or web browsers.

15. Can I use the PS4 controller on a Mac to play Origin games?

Yes, you can connect and use the PS4 controller on a Mac to play Origin games, but you will need to use a different software called “Enjoyable” instead of DS4Windows.

In conclusion, using your PS4 controller on Origin can significantly enhance your gaming experience. By following the steps mentioned above and utilizing DS4Windows, you can enjoy the comfort and advanced features of the PS4 controller while playing your favorite games on Origin.





