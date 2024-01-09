

How to Watch 2 Different Channels on YouTube TV at Once: A Complete Guide

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for streaming live TV channels, offering a wide range of content across various genres. One of the fantastic features of YouTube TV is the ability to watch two different channels simultaneously on a single screen. If you’re wondering how to make the most of this feature, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching two different channels on YouTube TV, along with some interesting facts about the platform.

How to Watch 2 Different Channels on YouTube TV:

1. Start by opening the YouTube TV app or visiting the website on your preferred device.

2. Select the first channel you want to watch by clicking on it.

3. On the same screen, swipe right to bring up the channel guide.

4. Scroll through the list of available channels and select the second channel you want to watch.

5. The second channel will now open in a minimized window on the right side of the screen.

6. To switch between the two channels, simply tap on the minimized window or use the picture-in-picture controls.

7. You can resize the minimized window by dragging the edges, allowing you to customize the viewing experience according to your preference.

8. To close the minimized window and return to full-screen mode for the selected channel, tap the “X” button on the top-right corner of the window.

9. If you want to switch the audio between the two channels, click on the “Audio” button in the minimized window and select the desired channel.

10. Enjoy watching two different channels simultaneously on YouTube TV!

Now that you know how to watch two channels at once on YouTube TV, here are some interesting facts about the platform:

1. YouTube TV was launched in 2017 as a live TV streaming service, offering access to over 85 channels.

2. It is available in the United States and offers a variety of popular channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and many more.

3. Apart from live TV channels, YouTube TV also provides access to on-demand content and a cloud-based DVR feature.

4. YouTube TV can be accessed on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

5. The platform allows for up to six individual profiles per subscription, ensuring personalized recommendations and DVR recordings for each user.

Now, let’s address some common questions about YouTube TV:

1. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, YouTube TV allows for three simultaneous streams per subscription, meaning you can watch on up to three devices simultaneously.

2. Can I record shows on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a cloud-based DVR feature that allows you to record and save your favorite shows for later viewing.

3. Can I fast-forward through commercials in recorded shows?

Yes, you can fast-forward through commercials in recorded shows on YouTube TV, providing you the flexibility to skip unwanted ads.

4. Can I watch YouTube TV outside the United States?

No, YouTube TV is only available within the United States. If you travel outside the country, you won’t be able to access the service.

5. Are local channels available on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers access to local channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, depending on your location.

6. Can I cancel my YouTube TV subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

7. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to five other household members, each with their own personalized recommendations and DVR recordings.

8. Can I watch YouTube TV on my smart TV?

Yes, YouTube TV is compatible with various smart TVs, including models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

9. Can I watch YouTube TV on my mobile device?

Yes, YouTube TV has dedicated apps for both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to stream live TV on the go.

10. Can I watch YouTube TV on my computer?

Yes, you can access YouTube TV through any web browser on your computer by visiting the official website.

11. Can I watch YouTube TV on a gaming console?

Yes, YouTube TV is available on gaming consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4, providing an additional way to access the service.

12. Does YouTube TV support 4K streaming?

Yes, YouTube TV supports streaming in 1080p resolution, but currently, 4K streaming is not available.

13. Can I watch YouTube TV on multiple screens within my home?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to watch on multiple screens within your home network, ensuring that everyone in your household can enjoy their favorite shows simultaneously.

14. How much does YouTube TV cost?

YouTube TV is priced at $64.99 per month, with no hidden fees or additional costs.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers a fantastic feature that allows you to watch two different channels simultaneously. By following the steps provided, you can make the most of this feature and enhance your streaming experience. With its wide range of channels and flexible subscription options, YouTube TV is undoubtedly a top choice for cord-cutters looking for a comprehensive live TV streaming service.





