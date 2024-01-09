

How to Watch a Different Channel on CBS All Access: A Comprehensive Guide

CBS All Access is a popular streaming service that provides subscribers with access to a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and live TV. While CBS All Access primarily focuses on CBS programming, there are ways to watch different channels on the platform. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to watch a different channel on CBS All Access and provide you with five interesting facts about the streaming service. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions with detailed answers at the end of the article.

How to Watch a Different Channel on CBS All Access:

1. Start by ensuring that you have a CBS All Access subscription. If you don’t, sign up for the service on their official website.

2. Download and install the CBS All Access app on your preferred device. The app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

3. Once installed, launch the CBS All Access app and sign in to your account using your credentials.

4. Navigate to the “Live TV” section within the app. This section will provide you with access to various CBS channels and other partner channels.

5. Browse through the available channels and select the one you want to watch. CBS All Access offers channels like CBS, CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, Smithsonian Channel, and more.

6. Click on the selected channel to start streaming its content. Enjoy watching your favorite shows, live events, and other programs from different channels on CBS All Access.

Five Interesting Facts about CBS All Access:

1. CBS All Access was launched in 2014, making it one of the early pioneers in the streaming industry. It was initially available only in a few markets but has since expanded its reach across the United States.

2. Apart from popular CBS shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “NCIS,” CBS All Access also offers exclusive content, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Twilight Zone.”

3. In addition to streaming live TV, CBS All Access allows subscribers to access a vast library of on-demand content, including full seasons of current and classic CBS shows.

4. CBS All Access offers a commercial-free subscription tier for an enhanced viewing experience. However, a limited number of shows still include commercials due to licensing agreements.

5. As of March 2021, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ to incorporate a broader range of content from other ViacomCBS properties, such as MTV, BET, and Nickelodeon.

Common Questions about CBS All Access:

1. Can I watch CBS All Access on my smart TV?

Yes, CBS All Access is available on a wide range of smart TVs, including models from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.

2. Can I watch CBS All Access on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, CBS All Access allows for simultaneous streaming on up to two devices with a single subscription.

3. Can I download shows and movies from CBS All Access to watch offline?

Yes, CBS All Access offers a download feature that allows subscribers to download select shows and movies for offline viewing.

4. Are CBS All Access shows available in HD?

Yes, most shows on CBS All Access are available in high-definition (HD) format, providing viewers with a superior visual experience.

5. Can I cancel my CBS All Access subscription at any time?

Yes, subscribers can cancel their CBS All Access subscription at any time without any additional fees or penalties.

6. Can I watch live sports events on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access offers live sports events, including NFL games, PGA Tour coverage, March Madness, and more.

7. Does CBS All Access offer a free trial?

Yes, CBS All Access provides a free trial period for new subscribers to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

8. Can I watch local CBS channels on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access provides access to live streams of local CBS channels in most markets across the United States.

9. Can I share my CBS All Access account with others?

Yes, CBS All Access allows subscribers to create up to six individual profiles and share their account with family members or friends.

10. Can I watch CBS All Access internationally?

CBS All Access is primarily available in the United States. However, the service has expanded to Canada and is expected to launch globally as Paramount+.

11. Are closed captions available on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access offers closed captions for most of its content, allowing viewers to enjoy shows with subtitles.

12. Can I stream CBS All Access in 4K resolution?

As of now, CBS All Access does not offer 4K streaming. However, the upcoming Paramount+ service is expected to include 4K content.

13. Can I watch live news on CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access provides live news coverage through CBSN and CBS Sports HQ, allowing users to stay updated on current events.

14. How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription tiers: the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99/month and the Commercial-Free plan for $9.99/month.

In conclusion, CBS All Access provides subscribers with a diverse range of content, including access to different channels beyond CBS. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily watch your favorite shows and live events from various channels on CBS All Access. With its extensive library and upcoming rebranding as Paramount+, CBS All Access continues to be a go-to streaming service for entertainment enthusiasts.





