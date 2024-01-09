

How to Watch Assassination Classroom in Order: A Guide for Anime Fans

Assassination Classroom is a widely popular anime series that follows the story of a class of students tasked with assassinating their alien teacher before he destroys the Earth. With its unique blend of action, comedy, and heartwarming moments, it has captured the hearts of many anime enthusiasts. If you’re new to the series or looking to watch it again, here’s a guide on how to watch Assassination Classroom in order, along with some unique facts about the show.

1. Start with Season 1: The first season of Assassination Classroom introduces the main characters, their mission, and the alien teacher, Koro-sensei. It sets the foundation for the story and provides essential background information.

2. Proceed to Season 2: Once you’ve completed the first season, move on to the second season. Season 2 delves deeper into the characters’ development and explores the challenges they face as they try to assassinate Koro-sensei while also dealing with their personal issues.

3. Watch the OVAs: After completing both seasons, you can indulge in the Original Video Animations (OVAs). These are standalone episodes that add extra depth to the story and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the characters’ pasts and motivations.

4. Conclude with the Live-Action Movie: Once you’ve finished watching the anime series and OVAs, you can wrap up your Assassination Classroom journey with the live-action movie adaptation. While the live-action movie presents a slightly different take on the story, it still captures the essence of the anime and provides a satisfying conclusion to the overall narrative.

5 Unique Facts about Assassination Classroom:

1. Unique Premise: Assassination Classroom stands out from other anime series due to its unconventional premise. The concept of a class of students trying to assassinate their alien teacher is both intriguing and humorous, making it a refreshing watch for anime fans.

2. Inspiring Message: Despite its comedic elements, Assassination Classroom also delivers important life lessons. It emphasizes the value of education, personal growth, friendship, and the pursuit of one’s dreams, making it a truly heartwarming series.

3. Memorable Characters: The anime boasts a diverse and memorable cast of characters, each with their distinct personalities and quirks. From the lovable yet enigmatic Koro-sensei to the determined and resilient students, these well-developed characters contribute to the show’s overall appeal.

4. Balanced Tone: Assassination Classroom skillfully blends action, comedy, drama, and emotional moments to create a well-balanced series. It seamlessly transitions from lighthearted humor to intense action sequences, keeping the audience engaged throughout.

5. Impactful Ending: Without spoiling the ending, it’s worth mentioning that the conclusion of Assassination Classroom is emotionally charged and leaves a lasting impact on viewers. It ties up loose ends and provides a satisfying resolution to the story, making it a memorable journey for fans.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to Assassination Classroom:

1. Is Assassination Classroom suitable for all ages?

While Assassination Classroom has comedic elements, it also contains intense action scenes and themes that may not be suitable for younger audiences. It is recommended for teens and above.

2. How many episodes are there in total?

Assassination Classroom consists of 47 episodes, divided into two seasons.

3. Are there any spin-off series or manga?

Yes, there is a spin-off manga series called “Koro-sensei Quest!” which parodies popular RPG games and features the main characters in a fantasy setting.

4. Is there a possibility of a sequel or continuation?

As of now, there are no official announcements regarding a sequel or continuation of the series.

5. What is the significance of the yellow octopus in the series?

The yellow octopus represents Koro-sensei, the main character, who is an alien with a unique appearance. It becomes a symbol of the series and is often featured in promotional material.

6. Who is the creator of Assassination Classroom?

Yūsei Matsui is the creator of Assassination Classroom, both the manga and anime series.

7. Can I watch Assassination Classroom on streaming platforms?

Yes, Assassination Classroom is available on various streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix.

8. Does the series have an English dub?

Yes, Assassination Classroom has an English dub, allowing viewers to enjoy the series in their preferred language.

9. Are there any notable soundtracks in the anime?

Yes, Assassination Classroom has a fantastic soundtrack that enhances the emotional impact of the series. The opening theme “Seishun Satsubatsu-ron” and the ending theme “Hello, shooting-star” are particularly popular.

10. Are there any video games based on Assassination Classroom?

Yes, there are video games based on the series, including “Assassination Classroom: Grand Siege on Korosensei” and “Assassination Classroom: Koro-sensei Great Besiegement!!”

11. Are the OVAs important to the overall story?

While the OVAs are not crucial to understanding the main plot, they provide additional context and character development, making them a worthwhile watch.

12. Is the live-action movie a faithful adaptation?

The live-action movie captures the essence of the anime while making some changes to fit the medium. It is generally regarded as a faithful adaptation that fans can enjoy.

13. Can I watch the live-action movie without watching the anime?

While it is possible to watch the live-action movie as a standalone film, it is recommended to watch the anime first to fully grasp the story and characters.

14. Will I enjoy Assassination Classroom if I’m not a fan of anime?

Assassination Classroom has broad appeal due to its unique premise and well-crafted storytelling. Even if you’re not an avid anime fan, it’s worth giving it a try, as it offers a blend of genres and an engaging narrative that can captivate a wide audience.

In conclusion, watching Assassination Classroom in order ensures that you experience the story’s progression and character development. With its unique concept, memorable characters, and impactful messages, it’s no wonder that Assassination Classroom has become a favorite among anime enthusiasts. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy this thrilling and heartwarming series!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.