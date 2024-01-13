

How to Watch Bigg Boss OTT in USA: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you a fan of the popular Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss OTT, and wondering how to watch it in the USA? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the various options available to stream Bigg Boss OTT in the USA, along with some unique facts about the show. So, let’s dive in!

1. Voot Select Subscription:

Voot Select is the official streaming platform for Bigg Boss OTT. To watch the show in the USA, you can subscribe to Voot Select, which offers a wide range of Indian content, including Bigg Boss OTT. Just sign up, choose a subscription plan, and enjoy unlimited streaming of your favorite episodes.

2. VPN Services:

If you don’t have access to Voot Select in the USA, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service to bypass geo-restrictions. By connecting to a server located in India, you can trick the platform into thinking you’re accessing it from within the country. This way, you can watch Bigg Boss OTT without any restrictions.

3. YouTube:

Some episodes of Bigg Boss OTT are often uploaded to YouTube by fans. While this may not be an official method, it can be a good alternative if you’re unable to access Voot Select or use a VPN service. However, availability and video quality may vary.

4. Social Media Platforms:

Keep an eye on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as they often have fan pages or groups dedicated to sharing updates and highlights from Bigg Boss OTT. Though this won’t provide you with a full streaming experience, it can help you stay updated and engaged with the show.

5. Indian Television Channels:

Certain Indian television channels may broadcast Bigg Boss OTT. Check with your cable or satellite provider to see if they offer any Indian channels that air the show. This way, you can enjoy watching it on your TV screen without relying on online streaming platforms.

Now that you know how to watch Bigg Boss OTT in the USA, here are five unique facts about the show:

1. Digital-First Format:

Bigg Boss OTT is the first digital-only version of the popular Bigg Boss series. It is exclusively streamed on Voot Select, allowing viewers to have a more interactive and immersive experience.

2. Hosted by Karan Johar:

Unlike the regular Bigg Boss series, which is usually hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. His charismatic personality adds a unique touch to the show.

3. Six Weeks of Uninterrupted Drama:

Bigg Boss OTT is a shorter version of the regular series, running for six weeks. This condensed format ensures that the drama and entertainment are packed into a shorter timeframe, keeping viewers hooked throughout the season.

4. Power to the Viewers:

In a twist from the original format, Bigg Boss OTT allows viewers to have more control over the show. From deciding tasks and nominations to choosing the winner, the power lies in the hands of the audience, making it a truly interactive experience.

5. Digital Exclusive Content:

Apart from the regular episodes, Bigg Boss OTT offers exclusive content on the Voot Select platform. This includes uncut footage, behind-the-scenes moments, and interviews with the contestants, providing fans with an in-depth look into the show.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers may have:

1. When does Bigg Boss OTT air in the USA?

Bigg Boss OTT episodes are usually released on Voot Select the same day they air in India. However, due to time zone differences, the timing may vary. Check the Voot Select schedule for the most accurate information.

2. Can I watch Bigg Boss OTT for free?

While Voot Select offers a limited amount of free content, to access the full episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, you’ll need a subscription to Voot Select or utilize other streaming methods mentioned earlier.

3. Can I watch Bigg Boss OTT with English subtitles?

Yes, Voot Select provides English subtitles for Bigg Boss OTT, ensuring that non-Hindi speaking viewers can also enjoy the show.

4. Are live feeds available for Bigg Boss OTT?

Yes, Voot Select offers live feeds of Bigg Boss OTT, allowing viewers to watch the contestants’ activities in real-time.

5. How long do episodes of Bigg Boss OTT typically last?

The duration of each Bigg Boss OTT episode varies, but they usually range from 1 to 1.5 hours.

6. Can I watch Bigg Boss OTT on my mobile device?

Yes, Bigg Boss OTT is compatible with mobile devices. You can download the Voot app on your iOS or Android device and stream the show on the go.

7. Can I cast Bigg Boss OTT to my TV?

Yes, using compatible streaming devices like Chromecast or Apple TV, you can cast Bigg Boss OTT to your television for a better viewing experience.

8. Is Bigg Boss OTT available in languages other than Hindi?

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is only available in Hindi, without any dubbed versions in other languages.

9. Are there any age restrictions to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

Bigg Boss OTT is rated for mature audiences, so it is advisable for viewers above 18 years old.

10. Can I watch previous episodes of Bigg Boss OTT?

Yes, Voot Select offers a library of previous episodes, so you can catch up on the show at your convenience.

11. Are there any voting procedures for Bigg Boss OTT?

Yes, viewers can participate in the voting process to support their favorite contestants. The details of the voting procedure are usually announced during the show.

12. Can I watch Bigg Boss OTT on multiple devices simultaneously?

Voot Select allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously with one account, allowing for flexible viewing options.

13. Does Bigg Boss OTT have a grand finale?

Yes, Bigg Boss OTT concludes with a grand finale, where the winner of the season is announced.

14. Can I watch Bigg Boss OTT outside the USA?

Yes, with the help of a VPN service, you can watch Bigg Boss OTT from anywhere in the world, regardless of your location.

In conclusion, with the various streaming options and unique facts about Bigg Boss OTT, you can now enjoy the show right from the USA. Whether you choose Voot Select, VPN services, or alternative methods, immerse yourself in the drama, entertainment, and interactive nature of this digital-first reality TV experience. Happy streaming!





