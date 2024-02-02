

Title: How to Watch Blue Exorcist In Order: A Guide for Anime and Gaming Enthusiasts

Introduction:

Blue Exorcist, also known as Ao no Exorcist, is a popular anime series that has captivated both anime and gaming enthusiasts. With its compelling storyline, unique characters, and stunning visuals, it has garnered a massive fan base worldwide. However, due to its complex narrative and various adaptations, it can be challenging for newcomers to know how to watch Blue Exorcist in the correct order. In this article, we will guide you through the proper sequence of watching the series, while also providing interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Blue Exorcist Origins: Blue Exorcist is originally a manga series written and illustrated by Kazue Kato. It was first serialized in 2009 and has since been adapted into an anime, movies, and spin-off manga. Knowing its manga origins can provide a deeper appreciation for the story’s development.

2. Chronological Order: To fully understand the Blue Exorcist universe, it is important to follow the chronological order of the series. The anime adaptation diverges from the manga at a specific point, so it’s crucial to watch it in the correct order to avoid any confusion.

3. Blue Exorcist: The Movie: Apart from the main anime series, Blue Exorcist also has a movie titled “Blue Exorcist: The Movie” (2012). This movie takes place after the events of the first season and is a standalone story set in Kyoto. It adds an extra layer to the narrative and is highly recommended for fans.

4. The Kyoto Saga: The Kyoto Saga is the title of the second season of Blue Exorcist. It serves as a direct sequel to the first season and follows the events of the manga more closely. It is important to watch the first season before diving into the Kyoto Saga to fully grasp the ongoing storyline.

5. Blue Exorcist: The Movie vs. Kyoto Saga: While the movie and Kyoto Saga are both set in Kyoto, they are separate entities with distinct storylines. It is advisable to watch the movie before the Kyoto Saga to avoid any confusion. However, watching the movie is not essential to understanding the second season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What is the recommended order to watch Blue Exorcist?

Start with the first season of the anime, followed by the movie (optional but recommended), and then proceed to the second season, known as the Kyoto Saga.

2. Can I skip the movie and still understand the storyline?

Yes, you can skip the movie and still follow the storyline. However, watching it adds depth to the characters and their relationships.

3. Are there any spin-off series of Blue Exorcist?

Yes, there is a spin-off series called “Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga – Owaranai Natsu Yasumi” which focuses on the characters’ summer vacation. It is not essential to the main storyline, but fans may enjoy the additional content.

4. Should I read the manga alongside watching the anime?

While it is not necessary, reading the manga can offer a more comprehensive understanding of the Blue Exorcist universe and provide additional details not covered in the anime.

5. Is Blue Exorcist suitable for all ages?

Blue Exorcist is generally recommended for mature audiences due to its dark themes, violence, and occasional strong language. Parental guidance is advised for younger viewers.

6. How many episodes are there in the first season?

The first season consists of 25 episodes, which cover the introductory arc of the story.

7. Is Blue Exorcist a finished series?

As of writing this article, the manga series is still ongoing, while the anime has concluded its second season. However, there is potential for future adaptations as the manga progresses.

8. Is the English dub of Blue Exorcist available?

Yes, Blue Exorcist has an English dub available, making it accessible to a wider audience.

9. Can I watch Blue Exorcist on streaming platforms?

Yes, Blue Exorcist is available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix, depending on your region.

10. What is the average duration of each Blue Exorcist episode?

The average duration of each episode is approximately 24 minutes, excluding the opening and ending credits.

11. Is Blue Exorcist recommended for fans of action-packed anime?

Absolutely! Blue Exorcist is known for its intense action sequences, supernatural themes, and thrilling battles, making it a perfect choice for action enthusiasts.

12. Is there any romance in Blue Exorcist?

While romance is not the primary focus of the series, there are subtle romantic elements that develop between certain characters, adding depth to the storyline.

13. Are there any Blue Exorcist video games?

Yes, there are several Blue Exorcist video games available, primarily on handheld consoles such as the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and Nintendo 3DS. These games allow players to immerse themselves in the world of Blue Exorcist.

14. Can I watch Blue Exorcist if I am not familiar with Japanese culture?

Absolutely! Blue Exorcist is a universal story that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of their familiarity with Japanese culture. The themes and characters transcend cultural boundaries.

15. Is there a third season of Blue Exorcist in the works?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a third season. However, fans remain hopeful for future adaptations as the manga continues to progress.

Final Thoughts:

Watching Blue Exorcist in the correct order is crucial to fully appreciate the intricate storyline and character development. By following the recommended sequence of the first season, the movie (optional), and the second season, fans can experience the series in its intended narrative flow. Blue Exorcist offers a captivating blend of supernatural action, compelling characters, and thought-provoking themes that will undoubtedly resonate with both anime enthusiasts and gamers alike. So, dive into the world of Blue Exorcist and prepare for an unforgettable journey filled with exorcism, demons, and the quest for self-discovery.



