

How to Watch Escape to the Chateau in USA: A Guide for Fans

Escape to the Chateau is a captivating British reality television series that follows the adventures of Dick Strawbridge and his wife, Angel Adoree, as they renovate an enchanting 19th-century French chateau. The show has gained immense popularity worldwide, including in the United States. If you’re intrigued by the charm and beauty of the chateau life and want to watch this delightful series in the USA, here’s a guide to help you get started.

1. Hulu: One of the easiest ways to watch Escape to the Chateau in the USA is through the streaming platform Hulu. The show is available on Hulu, and you can stream it with a subscription to the service.

2. DIY Network: Escape to the Chateau also airs on the DIY Network, a cable television channel in the USA that focuses on home improvement and renovation shows. Check the DIY Network’s schedule for the airing times of the episodes.

3. BBC America: Another option to catch the show in the USA is to look for it on BBC America. This network often broadcasts popular British television shows, including Escape to the Chateau. Keep an eye on their schedule for air times.

4. Amazon Prime Video: If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also access Escape to the Chateau. The series is available for streaming on Prime Video, allowing you to watch it at your convenience.

5. YouTube TV: Consider subscribing to YouTube TV, a streaming service that offers live television channels, including BBC America and the DIY Network. This way, you can watch Escape to the Chateau as it airs or save it for later viewing.

Now, let’s delve into five unique facts about Escape to the Chateau:

1. The Chateau de la Motte-Husson: The heart of the series is the Chateau de la Motte-Husson, a stunning 45-room chateau located in the Pays de la Loire region of France. Dick and Angel purchased the chateau in 2015 for just one euro and have since transformed it into a fairytale-like abode.

2. DIY Renovation Projects: One of the most captivating aspects of the show is witnessing the incredible renovation projects undertaken by Dick and Angel. From transforming dilapidated rooms to creating beautiful gardens, their work is truly inspiring.

3. Unique Wedding Venue: The chateau is not only a home but also a popular wedding venue. Dick and Angel host numerous weddings each year, providing couples with a dream-like setting for their special day.

4. The Strawbridge Family: The show not only focuses on the chateau’s renovation but also provides a glimpse into the lives of the Strawbridge family. Dick and Angel’s children, Arthur and Dorothy, often join in the adventures, making the series even more heartwarming.

5. A Creative Haven: Angel Adoree is a talented designer and entrepreneur. Throughout the show, she showcases her creativity by crafting unique decorations, designing stunning bridal dresses, and curating vintage treasures for her business ventures.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Escape to the Chateau:

1. How many seasons of Escape to the Chateau are there?

Escape to the Chateau currently has seven seasons, with each season consisting of multiple episodes.

2. Are all seasons of Escape to the Chateau available in the USA?

While not all seasons may be readily available at once, platforms like Hulu, DIY Network, and Amazon Prime Video often have a selection of seasons and episodes to choose from.

3. Can I watch Escape to the Chateau for free?

Unfortunately, most legal streaming options require a subscription or rental fee. However, you may find some episodes or clips available for free on YouTube or other video-sharing platforms.

4. Are there other similar shows to Escape to the Chateau?

If you enjoy Escape to the Chateau, you might also like shows such as Grand Designs, Amazing Interiors, and The Great British Bake Off, which offer a mix of home renovation and lifestyle content.

5. Is the chateau open to the public?

Yes, the Chateau de la Motte-Husson is open to the public during certain times of the year. You can visit the chateau and explore its beauty firsthand.

6. Are there any books related to Escape to the Chateau?

Yes, Dick and Angel have written several books about their experiences, including “A Year at the Chateau” and “The Chateau Diaries.” These books offer further insights into their chateau adventures.

7. Can I visit the chateau’s gardens?

Yes, the chateau’s beautiful gardens are open to the public, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning surroundings and witness the incredible transformation firsthand.

8. How long did the renovation of the chateau take?

The renovation of the chateau has been an ongoing project since 2015, and it continues to evolve as Dick and Angel uncover new challenges and opportunities.

9. Are there any spin-offs of Escape to the Chateau?

Yes, there are spin-offs such as Escape to the Chateau DIY, which showcases the renovations and adventures of other chateau owners.

10. Can I apply to stay at the chateau?

While the chateau does not offer accommodations for regular guests, they occasionally host special events and workshops where you can experience the chateau life for a limited time.

11. Are there any other chateaus owned by the Strawbridge family?

Yes, the Strawbridge family also owns the Chateau de Jalesnes, another stunning property in the Loire Valley, which has been featured in Escape to the Chateau DIY.

12. Is the series available with subtitles or closed captions?

Yes, depending on the streaming platform or network, you may be able to enable subtitles or closed captions for easier viewing.

13. Can I purchase merchandise related to Escape to the Chateau?

Yes, you can find various merchandise items related to the show, including books, DVDs, and even homeware inspired by the chateau’s style.

14. Is Escape to the Chateau suitable for all ages?

Escape to the Chateau is generally family-friendly and suitable for all ages. However, parental guidance is advised for younger viewers due to some renovation-related hazards that are shown.

With these answers, you should now be well-equipped to embark on your Escape to the Chateau viewing journey in the USA. Immerse yourself in the charm of the French countryside and the captivating adventures of Dick and Angel as they bring their dream chateau to life. Enjoy!





