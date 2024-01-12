

How to Watch Houston Astros on Spectrum: A Comprehensive Guide

The Houston Astros are a beloved Major League Baseball team with a dedicated fan base. If you’re a Spectrum subscriber and want to catch all the action of the Astros’ games, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll walk you through how to watch Houston Astros on Spectrum, along with some unique facts about the team. Additionally, we’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions and their respective answers to provide you with all the information you need.

How to Watch Houston Astros on Spectrum:

1. Check your Subscription: Ensure that you have an active subscription to Spectrum TV. Without a subscription, you won’t be able to access the channels broadcasting Astros games.

2. Tune into AT&T SportsNet: Astros games are primarily broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, available on Spectrum channel 75/175. Check your local channel lineup to ensure the correct channel number for your area.

3. Consider the Alternate Channel: In some cases, due to scheduling conflicts, Astros games might be aired on alternate channels. Keep an eye on Spectrum’s TV listings or consult their customer support for information on the correct channel.

4. Stream with Spectrum TV App: If you’re on the go, Spectrum offers a TV app that allows you to stream Astros games on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Download the app, sign in with your Spectrum credentials, and enjoy the games wherever you are.

5. DVR for Flexibility: Spectrum also provides DVR services, allowing you to record Astros games and watch them later at your convenience. This feature ensures you never miss any of the thrilling moments from the games.

Unique Facts about the Houston Astros:

1. Team Origins: The Houston Astros were established in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s before changing their name to the Astros in 1965. They moved to their current home stadium, Minute Maid Park, in 2000.

2. World Series Champions: The Astros clinched their first-ever World Series championship in 2017, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a thrilling seven-game series.

3. The Killer B’s: During the 1990s, the Astros boasted an impressive trio of players with last names starting with the letter “B” – Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Derek Bell. This trio, known as the “Killer B’s,” became synonymous with the team’s success.

4. Retired Numbers: The Astros have retired five numbers in their history – 5 (Jeff Bagwell), 7 (Craig Biggio), 24 (Jimmy Wynn), 25 (Jose Cruz), and 34 (Nolan Ryan).

5. The Astrodome: The Astros previously played their home games at the iconic Astrodome, which was the world’s first multi-purpose domed sports stadium. It was often referred to as the “Eighth Wonder of the World.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch Astros games on Spectrum if I don’t have a cable subscription?

No, a Spectrum TV subscription is required to access Astros games.

2. Are Astros games available in high-definition (HD) on Spectrum?

Yes, most Astros games are available in HD on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.

3. Can I watch Astros games on Spectrum outside of my home?

Yes, you can stream Astros games on the Spectrum TV app from anywhere using your Spectrum credentials.

4. Do I need any additional equipment to watch Astros games on Spectrum?

As long as you have a Spectrum TV subscription, you won’t need any additional equipment to watch Astros games on Spectrum.

5. Are Astros games available in Spanish on Spectrum?

Yes, select Astros games are broadcasted in Spanish on alternate channels. Check Spectrum’s TV listings for details.

6. Can I record Astros games with Spectrum’s DVR service?

Yes, Spectrum’s DVR service allows you to record Astros games and watch them later.

7. Are Astros games available on demand with Spectrum?

Spectrum offers on-demand content for select channels, including AT&T SportsNet Southwest. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

8. Can I watch Astros games on Spectrum if I have a streaming-only subscription?

No, Astros games are only available through a Spectrum TV subscription and not via streaming-only subscriptions.

9. Are there any blackout restrictions for Astros games on Spectrum?

Blackout restrictions may apply if you’re outside the Astros’ designated broadcast area. Check with Spectrum for specific details.

10. Can I watch Astros games on Spectrum with my smart TV?

Yes, as long as your smart TV supports the Spectrum TV app, you can watch Astros games on your television.

11. Can I watch Astros games on Spectrum with my Roku or Apple TV?

Yes, Spectrum’s TV app is compatible with Roku and Apple TV, allowing you to watch Astros games on these devices.

12. How often are Astros games broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet Southwest?

Astros games are regularly broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet Southwest throughout the regular season and select postseason games.

13. Can I watch Astros games in-market and out-of-market on Spectrum?

You can watch Astros games in-market on Spectrum, but out-of-market games may be subject to MLB’s out-of-market streaming policies.

14. Are there any additional costs to watch Astros games on Spectrum?

Astros games are included in your Spectrum TV subscription, so there are no additional costs to watch them.

