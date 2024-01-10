How to Watch I Am Ruth in Us



How to Watch “I Am Ruth” in the US: A Tale of Inspiration and Faith

“I Am Ruth” is a powerful film that tells the inspiring biblical story of Ruth, a woman who chose to stay loyal to her mother-in-law, Naomi, and embraced a life of faith and love. If you’re eager to watch this heartwarming narrative, here’s a guide on how to watch “I Am Ruth” in the US, along with five unique facts about the film.

How to Watch “I Am Ruth” in the US:

1. PureFlix: The film “I Am Ruth” is available for streaming on the PureFlix platform. PureFlix is a family-friendly streaming service that offers a wide selection of faith-based content, including movies, documentaries, and TV shows. You can subscribe to PureFlix and enjoy “I Am Ruth” along with other inspiring films.

2. DVD: If you prefer physical copies, “I Am Ruth” is also available for purchase on DVD. You can find it on online platforms like Amazon, Christianbook, or directly from the film’s official website.

5 Unique Facts About “I Am Ruth”:

1. Inspirational Cast: “I Am Ruth” features an incredible cast, including acclaimed actress Sherry Morris, who portrays the character of Ruth. The film also stars Carman, a popular Christian music artist, in a supporting role. Their performances bring depth and authenticity to this biblical tale.

2. Beautiful Filming Locations: “I Am Ruth” was shot in various stunning locations, including the picturesque countryside of Tennessee. The film’s cinematography captures the natural beauty of these settings, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

3. Emotional Soundtrack: The film’s soundtrack is a combination of original compositions and classic hymns, perfectly complementing the emotional journey of the characters. The music adds depth and resonance to the storytelling, making “I Am Ruth” an even more immersive experience.

4. Faith-Filled Message: “I Am Ruth” beautifully portrays the biblical themes of faith, loyalty, and redemption. It is a powerful reminder of the strength that can be found in our relationships and our commitment to our loved ones. The film’s message resonates with audiences of all backgrounds, inspiring hope and promoting unity.

5. Positive Reception: Since its release, “I Am Ruth” has received positive feedback for its storytelling, performances, and overall production value. Audiences have praised its ability to bring the biblical narrative to life in a relatable and engaging manner, making it a must-watch for those seeking inspiration and faith-based entertainment.

14 Common Questions about “I Am Ruth” Answered:

1. Is “I Am Ruth” a true story?

No, “I Am Ruth” is a fictionalized retelling of the biblical story of Ruth.

2. Can I watch “I Am Ruth” with my family?

Yes, the film is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

3. Is “I Am Ruth” available on Netflix?

No, “I Am Ruth” is not currently available on Netflix.

4. Can I stream “I Am Ruth” for free?

While PureFlix offers a free trial period, it is a subscription-based service, so you need to subscribe to watch “I Am Ruth.”

5. Is closed captioning available for “I Am Ruth”?

Yes, closed captioning is available for the film to accommodate viewers with hearing impairments.

6. Can I watch “I Am Ruth” on my mobile device?

Yes, PureFlix has a mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to watch “I Am Ruth” on the go.

7. Is “I Am Ruth” available in languages other than English?

“I Am Ruth” is primarily in English, but it may have subtitles or dubbed versions in other languages.

8. How long is the film “I Am Ruth”?

The film has a runtime of approximately 85 minutes.

9. Can I purchase “I Am Ruth” on Blu-ray?

As of now, “I Am Ruth” is only available on DVD and digital streaming platforms.

10. Are there any bonus features included with the DVD release of “I Am Ruth”?

Some DVD releases may include bonus features like behind-the-scenes footage or interviews with the cast and crew. Check the specific DVD edition for details.

11. Can I rent “I Am Ruth” instead of purchasing it?

While rental options may vary, streaming platforms like PureFlix generally offer subscription-based access rather than individual rentals.

12. Is “I Am Ruth” available for international viewers?

Availability for international viewers may vary depending on the streaming platform and licensing agreements.

13. Can I download “I Am Ruth” for offline viewing?

Yes, PureFlix allows users to download films for offline viewing within their app.

14. Are there any sequels or related films to “I Am Ruth”?

As of now, “I Am Ruth” does not have any sequels or related films, but it stands as a powerful standalone story.

In conclusion, “I Am Ruth” presents an inspiring tale of faith and loyalty. Whether you choose to stream it on PureFlix or purchase the DVD, this film is a must-watch for those seeking inspiration and a reminder of the power of love and faith.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.