

How to Watch Locked Episodes on the Discovery Channel App

The Discovery Channel has captivated viewers for years with its thrilling and educational content. However, not all episodes are readily available for streaming on the Discovery Channel app. Some episodes are locked, requiring a cable subscription or a paid account to access them. If you’re a fan of the Discovery Channel and want to watch these locked episodes, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore how you can watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app, along with some interesting facts about the channel.

1. Use a Cable Subscription:

One way to unlock locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app is by using your cable subscription. Most cable providers offer a login option on the app, allowing you to access locked content for free. Simply log in with your cable provider’s credentials, and you’ll be able to enjoy all the episodes, including the locked ones.

2. Subscribe to a Streaming Service:

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can opt for a streaming service that offers the Discovery Channel as part of its package. Services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV include the Discovery Channel in their channel lineup. By subscribing to one of these services, you’ll have access to all the locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app.

3. Discovery+ Subscription:

Discovery recently launched its streaming service, Discovery+. With a Discovery+ subscription, you can watch locked episodes and enjoy exclusive content. The Discovery+ app offers all the shows from the Discovery Channel, including locked episodes, without the need for a cable subscription.

4. Free Trial:

If you’re unsure about committing to a cable subscription or a streaming service, you can take advantage of their free trial periods. Many streaming services offer a free trial for a limited period, allowing you to test their features and watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app without spending a dime. Be sure to cancel the subscription before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

5. Share with a Friend:

If you have a friend or family member who has a cable subscription or a streaming service that includes the Discovery Channel, you can ask them to share their login credentials. By using their login information, you’ll be able to access the locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app.

Interesting Facts about the Discovery Channel:

1. The Discovery Channel was launched on June 17, 1985, and is available in over 400 million households worldwide.

2. The channel gained popularity with its documentary-style programming, including the hit series “Shark Week” and “MythBusters.”

3. Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series is “Deadliest Catch,” which follows the lives of crab fishermen in the Bering Sea.

4. The channel has expanded its content to include reality shows, such as “Gold Rush,” which follows miners searching for gold in the Yukon.

5. Discovery Channel’s iconic logo, featuring a globe with an erupting volcano, was designed to symbolize the channel’s mission to explore the wonders of the world.

Common Questions about Watching Locked Episodes on the Discovery Channel App:

1. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app for free?

No, locked episodes require a cable subscription, a streaming service subscription, or a Discovery+ subscription.

2. How much does a Discovery+ subscription cost?

Discovery+ offers different subscription plans, starting at $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads.

3. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app without an internet connection?

No, the Discovery Channel app requires an internet connection to stream content.

4. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app outside of the United States?

Availability of locked episodes may vary depending on your location and the agreements between Discovery and local broadcasters.

5. Are all episodes on the Discovery Channel app locked?

No, only certain episodes, usually the latest ones or exclusive content, are locked.

6. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app on my smart TV?

Yes, the Discovery Channel app is available on various smart TV platforms, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

7. How long do I have to wait for locked episodes to become unlocked?

The duration of the lock varies and depends on the agreements between Discovery and cable providers or streaming services.

8. Can I download locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app?

No, downloading is not available for locked episodes; however, some episodes may be available for download once they are unlocked.

9. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app on multiple devices simultaneously?

The number of simultaneous streams allowed depends on the cable provider or streaming service you are using to access the locked episodes.

10. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app on my smartphone or tablet?

Yes, the Discovery Channel app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

11. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app on my computer?

Yes, the Discovery Channel app can be accessed through a web browser on your computer.

12. Do I need a cable subscription to watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app through Discovery+?

No, Discovery+ offers access to locked episodes without the need for a cable subscription.

13. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app in high definition?

Yes, most locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app are available in high definition.

14. Can I watch locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app with closed captions?

Yes, closed captions are available for locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app, allowing viewers with hearing impairments to enjoy the content.

In conclusion, accessing locked episodes on the Discovery Channel app is possible through various methods, including using a cable subscription, subscribing to a streaming service, or opting for a Discovery+ subscription. By following these steps, you can enjoy all the locked episodes and delve deeper into the thrilling and educational world of the Discovery Channel.





