

How to Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed on Hulu Plus: A Complete Guide

Naruto Shippuden is a popular Japanese anime series that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. If you’re a fan of this action-packed show and want to watch it dubbed, Hulu Plus provides an excellent platform to do so. In this article, we will guide you on how to watch Naruto Shippuden dubbed on Hulu Plus and also provide you with five unique facts about the show.

How to Watch Naruto Shippuden Dubbed on Hulu Plus:

1. Sign up for Hulu Plus: Firstly, you will need to create an account with Hulu Plus. Visit their website and click on the “Start Your Free Trial” button. Follow the prompts to create an account and choose a subscription plan.

2. Download the Hulu app: Once you have signed up, download the Hulu app on your preferred device. Hulu Plus is compatible with various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire Stick.

3. Log in to your Hulu Plus account: Open the Hulu app and log in using the credentials you created during the sign-up process.

4. Search for Naruto Shippuden: Use the search bar within the app to search for “Naruto Shippuden.” Select the show from the search results.

5. Select the dubbed version: Once you’re on the Naruto Shippuden page, look for the available episodes. Hulu Plus offers both subbed and dubbed versions. In this case, select the dubbed version to enjoy Naruto Shippuden in your preferred language.

6. Start watching: Click on the episode you want to watch and enjoy Naruto Shippuden dubbed on Hulu Plus!

Five Unique Facts about Naruto Shippuden:

1. Record-breaking episodes: Naruto Shippuden holds the record for the longest-running anime series with a total of 500 episodes. The show originally aired from 2007 to 2017, captivating fans for a decade.

2. Global popularity: Naruto Shippuden has gained immense popularity worldwide. It has been translated into multiple languages, making it accessible to fans across the globe. The show’s relatable characters and compelling storyline have contributed to its global success.

3. Inspirational themes: Naruto Shippuden explores various themes such as friendship, perseverance, and redemption. The show beautifully portrays the growth and development of its characters, teaching valuable life lessons along the way.

4. Iconic characters: Naruto Shippuden introduces a wide range of memorable characters. From Naruto Uzumaki, the determined protagonist, to Sasuke Uchiha, his conflicted rival, each character has a unique personality and story arc that adds depth to the series.

5. Cultural impact: Naruto Shippuden has had a significant impact on pop culture. Its influence extends beyond television, with merchandise, video games, and conventions dedicated to the franchise. The show has also inspired numerous fan-created content, including artwork, cosplay, and fan fiction.

Common Questions about Watching Naruto Shippuden Dubbed on Hulu Plus:

1. Is Naruto Shippuden dubbed on Hulu Plus?

Yes, Hulu Plus offers Naruto Shippuden in its dubbed format.

2. Is Naruto Shippuden available on regular Hulu?

No, Naruto Shippuden is only available on Hulu Plus.

3. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden dubbed for free on Hulu Plus?

No, Hulu Plus is a subscription-based service. However, they offer a free trial period for new users.

4. How often are new episodes of Naruto Shippuden added to Hulu Plus?

Hulu Plus adds new episodes of Naruto Shippuden shortly after they air in Japan. The release schedule may vary, but new episodes are typically added weekly.

5. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden dubbed on my phone?

Yes, you can watch Naruto Shippuden dubbed on your smartphone through the Hulu app.

6. Can I download episodes of Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus?

Yes, Hulu Plus allows users to download episodes for offline viewing on mobile devices.

7. Can I switch between dubbed and subbed versions of Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus?

Yes, you can easily switch between the dubbed and subbed versions of Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus.

8. How many seasons of Naruto Shippuden are available on Hulu Plus?

Hulu Plus offers all 21 seasons of Naruto Shippuden.

9. Is Naruto Shippuden available in HD on Hulu Plus?

Yes, Naruto Shippuden is available in HD on Hulu Plus, provided your device and internet connection support it.

10. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus without ads?

Hulu Plus offers an ad-supported subscription and an ad-free subscription. The ad-free subscription allows you to watch Naruto Shippuden without ads.

11. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus if I’m outside of the United States?

Hulu Plus is only available in the United States. However, you can use a VPN service to access it from outside the country.

12. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden on multiple devices with one Hulu Plus account?

Yes, you can stream Naruto Shippuden on multiple devices simultaneously with a Hulu Plus account.

13. Is Naruto Shippuden available in languages other than English on Hulu Plus?

Yes, Naruto Shippuden is available in various languages, including Japanese, Spanish, and Portuguese, depending on your region.

14. Can I watch Naruto Shippuden on Hulu Plus in 4K?

As of now, Naruto Shippuden is not available in 4K on Hulu Plus. The show is primarily offered in HD resolution.

In conclusion, watching Naruto Shippuden dubbed on Hulu Plus is a straightforward process that allows fans to enjoy this beloved anime series in their preferred language. With its vast library and convenience of streaming on multiple devices, Hulu Plus provides an excellent platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Naruto Shippuden.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.