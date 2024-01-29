

Title: How To Watch Neon Genesis Evangelion In Order: A Guide for Gaming Enthusiasts

Introduction:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a highly acclaimed anime series that has captivated audiences worldwide. With its complex narrative, deep character development, and thought-provoking themes, it has become a favorite among many gaming enthusiasts. However, getting into the series can be a bit confusing due to its non-linear story and multiple adaptations. In this guide, we will walk you through the recommended order to watch Neon Genesis Evangelion, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions. So, grab your controller and get ready to dive into the world of Evangelion!

I. Watch Order:

1. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-1996):

Start with the original 26-episode series. It introduces you to the characters, the world, and the central conflict. This is the foundation upon which the entire franchise is built.

2. Death & Rebirth (1997):

This is a recap movie that condenses the events of the series into a 70-minute film. While not essential, it provides a quick refresher before diving into the next installment.

3. The End of Evangelion (1997):

A companion film to the series, The End of Evangelion serves as an alternate ending. It explores the psychological aspects of the characters and provides a more conclusive conclusion to the story.

4. Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007):

This is the first installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion series, which is a reimagining of the original series. It offers a fresh take on the story with updated animation and some minor plot alterations.

5. Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance (2009):

The second film in the Rebuild series further diverges from the original story, introducing new characters and plotlines. It delves deeper into the mysteries of the Evangelions and the world they inhabit.

6. Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo (2012):

The third film takes an even more radical departure from the original series, offering a new perspective on the story. It introduces a time skip, presenting a dystopian world and a complex narrative.

7. Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (2021):

The final installment in the Rebuild series, this film brings all the storylines together and provides a conclusion, albeit with its fair share of ambiguity. It offers a fresh perspective on the series, tying up loose ends and leaving room for interpretation.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Hideaki Anno’s Influence:

Neon Genesis Evangelion was created by Hideaki Anno, who drew inspiration from his own experiences with depression and anxiety. This personal touch makes the series incredibly introspective and psychologically complex.

2. Religious Symbolism:

The series incorporates various religious symbols and references, including Christian imagery and Jewish mysticism. These elements add depth to the narrative and provoke philosophical discussions.

3. Rebuild Series:

The Rebuild films were initially intended to be a straightforward retelling of the original series. However, as the series progressed, the story took a different direction, leading to a unique and divergent narrative.

4. Psychological Exploration:

Neon Genesis Evangelion delves deep into the psyche of its characters, exploring their fears, insecurities, and traumas. It offers a raw and introspective portrayal of human emotions rarely seen in other anime series.

5. Legacy and Influence:

Evangelion’s impact extends beyond the world of anime. It has influenced numerous creators in various mediums, including video games. Games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Metal Gear Solid have drawn inspiration from the series’ dark and philosophical themes.

Common Questions:

1. Is it necessary to watch the recap movies?

While not essential, the recap movies (Death & Rebirth) provide a condensed version of the series and can be helpful as a refresher or for those short on time.

2. Can I skip the Rebuild films if I’ve seen the original series?

The Rebuild series offers a fresh take on the story, introducing new elements and altering certain plot points. It is recommended to watch them to experience a different perspective on the Evangelion universe.

3. What is the difference between the original series and The End of Evangelion?

The End of Evangelion serves as an alternate ending to the original series. It provides a more conclusive conclusion to the story and explores the psychological aspects of the characters in greater detail.

4. Should I watch the series with subtitles or dubbed?

The choice between subtitles and dubbed versions is subjective. Both options have their merits, and it ultimately depends on personal preference. Some argue that the subtitled version captures the nuances of the original dialogue better, while others prefer the convenience of dubbed versions.

5. Are there any spin-offs or related media I should watch?

While there are a few spin-offs and related media, such as Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone and Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance, they are not essential to understanding the main story. However, they can provide additional context and exploration of certain characters.

Final Thoughts:

Neon Genesis Evangelion offers a unique blend of psychological exploration, complex narrative, and thought-provoking themes that resonate with gaming enthusiasts. The recommended watch order, along with the fascinating facts and tricks, provides a solid foundation for diving into the series. Whether you’re a fan of the original series or looking for a fresh take on the story, the Rebuild films offer a new perspective that will captivate and challenge you. So, grab your popcorn, prepare for an emotional rollercoaster, and immerse yourself in the world of Evangelion. Happy watching!



