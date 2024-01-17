[ad_1]

How to Watch New Japan Pro Wrestling on Roku: A Comprehensive Guide

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has gained immense popularity in recent years, captivating fans with its unique blend of athleticism, storytelling, and hard-hitting action. If you’re a Roku user and want to catch all the exciting NJPW matches and events, this article will guide you through the process. Additionally, we’ll also explore five unique facts about NJPW that make it stand out from other wrestling promotions. Finally, we’ll address 14 common questions and provide answers to help enhance your NJPW viewing experience.

How to Watch New Japan Pro Wrestling on Roku:

1. Firstly, ensure you have a Roku device connected to your TV and a stable internet connection.

2. From the Roku home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store.

3. In the Channel Store, search for the NJPW World app.

4. Select the NJPW World app and choose “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

5. Once installed, open the NJPW World app and sign in with your existing account or create a new one.

6. Browse the extensive NJPW library and enjoy live events, on-demand matches, and exclusive content.

Unique Facts about New Japan Pro Wrestling:

1. Strong Style Tradition: NJPW is renowned for its strong style, a hard-hitting and physical wrestling style that focuses on realistic strikes and impactful moves. This style has contributed to NJPW’s reputation as a promotion with some of the toughest and most intense matches in professional wrestling.

2. The G1 Climax Tournament: The G1 Climax is NJPW’s most prestigious annual tournament, featuring a grueling round-robin format where wrestlers compete for points. The winner of the tournament earns a title shot at NJPW’s biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom. The G1 Climax is highly regarded for its incredible in-ring performances and storytelling.

3. Exciting International Talent: NJPW has a strong roster of international talent, which adds to the promotion’s global appeal. Wrestlers like Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Tetsuya Naito have become international stars, showcasing their skills and captivating audiences worldwide.

4. Collaboration with Other Promotions: NJPW promotes cross-promotional events, allowing wrestlers from other promotions to compete against NJPW talents. This has led to exciting matchups and unique collaborations, such as the partnership with Ring of Honor for the annual Global Wars event.

5. The Bullet Club: The Bullet Club, a dominant faction in NJPW, has gained significant popularity among fans worldwide. Known for their rebellious nature and rule-breaking tactics, the Bullet Club has featured notable members like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Kenny Omega, who helped elevate the faction’s global recognition.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch NJPW events live on Roku?

Yes, with the NJPW World app on Roku, you can watch NJPW events live as they happen, ensuring you never miss any action.

2. Are English commentary options available?

Yes, NJPW World offers English commentary for most of its events, making it accessible for non-Japanese speakers.

3. Can I watch past NJPW events on demand?

Absolutely! NJPW World provides an extensive library of past events, allowing you to relive epic matches and catch up on anything you may have missed.

4. Are subtitles available for NJPW shows?

While NJPW World primarily focuses on Japanese content, they occasionally provide English subtitles for specific shows and interviews.

5. Can I access NJPW World on multiple devices?

Yes, your NJPW World subscription allows you to access the service on various devices, including Roku, smartphones, tablets, and computers.

6. Can I watch NJPW World for free?

NJPW World offers a subscription-based service, and it does not have a free option. However, the subscription provides access to a vast library of content.

7. Are there any exclusive shows on NJPW World?

Yes, NJPW World features exclusive shows like “Road to” events, which lead up to major tournaments and events, providing additional context and build-up.

8. Can I watch NJPW events in high definition?

Yes, NJPW World offers high-definition streaming for most of its events, ensuring a visually stunning viewing experience.

9. Are there any additional charges for watching big events?

No, once you have an NJPW World subscription, you can watch all events without any additional charges.

10. Can I watch NJPW World on multiple Roku devices simultaneously?

Yes, you can access NJPW World on multiple Roku devices simultaneously, allowing you to enjoy the action on different screens within your household.

11. Are there any English-language NJPW documentaries available?

Yes, NJPW World occasionally releases English-language documentaries that offer an in-depth look at the promotion, its history, and its wrestlers.

12. Can I cancel my NJPW World subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your NJPW World subscription at any time, giving you control over your viewing experience.

13. Is NJPW World available worldwide?

Yes, NJPW World is available worldwide, making it accessible to fans across the globe.

14. Can I watch NJPW World on Roku outside of Japan?

Yes, NJPW World is accessible on Roku devices regardless of your location, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the action.

In conclusion, with the NJPW World app on Roku, you can immerse yourself in the world of New Japan Pro Wrestling, enjoying live events, on-demand matches, and exclusive content. The unique facts about NJPW, such as its strong style tradition and collaboration with other promotions, add further excitement to the overall experience. By addressing common questions and providing answers, we hope this article has enhanced your understanding of how to enjoy NJPW on Roku to its fullest potential. So sit back, relax, and prepare to witness the incredible athleticism and intense action that NJPW has to offer.

