[ad_1]

How to Watch NJPW on Roku: A Comprehensive Guide

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is one of the most popular professional wrestling promotions in the world, known for its hard-hitting action and talented roster of wrestlers. If you are a fan of NJPW and own a Roku device, you’re in luck! This article will guide you through the process of watching NJPW on Roku, along with some unique facts about the promotion.

Watching NJPW on Roku:

1. Start by setting up your Roku device. Connect it to your TV and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process. Make sure your Roku device is connected to the internet.

2. Once your Roku device is set up, go to the Roku home screen and select the “Streaming Channels” option.

3. In the Roku Channel Store, search for the NJPW World app. You can use the search feature or browse through the available categories to find it.

4. Select the NJPW World app and click on the “Add Channel” button to install it on your Roku device.

5. After the installation is complete, go back to the Roku home screen and select the NJPW World app to launch it.

6. Sign in to your NJPW World account or create a new one if you don’t have an existing account.

7. Once you’re signed in, you can browse through the available content on NJPW World and start watching your favorite NJPW shows, matches, and events on your Roku device.

Unique Facts about NJPW:

1. Strong Style: NJPW is known for its unique wrestling style called “strong style.” It emphasizes hard-hitting strikes, intense grappling, and realistic storytelling, setting it apart from other wrestling promotions.

2. G1 Climax: The G1 Climax is NJPW’s premier tournament held annually. It features a round-robin format, where wrestlers compete against each other to earn points. The winner of the tournament receives a title shot at Wrestle Kingdom, NJPW’s biggest event.

3. Bullet Club: One of the most influential factions in NJPW’s history is the Bullet Club. Formed in 2013, it has featured several international stars and has left a lasting impact on the wrestling industry.

4. Wrestle Kingdom: NJPW’s equivalent of WrestleMania, Wrestle Kingdom is their biggest annual event held on January 4th. It showcases some of the best matches and storylines NJPW has to offer.

5. International Expansion: In recent years, NJPW has made significant efforts to expand its reach internationally. They have held shows in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries, attracting a global fan base.

Common Questions about Watching NJPW on Roku:

1. Do I need a subscription to watch NJPW on Roku?

Yes, you need a subscription to NJPW World to watch their content on Roku or any other device.

2. Can I sign up for NJPW World through the Roku app?

No, you need to sign up for NJPW World through their official website before accessing it on Roku.

3. Is NJPW World available in all countries?

Yes, NJPW World is available worldwide, and you can access it on Roku regardless of your location.

4. Are NJPW shows and events available live on Roku?

Yes, NJPW shows and events are available live on Roku, allowing you to watch them as they happen.

5. Can I watch NJPW shows on-demand on Roku?

Yes, you can watch NJPW shows and events on-demand on Roku, giving you the flexibility to watch them at your convenience.

6. Are English commentary options available for NJPW shows on Roku?

Yes, NJPW World offers English commentary options for most of their shows and events.

7. Can I watch older NJPW content on Roku?

Yes, NJPW World has a vast library of older content, including classic matches and events, which you can access on Roku.

8. Is NJPW World available in high-definition on Roku?

Yes, NJPW World offers high-definition streaming options for Roku users.

9. Can I watch NJPW World on multiple Roku devices simultaneously?

Yes, you can watch NJPW World on multiple Roku devices with a single subscription.

10. Can I watch NJPW World on other streaming devices besides Roku?

Yes, NJPW World is available on various streaming devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

11. Are there any additional charges for watching NJPW on Roku?

No, once you have an NJPW World subscription, there are no additional charges for watching it on Roku.

12. Can I watch NJPW pay-per-view events on Roku?

Yes, NJPW pay-per-view events are available to watch on Roku through the NJPW World app.

13. Is there a free trial available for NJPW World?

Yes, NJPW World offers a free trial period for new subscribers.

14. Can I cancel my NJPW World subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your NJPW World subscription at any time through their official website.

In conclusion, with a Roku device and an NJPW World subscription, you can enjoy the thrilling world of New Japan Pro-Wrestling right from the comfort of your home. Follow the steps outlined above to watch NJPW on Roku and delve into the unique and action-packed world of NJPW.

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.