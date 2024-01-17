

How to Watch Oscars on Amazon Fire TV: A Complete Guide

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, is one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry. It celebrates the best achievements in filmmaking, recognizing exceptional talent and creativity. If you are an Amazon Fire TV user, you can easily watch the Oscars live and be a part of this grand celebration. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV, along with some interesting facts about the event.

1. Ensure a Stable Internet Connection:

Before you begin streaming the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV, ensure that your internet connection is stable. A strong and reliable internet connection will ensure uninterrupted streaming throughout the event.

2. Download the Official ABC App:

To watch the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV, you need to download the official ABC app from the Amazon Appstore. Simply go to the search bar on your Fire TV home screen, type in “ABC,” and select the official ABC app to download.

3. Activate the ABC App:

After downloading the ABC app, you need to activate it. Launch the app on your Fire TV and follow the on-screen instructions to activate it. You may need to sign in using your cable or satellite provider credentials.

4. Access the Live Stream:

Once the ABC app is activated, you can access the live stream of the Oscars. Look for the “Live” section within the app and select the Oscars live stream to start watching the event.

5. Use Alexa Voice Commands:

If you have an Alexa-enabled remote or an Echo device paired with your Fire TV, you can use voice commands to control the ABC app. Simply say, “Alexa, open ABC” or “Alexa, play the Oscars live” to start streaming the event.

Unique Facts about the Oscars:

1. Oldest Film to Win Best Picture: The oldest film to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars is “Wings” (1927), a silent film about World War I aviation. It won the award at the first-ever Academy Awards ceremony in 1929.

2. Most Oscar Wins: Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscar wins, with a total of 26 Academy Awards. He received these awards for his various contributions to the film industry, including the creation of Mickey Mouse and Disneyland.

3. Youngest and Oldest Winners: The youngest person to ever win an Oscar is Tatum O’Neal, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Paper Moon” (1973) at the age of 10. On the other hand, the oldest person to win an Oscar is Christopher Plummer, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for “Beginners” (2010) at the age of 82.

4. Longest Oscars Ceremony: The longest Oscars ceremony in history was the 74th Academy Awards in 2002, which lasted for a staggering 4 hours and 23 minutes. The extended duration was due to multiple technical glitches and long acceptance speeches.

5. First Non-English Language Film to Win Best Picture: “Parasite” (2019), directed by Bong Joon-ho, became the first non-English language film to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars. This South Korean film made history by breaking barriers and showcasing the global reach of cinema.

Common Questions about Watching Oscars on Amazon Fire TV:

1. Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to watch the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV?

Yes, you need a cable or satellite subscription to activate the ABC app and access the live stream of the Oscars.

2. Can I watch the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV without a cable or satellite subscription?

No, the ABC app requires a cable or satellite subscription for authentication.

3. Can I watch the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV outside the United States?

The availability of the ABC app and the live stream of the Oscars on Amazon Fire TV may vary based on your location.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.