

How to Watch Out of Area Local Channels on DirecTV Now

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, and DirecTV Now is one of the leading providers in the market. With its wide range of channels and on-demand content, it offers a convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies. However, one common concern for users is how to watch out-of-area local channels on DirecTV Now. Fortunately, there are several methods to access these channels, allowing you to stay connected to your local news and programs. In this article, we will explore how to watch out-of-area local channels on DirecTV Now, along with five interesting facts about the service.

1. Utilize a VPN: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be a valuable tool to access local channels from anywhere in the world. By connecting to a VPN server located in your desired area, you can trick DirecTV Now into thinking you are within the channel’s broadcast range. This way, you can enjoy your favorite local programs, even if you are physically outside the area.

2. Use an Antenna: Another effective method to watch out-of-area local channels on DirecTV Now is by using an over-the-air antenna. By connecting the antenna to your television, you can receive local channels directly, regardless of your location. You can then switch to DirecTV Now to enjoy other channels and on-demand content.

3. Check for Regional Sports Networks: Regional sports networks (RSNs) often broadcast local sports events, making them an essential part of the local channel lineup. DirecTV Now offers a selection of RSNs based on your location, allowing you to catch live games and sports analysis specific to your area.

4. Check the DirecTV Now Local Channel Lineup: DirecTV Now provides a comprehensive list of local channels available in each area. By entering your ZIP code on their website, you can quickly find out which local channels are accessible to you through the service. This ensures that you have the most up-to-date information on the available options.

5. Explore On-Demand Content: While out-of-area local channels may not be directly accessible on DirecTV Now, the service offers an extensive library of on-demand content. This includes popular shows and movies from various networks. So, even if you are unable to watch your local news live, you can still catch up on the latest episodes at your convenience.

Interesting Facts about DirecTV Now:

1. DirecTV Now was launched by AT&T in November 2016 as a streaming alternative to traditional cable and satellite television.

2. The service offers multiple channel packages, ranging from the basic “Live a Little” package to the premium “Gotta Have It” package, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets.

3. DirecTV Now allows simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, making it convenient for households with multiple users.

4. The service offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record and store their favorite shows and movies for later viewing.

5. DirecTV Now is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players, ensuring flexibility in accessing your favorite content.

Common Questions about Watching Out-of-Area Local Channels on DirecTV Now:

1. Can I watch out-of-area local channels on DirecTV Now?

Yes, you can access out-of-area local channels on DirecTV Now by using a VPN or an over-the-air antenna.

2. How do I set up a VPN for DirecTV Now?

To set up a VPN for DirecTV Now, you need to subscribe to a VPN service, install the VPN app on your device, connect to a server in your desired area, and then open the DirecTV Now app to access the local channels.

3. Are all local channels available on DirecTV Now?

The availability of local channels on DirecTV Now depends on your location and the channel lineup provided by the service. You can check the DirecTV Now website by entering your ZIP code to see which local channels are available in your area.

4. Can I watch local sports events on DirecTV Now?

Yes, DirecTV Now offers regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local sports events. The availability of RSNs depends on your location.

5. Do I need an antenna to watch local channels on DirecTV Now?

No, you do not necessarily need an antenna to watch local channels on DirecTV Now. The service provides access to local channels based on your ZIP code, so you can watch them directly through the app.

6. Can I record local channels on DirecTV Now?

Yes, DirecTV Now offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record and store your favorite shows and movies for later viewing.

7. How many devices can I stream DirecTV Now on simultaneously?

DirecTV Now allows simultaneous streaming on up to two devices.

8. Can I watch DirecTV Now on my smart TV?

Yes, DirecTV Now is compatible with smart TVs, as well as various other devices such as smartphones, tablets, and streaming media players.

9. Is there a free trial available for DirecTV Now?

Yes, DirecTV Now offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so it is recommended to check their website for the latest information.

10. Can I watch DirecTV Now on multiple screens at the same time?

Yes, you can stream DirecTV Now on multiple screens simultaneously, depending on your subscription plan. The basic plan allows streaming on two screens.

11. Can I access my local news on DirecTV Now while traveling?

Yes, by using a VPN or an over-the-air antenna, you can access your local news on DirecTV Now even when you are outside your area.

12. Does DirecTV Now offer closed captioning for local channels?

Yes, DirecTV Now provides closed captioning for local channels, ensuring accessibility for all users.

13. Can I switch between local channels from different areas on DirecTV Now?

No, DirecTV Now provides local channels based on your location, so you can only access the channels available in your area.

14. Can I watch DirecTV Now internationally?

DirecTV Now is only available for streaming within the United States and its territories. It cannot be accessed internationally, unless you use a VPN service to connect to a server in the United States.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.