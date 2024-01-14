

How to Watch Sub Only Videos on Twitch: A Comprehensive Guide

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, offers a variety of content for viewers to enjoy. While most streams are open to everyone, some creators choose to make certain videos exclusive to their subscribers. These sub-only videos are a great way for content creators to reward their loyal audience and provide unique content. If you’re wondering how to watch sub-only videos on Twitch, we’ve got you covered. Additionally, we’ll explore some interesting facts about Twitch and answer 14 common questions about the platform.

How to Watch Sub Only Videos on Twitch:

1. Subscribe to the Channel: To access sub-only videos, you need to subscribe to the creator’s channel. This requires a monthly fee, which supports the content creator and unlocks additional perks.

2. Link Your Twitch Account: Ensure your Twitch account is linked to the platform you’re viewing on. This is crucial for accessing sub-only videos.

3. Visit the Channel: Once you’ve subscribed, head to the content creator’s channel to access their exclusive videos.

4. Check the “Sub Only” Tab: Look for a “Sub Only” tab on the channel’s page. This tab will provide access to all the sub-only videos available.

5. Enjoy the Content: Once you’ve followed the above steps, you can watch the sub-only videos and enjoy the exclusive content provided by your favorite creators.

Now that you know how to watch sub-only videos on Twitch, let’s dive into some unique facts about the platform:

1. Twitch Prime: Twitch offers a premium service called Twitch Prime, which is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. This membership provides ad-free viewing, exclusive emotes, and free monthly channel subscriptions.

2. Twitch Plays Pokémon: In 2014, Twitch gained worldwide attention with the “Twitch Plays Pokémon” experiment. This social experiment allowed thousands of Twitch users to collectively control a game of Pokémon Red by typing commands in the chat. The game took 16 days, 7 hours, 50 minutes, and 19 seconds to complete.

3. eSports Domination: Twitch is the go-to platform for eSports enthusiasts. It has become the primary streaming platform for major eSports tournaments, including League of Legends, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

4. Creative Content: Twitch isn’t limited to gaming streams. It also offers a category called “Creative,” where artists, musicians, and other creative individuals can showcase their talents.

5. TwitchCon: Twitch hosts an annual convention called TwitchCon, where content creators and viewers come together to celebrate the platform. The event features panels, meet-and-greets, and various activities related to streaming.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Twitch:

1. Can I watch Twitch without an account?

No, you need to create a Twitch account to watch streams.

2. Is Twitch free?

Yes, Twitch is free to use, but some content may require a subscription or purchase.

3. How do I subscribe to a channel?

Click on the “Subscribe” button on the channel’s page and choose your subscription tier.

4. Can I watch Twitch on my mobile device?

Yes, Twitch has mobile apps available for iOS and Android devices.

5. How can I support my favorite streamers?

Apart from subscribing, you can donate bits (Twitch’s virtual currency), purchase merchandise, or share their content on social media.

6. Are there age restrictions on Twitch?

Yes, Twitch requires users to be at least 13 years old to create an account.

7. Can I chat during a stream?

Yes, Twitch allows viewers to interact through chat while watching a stream.

8. What are emotes on Twitch?

Emotes are unique emojis used on Twitch, often representing popular streamers or inside jokes within the community.

9. Can I watch past streams on Twitch?

Yes, most streamers save their streams as VODs (videos on demand), allowing viewers to watch them later.

10. Are there parental controls on Twitch?

Yes, Twitch offers parental controls to limit access to mature content.

11. Can I block or report inappropriate users on Twitch?

Yes, Twitch provides tools to block or report users who violate its community guidelines.

12. Can I stream on Twitch?

Yes, Twitch allows users to become streamers and broadcast their own content.

13. How do I monetize my Twitch channel?

Streamers can earn money through subscriptions, donations, sponsorships, and ad revenue.

14. Is Twitch available worldwide?

Yes, Twitch is available globally, but some content may be region-restricted due to licensing agreements.

With this guide, you can now enjoy sub-only videos on Twitch and uncover exciting facts about the platform. Whether you’re a loyal Twitch viewer or new to the streaming scene, Twitch offers a diverse range of content for everyone to enjoy.





