How to Watch Superbowl on Paramount Plus



How to Watch Super Bowl on Paramount Plus: A Comprehensive Guide

The Super Bowl is one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, drawing millions of viewers from around the world. If you’re a fan of the NFL and don’t want to miss out on the action, Paramount Plus is an excellent platform to stream the Super Bowl live. In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus and provide you with five unique facts about the platform. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions related to streaming the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus.

1. What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including live sports, TV shows, movies, and more. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, providing users with access to live and on-demand programming from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and other ViacomCBS-owned networks.

2. How can I watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

To watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus, you need to subscribe to the service and have a compatible device. Paramount Plus is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV), and gaming consoles (such as Xbox and PlayStation). Simply download the Paramount Plus app on your preferred device, sign in to your account, and start streaming the Super Bowl live.

3. Does Paramount Plus offer live streaming of the Super Bowl?

Yes, Paramount Plus provides live streaming of the Super Bowl. You can watch the game in real-time, experiencing all the excitement and thrill as it happens.

4. Are there any additional costs to watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

While Paramount Plus requires a subscription fee, there are no additional costs to watch the Super Bowl on the platform. Once you have a Paramount Plus subscription, you can enjoy the game without any extra charges.

5. Can I watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This means you can sign up for a trial period and watch the Super Bowl without paying anything. However, remember to cancel your subscription before the trial ends if you do not wish to continue using the service.

Unique Facts about Paramount Plus:

1. Paramount Plus includes live sports: In addition to the Super Bowl, Paramount Plus offers live sports coverage, including NFL games, UEFA Champions League, NCAA basketball, PGA Tour events, and more.

2. Original content and exclusive shows: Paramount Plus features a range of original series and exclusive shows, such as “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Stand,” “The Good Fight,” and “Yellowstone.”

3. On-demand access to CBS shows: Paramount Plus allows subscribers to stream full episodes of popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Survivor,” and many others.

4. Offline viewing: Paramount Plus offers the option to download select shows and movies, allowing you to watch your favorite content offline, even without an internet connection.

5. Multiple profiles: Paramount Plus allows you to create multiple profiles within a single account, making it easy for your entire family to personalize their own streaming experience.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my smartphone?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your smartphone by downloading the Paramount Plus app and signing in to your account.

2. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my smart TV?

Yes, Paramount Plus is available on various smart TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, and Vizio. Simply search for the app on your TV’s app store and install it to start streaming.

3. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my Roku device?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your Roku device by downloading the Paramount Plus app from the Roku Channel Store.

4. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your Amazon Fire TV Stick by downloading the Paramount Plus app from the Amazon Appstore.

5. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my Xbox?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your Xbox by downloading the Paramount Plus app from the Microsoft Store.

6. Can I watch the Super Bowl on my PlayStation?

Yes, you can watch the Super Bowl on your PlayStation by downloading the Paramount Plus app from the PlayStation Store.

7. Can I watch the Super Bowl in 4K on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers select programming, including the Super Bowl, in 4K Ultra HD. However, this feature may not be available on all devices.

8. Can I watch the Super Bowl with closed captions?

Yes, Paramount Plus provides closed captioning options for its content, allowing viewers with hearing impairments to enjoy the Super Bowl with captions.

9. Can I rewatch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus after it airs?

Yes, Paramount Plus allows subscribers to access on-demand content, so you can rewatch the Super Bowl at any time after it airs.

10. Can I pause or rewind the Super Bowl while watching it live on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus allows viewers to pause, rewind, or fast-forward live content, giving you control over your viewing experience.

11. Can I stream the Super Bowl on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Paramount Plus allows multiple devices to stream simultaneously on the same account, so you can watch the Super Bowl on different devices at the same time.

12. Can I watch the Super Bowl outside of the United States on Paramount Plus?

The availability of live NFL games, including the Super Bowl, on Paramount Plus may vary depending on your location. Check the regional availability before subscribing.

13. Can I watch the Super Bowl with friends on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus does not offer a built-in feature for watching with friends, but you can use third-party apps like Netflix Party or Teleparty to sync your streams and chat with friends while watching.

14. Can I record the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus does not offer a built-in DVR feature to record live content, so you cannot record the Super Bowl for later viewing. However, you can watch it on-demand after it airs.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus is a fantastic platform to watch the Super Bowl and enjoy a wide range of other content. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily stream the Super Bowl live on Paramount Plus and never miss a moment of the action. With its unique features and extensive library, Paramount Plus offers an immersive streaming experience for sports and entertainment enthusiasts alike.





