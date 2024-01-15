

How to Watch the Chili Bowl 2023: A Guide to the Exciting Midget Car Racing Event

The Chili Bowl Nationals is an annual midget car racing event held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing, this thrilling event attracts thousands of racing enthusiasts from all over the world. If you’re a fan of high-speed action on a small track, the Chili Bowl is a must-watch event. In this article, we will discuss how to watch the Chili Bowl 2023, as well as provide you with five unique facts about this adrenaline-pumping racing spectacle.

1. Date and Venue:

The Chili Bowl 2023 is scheduled to take place from January 9th to January 14th at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This spacious indoor arena offers an ideal setting for the intense midget car racing action.

2. TV Broadcast:

If you can’t make it to Tulsa to witness the Chili Bowl in person, don’t worry! The event will be broadcasted on various television networks, enabling you to enjoy the excitement from the comfort of your home. Check your local sports channels or streaming platforms to find out where you can catch the live coverage.

3. Online Streaming:

In addition to TV broadcast, the Chili Bowl 2023 will also be available for online streaming. The official Chili Bowl website usually provides a live stream option, allowing fans from around the world to watch the races online.

4. Social Media Coverage:

Follow the official Chili Bowl social media accounts on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for real-time updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content. These platforms are an excellent way to stay connected with the event and engage with other racing enthusiasts.

5. Tickets:

If you’re planning to attend the Chili Bowl 2023 in person, make sure to secure your tickets in advance. Ticket prices and availability can vary, so it’s recommended to visit the official Chili Bowl website for detailed information on ticket sales.

Unique Facts about the Chili Bowl:

1. The Origin: The Chili Bowl Nationals was first organized in 1987 by racing promoter Emmett Hahn and is named after his famous chili recipe. What started as a small gathering of racers and fans has now evolved into a prestigious racing event.

2. Midget Car Racing: The Chili Bowl is famous for its midget car racing, which involves small, high-powered, purpose-built racing cars. These cars are known for their agility and ability to maneuver on tight tracks.

3. Record Attendance: The Chili Bowl has consistently drawn large crowds over the years. In 2020, over 350 drivers competed, and an estimated 20,000 fans filled the stands each night, making it one of the most attended indoor racing events globally.

4. Multiple Champions: The Chili Bowl has witnessed multiple champions over the years, including racing legends like Sammy Swindell, Tony Stewart, and Christopher Bell. In fact, Bell became the first driver to win three consecutive Chili Bowl titles from 2017 to 2019.

5. The Golden Driller Trophy: The winner of the Chili Bowl is awarded the Golden Driller Trophy, a prestigious honor in the world of midget car racing. The trophy, standing at six feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, is a symbol of excellence and is highly coveted by racers.

Common Questions about the Chili Bowl:

1. How long is the Chili Bowl Nationals?

The Chili Bowl Nationals typically lasts for six days, from January 9th to January 14th.

2. Can I purchase tickets at the door?

Tickets are usually available at the door, but it’s recommended to buy them in advance to secure your spot.

3. Is there parking available at the venue?

Yes, there is ample parking available at the River Spirit Expo Center for attendees.

4. Are there any age restrictions for attending the Chili Bowl?

No, the Chili Bowl is open to all ages, and children under a certain age may even enter for free.

5. How many races are there during the Chili Bowl?

There are multiple races held throughout the event, including preliminary races, qualifying nights, and the A-main feature race.

6. Can I bring outside food and drinks?

Outside food and drinks are generally not allowed inside the venue, but there are food stalls and concessions available for purchase.

7. Are there any other activities apart from racing?

Yes, the Chili Bowl often hosts autograph sessions, vendor displays, and other entertainment options to enhance the overall experience.

8. Can I meet the drivers?

While meeting the drivers may not be guaranteed, there are opportunities for fans to interact with them during autograph sessions or fan events.

9. Are there any camping facilities near the venue?

Yes, there are camping facilities available near the River Spirit Expo Center for those who wish to stay close to the action.

10. Can I watch previous Chili Bowl races online?

Some previous Chili Bowl races may be available for viewing online on platforms like YouTube or the official Chili Bowl website.

11. Are there any restrictions on photography or videography?

Personal photography and videography are generally allowed, but professional equipment may require special permission.

12. How fast do the midget cars go?

Midget cars can reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour on the straightaways, providing thrilling racing action.

13. Are there any safety measures in place for spectators?

Yes, the Chili Bowl organizers prioritize spectator safety and have various safety protocols in place, including emergency medical services on-site.

14. Can I bring my own seating or blankets?

Yes, you can bring your own seating or blankets, but make sure they comply with the venue’s guidelines and restrictions.

In conclusion, the Chili Bowl Nationals is an exhilarating midget car racing event that offers action-packed entertainment for racing enthusiasts. Whether you choose to watch it on TV, online, or in person, the Chili Bowl 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the high-speed excitement and witness the crowning of the next champion.





