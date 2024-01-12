How to Watch the Grand National in the US What TV Channel



How to Watch the Grand National in the US: TV Channel and 5 Interesting Facts

The Grand National is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world, captivating audiences with its thrilling jumps and nail-biting finishes. While the race takes place in Aintree, England, horse racing enthusiasts in the United States can still enjoy the action from across the pond. In this article, we will explore how to watch the Grand National in the US, the TV channel to tune into, and share five interesting facts about this iconic event.

TV Channel to Watch the Grand National in the US

In the US, the Grand National can be watched on the NBC Sports Network. NBC has been the official broadcaster of the Grand National since 2013, providing comprehensive coverage of the race day. The network offers both live and delayed coverage, allowing viewers to catch all the exhilarating moments of this historic event.

5 Interesting Facts about the Grand National

1. Historic Roots: The Grand National has a rich history dating back to 1839. It was initially designed as a cross-country steeplechase, with horses navigating a challenging course that includes 30 intimidating fences. Over the years, the race has evolved into the thrilling spectacle we know today.

2. Iconic Fences: The Grand National is known for its unique and demanding fences, each with its own name and distinct characteristics. The most famous among them is Becher’s Brook, named after Captain Martin Becher, who fell into the brook while riding in the inaugural race. These formidable fences add an extra level of excitement to the event.

3. Unpredictable Outcomes: The Grand National is notorious for its unpredictability, with longshot winners and surprising upsets. The challenging course, coupled with the large field of runners (up to 40 horses), creates an atmosphere of uncertainty, making it a thrilling event for both spectators and punters.

4. Global Audience: The Grand National attracts a massive global audience, with millions of viewers tuning in from all corners of the world. The race is broadcasted to over 100 countries, ensuring that horse racing enthusiasts can enjoy this iconic event wherever they may be.

5. Aintree’s Ambience: The Grand National is not just about the race itself; it is also an experience. The Aintree Racecourse, located near Liverpool, boasts a vibrant and lively atmosphere, with spectators donning their finest attire and engaging in the festivities. From the fashion to the excitement in the air, the event creates an unforgettable ambiance.

14 Common Questions about the Grand National

1. When is the Grand National held?

The Grand National is usually held on the first Saturday in April.

2. How long is the Grand National race?

The race is approximately 4 miles and 2 ½ furlongs long.

3. How many horses participate in the Grand National?

Up to 40 horses can compete in the Grand National.

4. What is the prize money for the Grand National?

The prize money for the Grand National is £1 million.

5. How can I place a bet on the Grand National in the US?

You can place bets on the Grand National through various online betting platforms available in the US.

6. Who holds the record for the most wins in the Grand National?

The record for the most wins by a horse is held by Red Rum, who won the race three times in 1973, 1974, and 1977.

7. Are there any female jockeys in the Grand National?

Yes, female jockeys have participated in the Grand National, with the first female jockey to complete the race being Charlotte Brew in 1977.

8. What is the age requirement for horses participating in the Grand National?

Horses must be at least 7 years old to participate in the Grand National.

9. Are there any weight restrictions for horses in the Grand National?

Yes, horses must carry a minimum weight of 10 stone (140 pounds) in the Grand National.

10. How long has the Grand National been televised in the US?

The Grand National has been televised in the US since 2013, with NBC Sports Network being the official broadcaster.

11. How can I access NBC Sports Network in the US?

NBC Sports Network is available through various cable and satellite providers in the US. You can check with your local provider for availability.

12. Can I stream the Grand National online?

Yes, NBC Sports Network provides online streaming options through their website and mobile apps.

13. Is the Grand National only popular in the UK?

No, the Grand National has a significant international following, with millions of viewers worldwide.

14. Are there any American horses that have won the Grand National?

Yes, several American-bred horses have won the Grand National, including Iroquois in 1881, the first American horse to win the race.

Watching the Grand National in the US allows horse racing enthusiasts to witness the excitement and drama of this historic event. With NBC Sports Network as the official broadcaster, viewers can immerse themselves in the heart-pounding action and experience the thrill of the Grand National from the comfort of their own homes. So mark your calendars and get ready to cheer on your favorite horses as they tackle the challenging Aintree course in pursuit of glory.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.