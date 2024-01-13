

How to Watch the Oscars on Firestick: Everything You Need to Know

The Oscars, the most prestigious awards ceremony in the film industry, is an event eagerly awaited by movie enthusiasts worldwide. If you own an Amazon Firestick, you’re in luck as it provides a convenient way to stream the Oscars live. In this article, we will guide you on how to watch the Oscars on Firestick and also share some unique facts about the event. Additionally, we have compiled a list of common questions about the Oscars with their answers to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of this grand ceremony.

Watching the Oscars on Firestick:

To watch the Oscars on Firestick, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Ensure you have a stable internet connection and connect your Firestick to your TV.

Step 2: From the Firestick home screen, navigate to the search icon (magnifying glass) and type “ABC” or “Oscars” in the search bar.

Step 3: Select the ABC app from the search results and click on “Get” to download and install it on your Firestick.

Step 4: Once installed, open the ABC app and sign in using your cable provider credentials. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can use streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV NOW to access the ABC live stream.

Step 5: After signing in, locate the “Live TV” section within the ABC app and find the Oscars live stream.

Step 6: Click on the Oscars live stream to start watching the ceremony.

Unique Facts about the Oscars:

1. The first-ever Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The event was attended by just 270 guests, and the awards were presented in a mere 15 minutes.

2. The Oscars statuette, officially known as the Academy Award of Merit, is made of gold-plated bronze and stands at 13.5 inches tall. It depicts a knight holding a crusader’s sword standing on a reel of film.

3. The Oscars ceremony has only been canceled three times in its history. The first two cancellations were due to flooding in Los Angeles in 1938 and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. The most recent cancellation occurred in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Katharine Hepburn holds the record for the most Best Actress wins, having received the prestigious award four times. She won for her performances in the films “Morning Glory” (1933), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967), “The Lion in Winter” (1968), and “On Golden Pond” (1981).

5. Walt Disney holds the record for the most Oscar wins by an individual, with a staggering 22 Academy Awards. He received these awards for his contributions to the field of animation and film production.

Common Questions about the Oscars:

1. When are the Oscars held?

The Oscars are usually held in late February or early March. The exact date varies each year.

2. Where are the Oscars held?

The Oscars are traditionally held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

3. How can I watch the Oscars without cable?

You can watch the Oscars without cable by using streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV NOW, which provide access to the ABC live stream.

4. Can I watch the Oscars on my Firestick for free?

While there may be certain free streaming options available, the most reliable way to watch the Oscars on Firestick is by using a cable or streaming service subscription.

5. Can I watch the Oscars on my smartphone or tablet?

Yes, you can watch the Oscars on your smartphone or tablet by downloading the ABC app or accessing the ABC live stream through streaming services on your device.

6. How long does the Oscars ceremony typically last?

The Oscars ceremony usually lasts around three and a half hours, but it can vary depending on the year.

7. Who chooses the winners of the Oscars?

The winners of the Oscars are chosen by the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

8. How many categories are there in the Oscars?

There are 23 categories in the Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and various technical and creative awards.

9. Are there any specific dress codes for the Oscars?

The Oscars have a formal dress code, and attendees are expected to dress in elegant attire.

10. Can international films win Oscars?

Yes, international films are eligible to win Oscars. In fact, there is a separate category, Best International Feature Film, specifically for non-English language films.

11. What happens if someone refuses to accept an Oscar?

If a winner refuses to accept an Oscar, it remains property of the Academy and is not awarded to anyone else.

12. How much does it cost to attend the Oscars?

Attending the Oscars is an invite-only event, and tickets are not available for purchase. However, attending the after-parties can cost several thousand dollars per person.

13. Can I watch past Oscar ceremonies?

Yes, you can watch past Oscar ceremonies on various streaming platforms, such as YouTube or the official Oscars website.

14. How are the hosts of the Oscars selected?

The selection of the Oscars host is typically made by the producers of the ceremony in consultation with the Academy. However, in recent years, the Oscars have opted to go hostless.

In conclusion, watching the Oscars on your Firestick is a convenient way to enjoy this grand celebration of the film industry. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily stream the Oscars live on your Firestick. Additionally, the unique facts and common questions provided in this article will enhance your understanding and appreciation of this prestigious awards ceremony. Enjoy the show!





