How to Watch the Voice Australia in USA



How to Watch The Voice Australia in the USA: A Comprehensive Guide

The Voice Australia is a popular singing competition that showcases incredible talent from across the country. With its unique format and talented contestants, it has captivated audiences worldwide. If you’re a fan of the show and want to know how to watch it in the USA, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to watch The Voice Australia and also share five unique facts about the show. Additionally, we will answer some common questions related to the show.

How to Watch The Voice Australia in the USA:

1. Streaming Services: The Voice Australia is available for streaming on the platform 9Now. However, this service is typically only accessible within Australia. To bypass this restriction, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service, which will allow you to change your IP address to an Australian one. This will make it appear as if you are accessing the service from Australia, thereby granting you access to the show.

2. VPN Setup: To set up a VPN, you need to choose a reliable provider and install their software or app on your device. Once installed, connect to an Australian server, and you will have access to 9Now and The Voice Australia.

3. Channel 9’s YouTube Channel: Channel 9, the network that airs The Voice Australia, uploads clips and highlights from the show on their official YouTube channel. While this may not provide access to full episodes, it can give you a taste of the show’s talent and excitement.

4. Social Media: Follow The Voice Australia’s official social media accounts on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. They often share clips, behind-the-scenes footage, and updates about the show, keeping you engaged with the latest happenings.

5. Online Streaming Platforms: Sometimes, episodes or highlights from The Voice Australia are uploaded to online streaming platforms such as Dailymotion or Vimeo. Keep an eye out for these platforms as they may offer a way to watch the show.

Unique Facts about The Voice Australia:

1. International Contestants: The Voice Australia allows international contestants to participate, making it a diverse and multicultural platform for talent from all over the world.

2. Blind Auditions: One of the unique aspects of The Voice Australia is its blind auditions. During this stage, the coaches have their backs turned to the contestants and judge solely based on their voices. This creates a fair and unbiased environment for the contestants.

3. Coach Dynamics: The dynamic between the coaches is a significant highlight of the show. The banter, camaraderie, and occasional rivalry between the coaches add an extra layer of entertainment to the competition.

4. The Voice Kids Australia: The Voice Australia has a spin-off version called The Voice Kids, which showcases talented young singers. This edition is equally popular and heartwarming, featuring the same mentoring and coaching from well-known judges.

5. The Power of the Voice: The show emphasizes the power of a contestant’s voice, focusing on their talent rather than their appearance. This unique approach allows for a diverse range of contestants and celebrates the importance of raw vocal ability.

Common Questions about The Voice Australia:

1. Who are the current coaches on The Voice Australia?

The current coaches on The Voice Australia are Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy, and Keith Urban.

2. How long does The Voice Australia season usually run?

The length of a season of The Voice Australia can vary, but it typically runs for around three months.

3. Can I watch The Voice Australia live in the USA?

Unfortunately, due to the time difference, it may not be possible to watch The Voice Australia live in the USA. However, you can always watch the recorded episodes using the methods mentioned above.

4. Are there any restrictions on using a VPN to access The Voice Australia?

While using a VPN to access The Voice Australia is generally safe and legal, it is essential to check the terms of service of the streaming platform you are using. Some platforms may have restrictions against using VPNs.

5. Can I watch previous seasons of The Voice Australia?

Yes, you can watch previous seasons of The Voice Australia on platforms like 9Now or through streaming services that have archived episodes.

6. How often does The Voice Australia air?

The Voice Australia typically airs once a week. However, the schedule may vary, so it’s best to check the official website or social media accounts for updates.

7. Can I vote for contestants on The Voice Australia from the USA?

Voting for contestants on The Voice Australia is typically restricted to Australian residents. However, you can still support your favorite contestants through social media and by engaging with official show content.

8. Are there any age restrictions for contestants on The Voice Australia?

Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition for The Voice Australia.

9. How are the winners of The Voice Australia determined?

The winner of The Voice Australia is determined through a combination of audience votes and input from the coaches.

10. Can I watch The Voice Australia on cable TV in the USA?

The Voice Australia is not typically available on cable TV in the USA. However, some streaming platforms may offer access to the show.

11. Are there subtitles available for The Voice Australia?

Subtitles may be available for The Voice Australia, depending on the streaming platform or service you are using.

12. Can I watch The Voice Australia on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch The Voice Australia on your mobile device by using the 9Now app or other platforms that provide access to the show.

13. Is The Voice Australia available in other countries?

The Voice Australia is primarily aired and produced for an Australian audience. However, it has gained international popularity and may be available in some other countries.

14. Can I attend live tapings of The Voice Australia as an international fan?

Attending live tapings of The Voice Australia may be possible for international fans; however, it is subject to availability and ticketing restrictions. It is advisable to check the official website for any updates on live audience participation.

In conclusion, with the help of a VPN, online streaming services, and social media platforms, fans in the USA can enjoy watching The Voice Australia. This captivating singing competition offers a unique and diverse range of talent, with its blind auditions and engaging coach dynamics. So, grab your devices, get connected, and immerse yourself in the world of The Voice Australia!





