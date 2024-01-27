

How to Win Fantasy Football 2018: Tips and Strategies

Fantasy Football has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating millions of sports fans worldwide. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, winning your fantasy football league requires careful planning, strategy, and a bit of luck. In this article, we will explore some key tips and strategies to help you come out on top in the 2018 fantasy football season. Additionally, we will share six interesting facts about fantasy football and answer thirteen common questions that often arise. So, let’s dive in!

Interesting Facts about Fantasy Football:

1. Fantasy Football Origin: The concept of fantasy football was first developed in 1962 by Wilfred “Bill” Winkenbach, an Oakland businessman. He devised the idea of a fantasy golf league, which eventually evolved into the modern-day fantasy football we know and love.

2. Economic Impact: Fantasy Football is more than just a game; it’s a booming industry. According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, the industry is estimated to be worth over $7 billion in the United States alone.

3. Demographic Breakdown: Fantasy Football appeals to a diverse range of players. Surprisingly, around 30% of fantasy football participants are women, challenging the notion that it’s solely a male-dominated hobby.

4. Time Investment: Managing a fantasy football team requires dedication. On average, players spend around nine hours per week researching, strategizing, and monitoring their teams.

5. Influence on NFL Viewership: Fantasy Football has had a significant impact on the NFL’s viewership. A study conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs found that 61% of fantasy football players say they watch more live NFL games due to their involvement in the game.

6. Success Stories: Fantasy Football has the power to turn unknown players into superstars. In 2017, Alvin Kamara, a rookie running back for the New Orleans Saints, emerged as a fantasy football sensation, helping many owners secure league championships.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When should I draft a quarterback?

While it ultimately depends on your draft strategy, it’s generally advisable to wait until the later rounds to draft a quarterback. The position has good depth, and you can find quality options even in the middle or late rounds.

2. How important are bye weeks?

Considering bye weeks is crucial. Make sure to spread out your players’ bye weeks to avoid having multiple positions unavailable during the same week. However, don’t prioritize bye weeks over overall player value.

3. Should I focus on running backs or wide receivers in the early rounds?

Running backs tend to have more consistent production and are often harder to find on the waiver wire. Therefore, it’s generally recommended to prioritize running backs in the early rounds.

4. What is the “Zero RB” strategy?

The Zero RB strategy involves waiting until the middle or later rounds to draft running backs and instead focusing on wide receivers and tight ends early in the draft. This strategy aims to take advantage of the depth at wide receiver and tight end positions.

5. How should I approach trading in fantasy football?

Trading can be a valuable tool to improve your team. Look for opportunities to exploit other owners’ biases or needs, but always ensure that the trade is fair and benefits both parties.

6. Is it worth drafting a defense or kicker early?

No, it’s generally not recommended to draft a defense or kicker until the later rounds. These positions have high turnover and can easily be streamed or picked up on the waiver wire during the season.

7. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

While it’s tempting to draft your favorite team’s players, it’s essential to prioritize value and not let personal bias influence your decisions. Always draft based on player performance and potential.

8. How much should I rely on preseason performances for drafting?

Preseason performances can provide some insights, but they should not be the sole basis for your draft decisions. Preseason games often involve limited playing time for starters and are not always indicative of regular-season performance.

9. How many leagues should I join?

The number of leagues you should join depends on the time and effort you can dedicate to managing multiple teams. Participating in too many leagues can spread your focus thin, potentially affecting your performance.

10. How should I handle injuries to my players?

Injuries are an inevitable part of football. Stay updated on injury reports and have backup options ready. Utilize the waiver wire to pick up replacements when necessary.

11. Should I prioritize players from winning teams?

While players from winning teams have a higher chance of success, don’t solely focus on team success. Individual player performance and opportunities matter more. Great players can excel even on struggling teams.

12. How should I handle players with off-field issues?

Consider a player’s off-field issues when drafting or trading, as suspensions or distractions can impact their availability and performance. Exercise caution and weigh the potential risks and rewards.

13. Is it essential to follow fantasy football experts’ advice?

While expert advice can be helpful, remember that fantasy football is inherently unpredictable. Use expert analysis as a guide, but trust your instincts and make your own decisions based on your knowledge and research.

Final Thoughts:

Winning at fantasy football requires a mix of skill, strategy, and a bit of luck. By following these tips and strategies, you’ll increase your chances of success in the 2018 fantasy football season. Remember to stay active, be flexible with your roster, and continuously adapt to changes throughout the season. Above all, enjoy the experience and the camaraderie that comes with competing against friends and fellow enthusiasts. Best of luck and may your fantasy football dreams come true!



