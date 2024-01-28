

I Bet You Didn’t Know That I’m A Fiddle Player Too

Music has always been a significant part of my life. From a young age, I developed a deep appreciation for various musical instruments and genres. While many people may know me for my expertise in the piano or guitar, there’s one instrument that often surprises them – the fiddle. In this article, I will share six interesting facts about my fiddle playing, answer thirteen common questions people have, and conclude with some final thoughts on this lesser-known talent of mine.

Interesting Facts about my Fiddle Playing:

1. The Fiddle and the Violin: Did you know that the fiddle and the violin are essentially the same instrument? The only difference lies in the style of playing and the genre of music. When I pick up my instrument for classical music, it’s called a violin, but when I play folk, country, or bluegrass tunes, it’s referred to as a fiddle. It’s fascinating how a slight stylistic change can transform the entire perception of an instrument.

2. Influences from Different Cultures: Fiddle music is deeply rooted in various cultures around the world. Irish, Scottish, and Appalachian fiddle music have had a significant impact on my playing style. Each culture brings its unique techniques, ornamentations, and rhythms, which I love to incorporate into my fiddle playing. It’s a wonderful way to connect with different traditions and showcase the diversity of music.

3. Improvisation and Jam Sessions: Unlike classical music, fiddle playing often involves improvisation and jam sessions. One of the most exciting aspects of being a fiddle player is the ability to spontaneously create music alongside other musicians. These sessions allow for a free-flowing exchange of ideas and can lead to incredible musical moments that are impossible to replicate in a structured setting.

4. Fiddle Tunes and Dance: Fiddle music is intrinsically tied to dance. From lively jigs and reels to soulful waltzes, the rhythm and energy of fiddle tunes make them perfect for dancing. It’s a joyous experience to witness people moving to the music I create, and it adds an extra layer of enjoyment to my fiddle playing. The interaction between music and dance is truly magical.

5. Fiddle Techniques: Fiddle playing involves a range of techniques that differ from classical violin playing. From the crisp and rhythmic bowing patterns to the use of double stops and slides, these techniques give fiddle music its distinct sound. I have spent countless hours honing these techniques and exploring the possibilities they offer in my own compositions.

6. The Fiddle as a Solo Instrument: While fiddle music is often associated with lively group performances, it can also shine as a solo instrument. I find immense satisfaction in playing solo fiddle pieces, where I can experiment with dynamics, phrasing, and express my own musicality. It’s an opportunity to connect directly with the audience and share the beauty of this versatile instrument.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did you start playing the fiddle?

I was introduced to the fiddle by a close friend who played in a local bluegrass band. Intrigued by its unique sound, I began taking lessons and quickly fell in love with the instrument.

2. How long have you been playing the fiddle?

I have been playing the fiddle for over ten years now. It has been an incredible journey of exploration and growth as a musician.

3. Do you prefer playing the fiddle or the piano/guitar?

While the piano and guitar are my primary instruments, playing the fiddle brings a different kind of joy. It allows me to express myself in a way that is distinct from my other musical endeavors.

4. What genres do you enjoy playing on the fiddle?

I enjoy playing a wide variety of genres on the fiddle, including traditional Irish and Scottish tunes, bluegrass, country, and even experimenting with fusing different styles together.

5. Have you performed professionally as a fiddle player?

Yes, I have had the privilege of performing as a fiddle player in various venues and events. It’s always a thrill to share my passion with others and see their reactions.

6. Can you teach fiddle playing?

Yes, I have taught fiddle to both beginners and intermediate players. Passing on my knowledge and love for the instrument is something I find incredibly rewarding.

7. What is your favorite fiddle tune to play?

It’s nearly impossible to choose just one favorite fiddle tune. However, I have a soft spot for Irish jigs, as they have a wonderful blend of energy and melody.

8. Do you compose your own fiddle music?

Yes, I enjoy composing my own fiddle music. It allows me to explore my creativity and bring a unique perspective to the instrument.

9. How do you balance your time between different instruments?

Finding a balance between different instruments can be challenging, but I make sure to allocate time for each based on my current projects and commitments. It’s all about effective time management.

10. Have you collaborated with other fiddle players?

Yes, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with other fiddle players, both in live performances and recording sessions. It’s a fantastic experience to exchange ideas and learn from each other.

11. Are there any famous fiddle players who inspire you?

Absolutely! Fiddle legends such as Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, and Stuart Duncan have been influential in shaping my fiddle playing style and inspiring me to explore new musical horizons.

12. Can you play classical music on the fiddle?

Yes, the fiddle can be used to play classical music. However, it requires adapting the playing style to fit the nuances and techniques typically associated with classical violin playing.

13. What advice do you have for someone interested in learning to play the fiddle?

My advice would be to find a skilled teacher who can guide you through the basics and help you develop proper technique. Additionally, embrace the joy and freedom that comes with fiddle playing, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and genres.

Final Thoughts:

Discovering my passion for the fiddle and becoming proficient in playing it has been an incredible journey. It has allowed me to connect with different cultures, explore various genres, and express my musicality in a unique way. While the piano and guitar may be my more well-known instruments, the fiddle holds a special place in my heart. It has opened doors to new musical experiences and enriched my life as a musician. So, the next time you see me on stage, don’t be surprised if you catch me wielding a fiddle bow alongside my familiar instruments – it’s just another facet of my musical identity.



